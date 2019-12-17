- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Add to your order
3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC $21.99
from Asurion, LLC $21.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed)
|New Price:
|$197.00
|Price:
|You Save:
|$32.01 (16%)
Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
-This pre-owned product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.
-There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.
-This product will have a battery which exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.
-Accessories will not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic Box.
-This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. See terms here.
-There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.
-This product will have a battery which exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.
-Accessories will not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic Box.
-This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. See terms here.
Enhance your purchase
|Special Feature
|IOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
|Brand
|Apple
|Color
|White
|Noise Control
|Active Noise Cancellation
About this item
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Renewed (17) from $164.95 & FREE Shipping
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Apple AirPods Pro
|
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
|
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
|
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White
|Customer Rating
|(5674)
|(206549)
|(393118)
|(66086)
|(137174)
|Price
|$164.99
|$197.00
|$119.00
|$149.99
|$17.10
|Sold By
|Woot
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|White
|White
|White
|White
|White
|Item Dimensions
|2 x 1 x 1.32 inches
|0.94 x 0.86 x 1.22 inches
|0.65 x 0.71 x 1.59 inches
|3.98 x 3.98 x 1.34 inches
|2.7 x 1.1 x 3.5 inches
|Item Weight
|4.00 ounces
|1.60 ounces
|3.50 ounces
|2.40 ounces
|2.08 ounces
|Special Features
|iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature
|iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature
|iOS Phone Control
|iOS Phone Control, Lightweight, Microphone Feature, Sports & Exercise
|Volume-Control, Lightweight, iOS Phone Control, Foldable, Sports & Exercise, Volume-Control
Product description
These Apple AirPods Pro are in new-other condition. They are 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. They do NOT come in original packaging.
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
What is Amazon Renewed?
Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for a huge selection of smartphones, computers, video games, power tools, and even more products that work and look like new and are backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
High-Quality Product
Professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned to work and look like new.
Guaranteed by Amazon
Quick support for claims and troubleshooting.
Eligible for replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.
Eligible for replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.
What's Included?
Your Device
SIM Removal Tool
UL-Certified Charger
Mfi-Certified Cable
No Headphones
No SIM card
SIM Removal Tool
UL-Certified Charger
Mfi-Certified Cable
No Headphones
No SIM card
Better for the Planet
Your Amazon Renewed purchase extends the lifetime of this product and reduces electronic waste
What should I expect to receive with my Amazon Renewed purchase and in what condition?
All Amazon Renewed Apple iPhone and iPad purchases will come with accessories that may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Chargers will be UL-Certified and charging cables will be Mfi-Certified (Made for iPhone). No headphones or SIM card will be present. Check for carrier compatibility prior to purchase. Amazon Renewed products will be packaged in either original packaging or in a new and clean cardboard box. Amazon Renewed products will be clean and will have minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length. The products will have batteries which exceed 80% capacity relative to new and will function like new. Product will be restored to its original factory settings.
What if I’m not completely satisfied with my Amazon Renewed purchase?
We want you to be delighted with your purchase, but if you aren’t completely satisfied, you are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. We can also help you troubleshoot technical problems and assist with returns. From ‘Your Orders’, click on ‘Get Product Support’ or give us a call at 1-800-362-5703. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee
Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more. Visit Amazon Renewed
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
This product contains a chemical known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65warnings.ca.gov
Customer reviews
4.4 out of 5
5,674 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019
Headline says it all
309 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
I was so excited to get these. While the sound quality / ANC is amazing, I have a consistent, irritating buzzing / static noise in the right Airpod. When you spend this kind of money on a product, you expect it to just WORK. I have troubleshooted online, reset the Airpods several times, etc... still has the buzzing static sound in the right pod. I regret making this purchase through Amazon.
171 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
I was a little mad about the price but I didn’t want to wait until next month until brand new AirPod pro’s were in stock, and these came in good condition too.
Didn’t have to waitI was a little mad about the price but I didn’t want to wait until next month until brand new AirPod pro’s were in stock, and these came in good condition too.
By Erwin on January 4, 2020
By Erwin on January 4, 2020
Images in this review
130 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Mic doesn't work, loud clicking noises happen frequently, sometimes refuses to connect. Difficult to contact support. Took to an Apple store and they confirmed this was a fraudulent product. Do not buy! I am appalled that Amazon allows fraudulent products on their platform
112 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
This product arrived LOOSE IN A BOX. The items left ear pod refuses to charge above 77 percent. The box flashes amber and WILL NOT PAIR as a set. When The right one is Individually placed in box the right one will pair allow you to remove it from box and play music well. The left one when individually placed in box will pair and play in charging box, but refuses to remain connected once removed to use. As a set these refuse to work at all. Performed reset options on Apple website, nothing works. Product advertised as amazon tested and renewed. Seller questions suggest having Apple fix them at a repair location. I find this a ridiculous request to customers, would not paid the price for broken Apple AirPod pro. They do appear to be genuine Apple product. All S/N match. Processing return as I write this.
98 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
These headphones are great mine came brand new
63 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
I ordered these as a Christmas gift. It says renewed but it looks and sounds like brand new. Great sound. Great noise cancellation. These are with the wireless charging case.
60 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
It was perfect band new !!! Good job will come back again .
Good seller very reliableIt was perfect band new !!! Good job will come back again .
By Finn n Jake on December 28, 2019
By Finn n Jake on December 28, 2019
Images in this review
50 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Carlos
Los compraría pero nuevosReviewed in Mexico on March 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Lamentablemente los tuve que regresar depsues de 15 días de uso debido a que cuando llegaron el cable no funcionó posteriormente al usarlos y con firme pasaba el tiempo detecte en el audífono izquierdo poca interferencia y al ajustarlo en todas ovaciones hizo un sonido como de interferencia fuera de eso la estética era de 9 mínimos rayones en el estuche y nunca perdieron conectividad la batería quizás me daba entre 4 hrs y no venían en caja y puedo garantizar que tenían el mismo sonido que los beats pro y eso que estos cuentan con cancelación de ruido activa los compraría de nuevo pero nuevos ya que al consultar la garantía con apple ya estaba vencida lo que me hace pensar que ya tenían más de un año de uso
6 people found this helpful
Gianfranco Cortese Marcial
Originales, tiempo y forma!Reviewed in Mexico on May 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Habia leido malos comentarios, pero lo que me llego fue tal cual la descripción los originales con todos los accesorios, solamente no el empaque de apple, pero viene con su cable, caja de carga y obvio audiofonos, funcionan super bien y no encuentro algo extraño.
One person found this helpful
Maricela Angeles Perez
NO ESTOY DE ACUERDO Y QUIERO REGRESAR EL ARTICULOReviewed in Mexico on March 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
No me gusto el porque ni si quiera tiene instructivo. No viene en caja de Apple
4 people found this helpful
Juan Carlos García Núñez
Si vale la pena.Reviewed in Mexico on May 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Me encanto es la primera vez que compro un producto reacondicionado y tenía mis dudas, pero cumplió todas mis expectativas excelente estado, las piezas completas y la duración de la batería muy buena, llego en muy buen tiempo el pedido, si lo recomiendo ampliamente
One person found this helpful
Cristian Hernández
Excelente producto, mucho mejor precio.Reviewed in Mexico on June 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Hasta ahora no hay fallas, excelente sonido, son originales, solo el cable es genérico. Emparejamiento inmediato, la pila a durado lo esperado, no vienen en caja original ni nada (pero eso se especifica). Básicamente compre los mejores audifonos de Apple, casi $2000 más baratos, renunciando a una caja y cable original, muy recomendado.