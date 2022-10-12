Add to your order

AppleCare+ for Headphones - AirPods Pro (2 Years)
  24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  Express Replacement Service
  Hardware coverage for your headphones, battery, and included charging cable
  Unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax
  Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity
  AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software)
  AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device's shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships
[Price data: $199.99 new, $189.99 used]
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

4.7 out of 5 stars 3,461 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Earbud & In-Ear Headphones by Apple
List Price: $249.00

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller.
Brand Apple
Model Name AirPods Pro
Color White
Form Factor In Ear
Connectivity Technology Wireless

  RICHER AUDIO EXPERIENCE – The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever.
  NEXT-LEVEL ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION – Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous AirPods Pro for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. Adaptive Transparency lets you comfortably hear the world around you, adjusting for intense noise—like sirens or construction—in real time.
  CUSTOMIZABLE FIT – Now with four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wider range of ears and provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure AirPods Pro in place.
  SOUND ALL AROUND – Personalized Spatial Audio surrounds you in sound tuned just for you. It works with dynamic head tracking to immerse you deeper in music and movies.
  HIGHER LEVEL OF CONTROL – Now you can swipe the stem to adjust volume. Press it to play and pause music or to answer and end a call, or hold it to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.
  A LEAP IN BATTERY LIFE – Up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled — 33% more than AirPods Pro (1st generation). With the charging case, you can get 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled — 6 hours longer than AirPods Pro (1st generation).
  A MORE CAPABLE CASE – Keep track of AirPods Pro with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. A lanyard loop keeps your AirPods Pro close. Charge with an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger, or use the Lightning connector or a Qi-certified charger.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
AirPods (2nd generation) with Wired Charging Case
AirPods (2nd generation) with Wired Charging Case
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
AirPods Max
AirPods Max
Price From: $199.99 From: - From: $139.99 From: $449.00
Ratings 4.7 out of 5 stars (3,461) 4.8 out of 5 stars (547,675) 4.4 out of 5 stars (275) 4.6 out of 5 stars (10,346)
Fit Customizable Universal Universal Customizable
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode check mark - - check mark
Chip Apple H2 headphone chip U1 chip in charging case for Precision Finding Apple H1 headphone chip Apple H1 headphone chip Apple H1 headphone chip (each ear cup)
Hey Siri Always on Always on Always on Always on
Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking check mark - check mark check mark
Battery life (listening time on one charge) Up to 6 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time Up to 6 hours of listening time Up to 20 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case) Up to 30-hours More than 24-hours Up to 30-hours -
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark
LED Charging Light Location Front of Case Top of Case Front of case -
Qi Compatible check mark - - -
Adaptive EQ check mark - check mark check mark

AirPods Pro (each): 0.19 ounce (5.3 g), MagSafe Charging Case: 1.79 ounces (50.8 g)

AirPods (each): 0.94 by 0.86 by 1.22 inches (24.0 by 21.8 by 30.9 mm), MagSafe Charging Case: 1.78 by 0.85 by 2.39 inches (45.2 by 21.7 by 60.6 mm)

Dual beamforming microphones, Inward-facing microphone, Skin-detect sensor, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer, Touch control

Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge (up to 5.5 hours with Personalized Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled), Up to 4.5 hours of talk time with a single charge. AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: Up to 30 hours of listening time, Up to 24 hours of talk time, 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time

9/9/2022

As compared to AirPods Pro (1st generation). Spatial Audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create personalized profile. Battery life varies by use and configuration. Precision Finding requires a U1‑equipped iPhone; availability varies by region. AirPods Pro and charging case are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply. Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), and iPad mini (5th generation or later) with the latest version of iPadOS.

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

  Wireless Charging Case

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    3,461 global ratings
    5 star
    		85%
    4 star
    		7%
    3 star
    		2%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    John Cuyle
    3.0 out of 5 stars Noise cancelation works well. Transparency mode does not.
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    276 people found this helpful
    Brodie W.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely an Upgrade over the AirPods Pro 1
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    393 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    J. Sayson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    22 people found this helpful
    Ayan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely incredible!
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    16 people found this helpful
    Sir Orick Von Lichtenstein
    4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty good
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    15 people found this helpful
    Bennet
    5.0 out of 5 stars Finally worth it.
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    7 people found this helpful
    Liam smith
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great but not as I expected
    Configuration: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
    6 people found this helpful
