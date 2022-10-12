Add to your order
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
|Brand
|Apple
|Model Name
|AirPods Pro
|Color
|White
|Form Factor
|In Ear
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
About this item
- RICHER AUDIO EXPERIENCE – The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever.
- NEXT-LEVEL ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION – Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous AirPods Pro for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. Adaptive Transparency lets you comfortably hear the world around you, adjusting for intense noise—like sirens or construction—in real time.
- CUSTOMIZABLE FIT – Now with four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wider range of ears and provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure AirPods Pro in place.
- SOUND ALL AROUND – Personalized Spatial Audio surrounds you in sound tuned just for you. It works with dynamic head tracking to immerse you deeper in music and movies.
- HIGHER LEVEL OF CONTROL – Now you can swipe the stem to adjust volume. Press it to play and pause music or to answer and end a call, or hold it to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.
- A LEAP IN BATTERY LIFE – Up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled — 33% more than AirPods Pro (1st generation). With the charging case, you can get 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled — 6 hours longer than AirPods Pro (1st generation).
- A MORE CAPABLE CASE – Keep track of AirPods Pro with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. A lanyard loop keeps your AirPods Pro close. Charge with an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger, or use the Lightning connector or a Qi-certified charger.
- MAGICAL EXPERIENCE – Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”. Easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices. Audio Sharing lets you share a song or a show between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.
Compare Apple AirPods
|Price
|From: $199.99
|From: -
|From: $139.99
|From: $449.00
|Ratings
|(3,461)
|(547,675)
|(275)
|(10,346)
|Fit
|Customizable
|Universal
|Universal
|Customizable
|Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode
|-
|-
|Chip
|Apple H2 headphone chip U1 chip in charging case for Precision Finding
|Apple H1 headphone chip
|Apple H1 headphone chip
|Apple H1 headphone chip (each ear cup)
|Hey Siri
|Always on
|Always on
|Always on
|Always on
|Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
|-
|Battery life (listening time on one charge)
|Up to 6 hours of listening time
|Up to 5 hours of listening time
|Up to 6 hours of listening time
|Up to 20 hours of listening time
|Battery life (listening time with charging case)
|Up to 30-hours
|More than 24-hours
|Up to 30-hours
|-
|Bluetooth
|LED Charging Light Location
|Front of Case
|Top of Case
|Front of case
|-
|Qi Compatible
|-
|-
|-
|Adaptive EQ
|-
Technical Details
AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
|
Weight
|
AirPods Pro (each): 0.19 ounce (5.3 g), MagSafe Charging Case: 1.79 ounces (50.8 g)
|
Dimensions
|
AirPods (each): 0.94 by 0.86 by 1.22 inches (24.0 by 21.8 by 30.9 mm), MagSafe Charging Case: 1.78 by 0.85 by 2.39 inches (45.2 by 21.7 by 60.6 mm)
|
AirPods Sensors (each):
|
Dual beamforming microphones, Inward-facing microphone, Skin-detect sensor, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer, Touch control
|
Power and Battery
|
Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge (up to 5.5 hours with Personalized Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled), Up to 4.5 hours of talk time with a single charge. AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: Up to 30 hours of listening time, Up to 24 hours of talk time, 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time
|
Release Date
|
9/9/2022
|
Additional information
|
As compared to AirPods Pro (1st generation). Spatial Audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create personalized profile. Battery life varies by use and configuration. Precision Finding requires a U1‑equipped iPhone; availability varies by region. AirPods Pro and charging case are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply. Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), and iPad mini (5th generation or later) with the latest version of iPadOS.
WARNING:
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2022
Noise reduction mode delivers shockingly well. It does a very good job of shutting out ambient noise. Someone watching TV in the background? Significantly muted. HVAC/fan/PC noise? Gone. They're good enough that I'm probably going to wear them in my car since my Apple Watch informs me that my car is a loud enough environment that I'm vulnerable to long term hearing damage (it's a convertible, the exhaust is quiet but there's a lot of wind noise and the top doesn't do much to quiet other people's exhausts) and despite lacking a rating the rubber earpieces offer some passive noise reduction and the active may well be enough to take the edge off the poorly muffled motorcycles that seem to love to pace me right next to my left ear for miles on end.
Transparency mode, on the other hand, is a massive disappointment. The idea behind transparency mode is, essentially, a not-rated-for-hearing-protection version of what you get with a pair of Sordins except instead of passive noise reduction with ambient noise passthrough (with processing to filter out sharp sounds, normalization, and clipping and filtering of loud sounds) and a volume control, so that ambient non-noise sound can be anywhere from significantly muted to amplified enough to cut through a pair of passive ear plugs worn under the electronic muffs. You sort of get a version of that. The AirPods Pro 2 add active noise reduction on top of it. Unfortunately, it's tuned very poorly. The default transparency mode plus "active transparency" perform something like what a pair of Sordins does in terms of clipping maximum volume but there's no volume control. You get a volume level that is basically slightly louder than ambient but with maybe some reduction of low range sounds and, crucially, a significant boost to mid and particularly high range sounds. HVAC noise is actually worse in transparency than it is when you're not wearing the AirPods at all. It also has an extremely unfortunate effect on keyboard sounds. A typical keypress is sort of a dull, low, clack. The default transparency settings turn it into a louder, shriller, sharper click. My keyboard, which I never really thought about before, is actually quite unpleasant in transparency mode. In general, the default transparency mode is probably something one would only use for very short periods such as a temporary interaction with someone (e.g. long enough to order coffee). For longer term use it's unpleasant enough that you would simply pull the AirPod out rather than switch modes. This is unfortunate as it largely undermines the entire sales pitch for the AirPods Pro. They aren't something you could put in and leave in with transparency enabled while on a walk with a friend and carry on a conversation with someone while preventing your ears from being hurt by a passing vehicle that's had its exhaust system compromised or wear in the office listening to music and switch to transparency mode to have a conversation with some coworkers. It amplifies background noise (again, keyboards become particularly unpleasant) enough that you're much better off simply taking them out, exactly as you would have with the old first gen airpods.
There are custom adjustments for transparency (inexplicably buried a couple layers deep in accessibility settings rather than in the AirPod configuration menus) and they... help. Sort of. It's possible, with some fiddling (the best settings I found were maximum ambient noise reduction, zero amplification, and darkest sound settings, conversation boost disabled) to configure transparency such that it actually does a much better job of muting unwanted ambient sounds (you can get rid of the HVAC again) and retaining clear voice passthrough and even acceptable music passthrough, but even after spending an hour or so playing with all of the available configuration options I cannot find one that allows me to leave transparency enabled while typing. It just makes keypresses to shrill, sharp, and loud. There's a pretty significant amount of processing power built into these for their tiny size, though, so hopefully Apple will be able to update their algorithm such that you can wear them while using a computer. Honestly, given that Apple sells computers, it's kind of shocking that they were released in this state, but here we are. (It's worth noting that part of my disappointment comes from the Sordins I have being totally usable in similar situations (but lacking bluetooth and also obviously being industrial hearing protection) and I also have a set of Walker's digital hearing protection that does have Bluetooth and is much better at ambient sound passthrough (at half the price) but having disappointing sound if you want to listen to music on them.
tl;dr Buy them if you have an iPhone and want good active noise cancelation in a very compact package with good battery life, and decent sound for music. If you're buying them as something you could wear to get, essentially, some background noise reduction and loud noise reduction in an office setting while still being able to talk to coworkers with them in - their weird tendency to actually amplify certain unpleasant frequency ranges in transparency mode makes them poorly suited for this application.
Fast forward 2022, and the new iphone 14 is here, and I watched the Apple announcement on the iPhone, and the AirPod Pro 2. I thought I should try these again. So far, I do not have the same issue of the AirPod Pro 2s falling out of my ear. Did apple change the design? Or are the silicone tips better? I am using the Large eartips now, vs the Medium on the previous iteration, and they AirPods are literally like Velcro’s to my ears. So far, so good.
Now for the BEST part. The sound! The new H2 processors and drivers in the airpod pros are AMAZING! The sounds are lifelike and using the AirPods to watch Top Gun Maverick, OMG! The rumble and the bass were beautiful, the sounds were almost IMAX like. The new feature of Spatial Audio with Head tracking, the new transparency mode that dampens harsh sounds while allowing normal sound to pass through, etc. The fact that Apple products integrate seamlessly, and have features that you don’t get when using third party devices, makes this a no brainer. If you have an iPHone, you should get the new AirPod Pro 2 gen.
Pros
- A much punchier and refined sound
- Spatial Audio is incredible
- Transparency mode is untouchable
- Amazing NC for earbuds
- Battery life improvements
- Better mic quality
- Trackable case and speaker for Find My
Cons
- Can’t adjust the noise cancellation (I feel like it’s a bit too strong for some situations)
Honestly, if you are in the market for new earbuds, heavy into the Apple ecosystem or want to upgrade from the first gen Pros, these are well worth it. Cheer!