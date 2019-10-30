Include Add a Protection Plan:
  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
Airpods Pro. Active noise cancellation with sweat and water resistance and a customizable fit
AirPods Pro.
Sound that cuts out the noise. Microphones detect noise from both outside and inside the ear. Airpods then counter it with equal anti-noise before you can hear it.
Hear what you want to hear. Press and hold the force sensor to switch to transparency mode, which lets outside sound in so you can hear and interact with the world around you.
A customizable fit. There are three sizes of silicone tips for a comfortable fit. Vents in the tips keep pressure equalized on both sides of the earbuds.
Everything you hear is unheard of. A custom speaker driver, a high dynamic range amplifier, and the H1 chip work together to product superior sound in a compact design.
Magical experience. Connecting to your iPhone is effortless. And you can share a song between two sets of Airpods or even have Siri announce your messages.
Charge wirelessly. Use tirelessly. The Wireless Charging Case keeps you and your AirPods Pro on the go. And it's compatible with Qi-certified chargers.
Compare Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Price From: $234.99 From: $164.99 From: $144.00
Ratings 4.2 out of 5 stars (4) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1,339) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4,088)
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark
Wireless check mark check mark check mark
Fit Customizable Universal Universal
Active Noise Cancellation check mark - -
Adaptive EQ check mark - -
H1 chip check mark check mark check mark
Hey Siri Always on Always on Always on
Sweat and water resistant check mark - -
Battery life (listening time on one charge) Up to 4.5 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case) More than 24-hours More than 24-hours More than 24-hours

Technical Details

Apple AirPods Pro

Weight

AirPods (each): 0.19 ounce (5.4 g); Wireless Charging Case: 1.61 ounces (45.6 g)

Dimensions

AirPods (each): 0.94 by 0.86 by 1.22 inches (16.5 by 18.0 by 40.5 mm), Wireless Charging Case: 1.78 by 0.85 by 2.39 inches (45.2 by 21.7 by 60.6 mm)

AirPods Sensors (each):

Dual beamforming microphones, Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer

Power and Battery

AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time, up to 11 hours talk time

Release Date

10/28/2019
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
4 customer ratings
5 star
45%
4 star
27%
3 star
27%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

4 customer reviews

Vincent
HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars List of Features/Changes compared to Airpods (v2)
October 30, 2019
October 30, 2019
Jon
5.0 out of 5 starsLit
October 30, 2019
Yehuda Niasoff
3.0 out of 5 stars Cool but expensive
October 30, 2019
October 30, 2019
(JESUS CHRIST IS LORD)
5.0 out of 5 stars Airpods Pro deliver😎
October 30, 2019
October 30, 2019
