AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years)
  • AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax.
  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery
  • Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax
  • Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity
  • AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
This item will be released on October 26, 2021.
Pre-order now.
AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years)

  • AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax.
  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery
  • Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax
  • Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity
  • AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

#1 New Release in Earbud & In-Ear Headphones
Brand Apple
Ear Placement In Ear
Color White
Connectivity Technology Wireless, Apple H1 Chip
Model Name AirPods

About this item

  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears
  • All-new contoured design
  • Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge
  • Up to 30 hours total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case
Compare Apple AirPods

AirPods (3rd generation)
AirPods (3rd generation)
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Max
AirPods Max
Price From: $179.99 From: $119.00 From: $249.00 From: $499.00
Ratings No customer reviews yet 4.8 out of 5 stars (428,334) No customer reviews yet 4.5 out of 5 stars (541)
Fit Universal Universal Customizable Customizable
Active Noise Cancellation - - check mark check mark
H1 chip check mark check mark check mark check mark
Hey Siri Always on Always on Always on Always on
Battery life (listening time on one charge) Up to 6 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time Up to 4.5 hours of listening time Up to 20 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case) More than 30-hours More than 24-hours More than 24-hours -
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark
LED Charging Light Location Front of case Top of case Front of case -
Qi Compatible check mark - check mark -
Adaptive EQ - - check mark check mark

Technical Details

AirPods (3rd generation)

Weight

AirPods (each): 0.15 ounce (4.28 g), Magsafe Charging Case: 1.34 ounces (37.91 g)

Dimensions

AirPods (each): 0.76 by 0.72 by 1.21 inches (19.21 by 18.26 by 30.79 mm), Charging Case: 1.83 by 0.84 by 2.14 inches (46.40 by 21.38 by 54.40 mm)

AirPods Sensors (each):

Dual beamforming Inward-facing microphones, Skin-detect sensor, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer

Power and Battery

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with spatial audio enabled) Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge. AirPods (3rd generation) with Magsafe Charging Case: Up to 30 hours of listening time, up to 20 hours of talk time, 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time

Release Date

10/18/2021

Product information

Technical Details

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

What's in the box

  • AirPods (3rd generation)
  • MagSafe Charging Case
  • Lightning to USB-C Cable
  • Documentation
