1.0 out of 5 stars The new airpods pro is made in Vietnam with serious quality problem

By Aloe on October 31, 2021

I got this airpods pro today and I can't with to use my new airpods, but when I open and check the box, this airpod is made in Vietnam, I have read some people write the airpods made in Vietnam have quality issues, and I open to check it, I found the glue overflow at bonding position, you can see the yellow line, it is glue, and it have cut feel when you touch the body of this airpods, just don't buy is or you can make sure it isn't made in Vietnam!!!!