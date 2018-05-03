Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
This item at this price, sold by Amazon.com, is currently reserved exclusively for Prime members.Prime free trial and invitee customers: We will automatically apply an Amazon.com Gift Card to your Gift Card Balance in the amount equal to the Prime exclusive discount after you become a paid Prime member. If you cancel your paid Prime membership or return the qualifying smartphone within the first 3 months of your paid Prime membership, we may void your Gift Card or charge you in the amount of the Gift Card. Terms and Conditions apply.
- Just take them out and they're ready to use with all your devices, put them in your ears and they connect instantly
- Double-tap either AirPod to activate Siri, without taking your iPhone out of your pocket
- 5 hours of listening time on a single charge thanks to the W1 chip
- Made to keep up with you, thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time
- Need a quick charge? Just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time
- AirPods provide rich, high-quality AAC audio. And when you want to be heard, dual beamforming microphones filter out background noise when you make calls or talk to Siri
- AirPods connect automatically with all your Apple devices. They’re simultaneously connected to your iPhone and Apple Watch, and sound switches instantly between the devices. Want to listen to your Mac or iPad? Just choose AirPods on those devices.
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
AirPods
Wireless. Effortless. Magical.
Just take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect instantly. Speak into them and your voice sounds clear. Introducing AirPods. Simplicity and technology, together like never before. The result is completely magical.
Wireless headphones. Finally untangled.
After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected. Using them is just as easy. They can sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. And the AirPods experience is just as amazing whether you’re listening to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.
Tap into Siri.
Talking to your favorite personal assistant is a cinch. Just double-tap either AirPod to activate Siri, without taking your iPhone out of your pocket.
Key Features
- AirPods feature a custom designed Apple W1 chip
- Listen for up to 5 hours on a single charge
- Included charging case holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time
- Just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time
- AirPods connect automatically with all your Apple devices
- Dual beamforming microphones filter out background noise when you make calls or talk to Siri
Compare with similar items
Product description
Apple MMEF2AM/A Airpods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
Important information
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Be warned - you WILL lose these! There is a way to track these with Find My iPhone App but it never works when I need it. If they are in their chaging case you cannot track them or send a sound to playback and locate them. It only works when they are out of the case and with a charge. When I washed mine they had died and I couldn’t locate them in my pocket :( Luckily, they seem to be waterproof
Great seller, delivered in perfect condition, overseas, cause there aren't any Apple Stores or re-sellers/retailers over here, I had to buy it from a third party seller from over here.
And it was just a perfect experience! Happy with them.
And just I said in my iPhone review, if you want an actual review of the product, go over to YT, that's a better place for such product. So I'll just leave you with some pics!
You know what.. I'll actually briefly give my opinion on them.
* Battery life: Awesome! I don't use them 24/7, tho, I use them often, like at least 5 times a day, and minimum 20 minutes per use. And the whole thing (case with pods) last me like 5-6 days.
* Fit and comfort: I was obviously worried if they'd keep jumping out of my ears during activity or just running or any kind of movement, and I actually discovered something about them only when I started using them. They turned out to fit and stay even better than the regular Earpods, cause keep in mind, the latter have a cable that's very likely to pulled around by your arms or just by rubbing on your shirt or something like that. And honestly, from my six years of using the Earpods, and almost 2 months with the Airpods, the latter proved to be the winner regarding this category.
* Sound experience: My first cent, I don't believe in such thing as "audiophile", cause audio and music is totally subjective. So, take my opinion on this however you like. Anyhow, if you compare these, strictly against the previous Earpods, there's a MASSIVE difference. And my apologies, but you're a total id*ot if you actually believe they "sound the same as the Earpods". They put you in a totally different experience. To describe it best as I can, the Earpods are closed around you, you kind of feel you are listening to music in a closed room, where it just blasts music to your ears. Whereas the Airpods feel more... wide, more kind of.. immersive, you feel like the music is coming from around you, instead of being blasted into your ears directly.
And I found out that, there's a lot more extra holes in it, and one of them, the one on the back bone, kind of opens the pods to the outside world, which makes the sound feel more rich, which I think is what creates the bass in them.
* Other features: I tried them with my PC, and they totally work, mic and stereo speakers, I was actually even surprised of how well they worked with a PC. That's a great plus for me.
- Also, I'd assume there a lot of people who missed the bluetooth settings within their bluetooth menu when you connect them to the iPhone, you can choose what the double tap on each ear does, Play/Pause, activate Siri, Previous, Next, Off (turns the individual pod off).
- One rather obvious feature, but I think it's worth mentioning, their haptic abilities, whenever you take one pod out of your ear, they Pause whatever you're playing, put it back, they Play back.
So, in my opinion? Totally worth the money. (I paid $240 + shipping!) :P
If you like the feel of the wired models, and want to have the wireless option (with maybe 15-20% increase in sound quality), look no further..
They give me about 4 hours of listening on a single charge, but since it takes literally 15 minutes of putting them back in the case to get 4 more hours of listening, that makes them all the MORE impressive... The case holds enough power to charge them roughly 7-8 times too, so I can even forget to charge the case one night and still be good the following day (& I listen to a LOT of audiobooks / podcasts)...
Phone call quality is top notch as well... Just like using the wired ones as far as call quality (on both ends of the call)..
This is my #1 purchase of the year.. Apple hit a home run on these, no question...