Same deal as my iPhone X purchase. From the same seller, Euluck.

Great seller, delivered in perfect condition, overseas, cause there aren't any Apple Stores or re-sellers/retailers over here, I had to buy it from a third party seller from over here.

And it was just a perfect experience! Happy with them.

And just I said in my iPhone review, if you want an actual review of the product, go over to YT, that's a better place for such product. So I'll just leave you with some pics!



You know what.. I'll actually briefly give my opinion on them.

* Battery life: Awesome! I don't use them 24/7, tho, I use them often, like at least 5 times a day, and minimum 20 minutes per use. And the whole thing (case with pods) last me like 5-6 days.

* Fit and comfort: I was obviously worried if they'd keep jumping out of my ears during activity or just running or any kind of movement, and I actually discovered something about them only when I started using them. They turned out to fit and stay even better than the regular Earpods, cause keep in mind, the latter have a cable that's very likely to pulled around by your arms or just by rubbing on your shirt or something like that. And honestly, from my six years of using the Earpods, and almost 2 months with the Airpods, the latter proved to be the winner regarding this category.

* Sound experience: My first cent, I don't believe in such thing as "audiophile", cause audio and music is totally subjective. So, take my opinion on this however you like. Anyhow, if you compare these, strictly against the previous Earpods, there's a MASSIVE difference. And my apologies, but you're a total id*ot if you actually believe they "sound the same as the Earpods". They put you in a totally different experience. To describe it best as I can, the Earpods are closed around you, you kind of feel you are listening to music in a closed room, where it just blasts music to your ears. Whereas the Airpods feel more... wide, more kind of.. immersive, you feel like the music is coming from around you, instead of being blasted into your ears directly.

And I found out that, there's a lot more extra holes in it, and one of them, the one on the back bone, kind of opens the pods to the outside world, which makes the sound feel more rich, which I think is what creates the bass in them.

* Other features: I tried them with my PC, and they totally work, mic and stereo speakers, I was actually even surprised of how well they worked with a PC. That's a great plus for me.

- Also, I'd assume there a lot of people who missed the bluetooth settings within their bluetooth menu when you connect them to the iPhone, you can choose what the double tap on each ear does, Play/Pause, activate Siri, Previous, Next, Off (turns the individual pod off).

- One rather obvious feature, but I think it's worth mentioning, their haptic abilities, whenever you take one pod out of your ear, they Pause whatever you're playing, put it back, they Play back.



So, in my opinion? Totally worth the money. (I paid $240 + shipping!) :P