Price
From: $179.99
From: $119.00
From: $249.00
From: $499.00
Ratings
No customer reviews yet
4.8 out of 5 stars
(428,334)
No customer reviews yet
4.5 out of 5 stars
(541)
Fit
Universal
Universal
Customizable
Customizable
Active Noise Cancellation
-
-
|
H1 chip
|
|
Hey Siri
Always on
Always on
Always on
Always on
Battery life (listening time on one charge)
Up to 6 hours of listening time
Up to 5 hours of listening time
Up to 4.5 hours of listening time
Up to 20 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case)
More than 30-hours
More than 24-hours
More than 24-hours
-
Bluetooth
|
|
|
LED Charging Light Location
Front of case
Top of case
Front of case
-
Qi Compatible
|
-
|
-
Adaptive EQ
-
-
