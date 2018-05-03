Facebook Twitter Pinterest
$144.99
& FREE Shipping.Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Include Add a Protection Plan:

4-Year Portable Electronics Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.5 out of 5 stars (61)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • SquareTrade Protection Plans are only valid for new products purchased at Amazon within the last 30 days
Learn more

3-Year Portable Electronics Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4.1 out of 5 stars (32)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$198.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: DataVision Computer Video
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White

4.4 out of 5 stars 713 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Earbud & In-Ear Headphones
List Price: $159.00
Price: $144.99 & FREE Shipping.Details
You Save: $14.01 (9%)

This item at this price, sold by Amazon.com, is currently reserved exclusively for Prime members.

Prime free trial and invitee customers: We will automatically apply an Amazon.com Gift Card to your Gift Card Balance in the amount equal to the Prime exclusive discount after you become a paid Prime member. If you cancel your paid Prime membership or return the qualifying smartphone within the first 3 months of your paid Prime membership, we may void your Gift Card or charge you in the amount of the Gift Card. Terms and Conditions apply.
  • Just take them out and they're ready to use with all your devices, put them in your ears and they connect instantly
  • Double-tap either AirPod to activate Siri, without taking your iPhone out of your pocket
  • 5 hours of listening time on a single charge thanks to the W1 chip
  • Made to keep up with you, thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time
  • Need a quick charge? Just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time
  • AirPods provide rich, high-quality AAC audio. And when you want to be heard, dual beamforming microphones filter out background noise when you make calls or talk to Siri
  • AirPods connect automatically with all your Apple devices. They’re simultaneously connected to your iPhone and Apple Watch, and sound switches instantly between the devices. Want to listen to your Mac or iPad? Just choose AirPods on those devices.

Frequently bought together

  • Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
  • +
  • EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks and Covers Accessories for Apple AirPods or EarPods Headphones/Earphones/Earbuds (3 Pairs) (Clear)
  • +
  • AirPods Case 7 In 1 Airpods Accessories Kits Protective Silicone Cover and Skin for Apple Airpods Charging Case with Airpods Ear Hook Airpods Staps/Airpods Clips/Skin/Tips/Grips Black by Amasing
Total price: $165.93
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
Don't see what you're looking for?

From the manufacturer

Read more

Compare with similar items


Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
Bluetooth earbuds,Wireless Headset Cordless Sport Headphones with Portable Charger for Apple iphone 8, 8 plus, X, 7, 7 plus, 6s, 6S Plus (White)
Bluetooth Headphones,Wireless Earbuds Cordless Sport Headphones with Microphone Cell Phone Headset for IPhone X 8 7 Samsung s7 s6 Android
Wireless Earbuds, ENACFIRE E18 Latest Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 15H Playtime 3D Stereo Sound Wireless Headphones, Built-in Microphone
Wireless Earbuds Stereo,Bluetooth Headphones Earphones Earbud with Mic Mini In-Ear Earbuds Earphones Earpiece Sweatproof Sports Earbuds with Charging Case for Apple iPhone X 8 7 6 Plus Samsung Android
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (713) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 2 out of 5 stars (10) 4 out of 5 stars (792) 1 out of 5 stars (28)
Price $144.99 $15.85 $10.20 $49.99 $18.90
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com FlashWolves Innovations Symic E&C Store 4gerenhao
Item Dimensions 4 x 4 x 1.3 in 1.9 x 0.25 x 0.25 in 0.8 x 0.4 x 0.4 in 3.94 x 2.76 x 1.18 in
Item Weight 6.1 ounces 3.3 ounces 4.59 ounces 2.47 ounces
Compare with similar items

Product description

Apple MMEF2AM/A Airpods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White

Product information

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Brand new in original sealed box.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

ears ear headphones iphone earbuds charging fall stay wired earpods pairing noise hear calls devices connect volume listening call siri

Top customer reviews

sswift100
5.0 out of 5 starsAuthentic
May 3, 2018
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
223 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Kevin O'Neill
4.0 out of 5 starsNot for running. Otherwise lots of other nice features
September 3, 2017
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
111 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
AmandaW
5.0 out of 5 starsI love my AirPods
June 10, 2017
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
224 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
iBoolGuy
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect complement for your iPhone X! :)
April 18, 2018
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
66 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Daniel
4.0 out of 5 starsGood headphones
October 10, 2017
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
49 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
SHAWN
5.0 out of 5 starsLOVING my AirPods... My #1 purchase this year, no question...
October 8, 2017
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Jordan Lippe
5.0 out of 5 starsIt’s Apple and they got it right again
June 5, 2018
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
John Fastenow
5.0 out of 5 starsFit into your ear great sound good and are just plain cool
May 6, 2018
Format: Wireless Phone Accessory|Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Apple MMEF2AM/A AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Headset for iPhones with iOS 10 or Later White
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: iphone airpods, earbuds for computer, office headphones, apple headphones wireless, Apple Watch 2 Accessories, top rated wireless earbuds

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.