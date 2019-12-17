Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
3590
$21.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$164.99
FREE delivery: June 28 - 30
In Stock.
$$164.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$164.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Woot
Sold by Woot
Ships from
Woot
Sold by
Woot
Return policy: This item is returnable
You may be charged a restocking fee up to 50% of item's price for used or damaged returns and up to 100% for materially different item.
Read full return policy
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3590)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1152)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
Renewed (17) from
$164.95 & FREE Shipping

Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed)

4.4 out of 5 stars 5,674 ratings
New Price: $197.00
Price: $164.99
You Save: $32.01 (16%)
Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
-This pre-owned product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.
-There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.
-This product will have a battery which exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.
-Accessories will not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic Box.
-This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. See terms here.

Enhance your purchase

Special Feature IOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature
Connectivity Technology Wireless
Brand Apple
Color White
Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation

About this item

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Renewed (17) from $164.95 & FREE Shipping

Frequently bought together

  • Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed)
  • +
  • BRG Compatible with Airpods Pro Case,Soft Silicone Skin Case Cover Shock-Absorbing Protective Case with Keychain [Front LED V
  • +
  • AirPods Pro Case, Full-Body Rugged Protective Cover, Resilient Shock Absorption Design, Durable Protective Case with Smooth S
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Compare with similar items


Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (5674) 4.8 out of 5 stars (206549) 4.8 out of 5 stars (393118) 4.8 out of 5 stars (66086) 4.7 out of 5 stars (137174)
Price $164.99 $197.00 $119.00 $149.99 $17.10
Sold By Woot Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color White White White White White
Item Dimensions 2 x 1 x 1.32 inches 0.94 x 0.86 x 1.22 inches 0.65 x 0.71 x 1.59 inches 3.98 x 3.98 x 1.34 inches 2.7 x 1.1 x 3.5 inches
Item Weight 4.00 ounces 1.60 ounces 3.50 ounces 2.40 ounces 2.08 ounces
Special Features iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature iOS Phone Control, Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature iOS Phone Control iOS Phone Control, Lightweight, Microphone Feature, Sports & Exercise Volume-Control, Lightweight, iOS Phone Control, Foldable, Sports & Exercise, Volume-Control
Compare with similar items

Product description

These Apple AirPods Pro are in new-other condition. They are 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. They do NOT come in original packaging.

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

What is Amazon Renewed?

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for a huge selection of smartphones, computers, video games, power tools, and even more products that work and look like new and are backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

High-Quality Product

Professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned to work and look like new.

Guaranteed by Amazon

Quick support for claims and troubleshooting.
Eligible for replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.

What's Included?

Your Device
SIM Removal Tool
UL-Certified Charger
Mfi-Certified Cable
No Headphones
No SIM card

Better for the Planet

Your Amazon Renewed purchase extends the lifetime of this product and reduces electronic waste

What should I expect to receive with my Amazon Renewed purchase and in what condition?

All Amazon Renewed Apple iPhone and iPad purchases will come with accessories that may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Chargers will be UL-Certified and charging cables will be Mfi-Certified (Made for iPhone). No headphones or SIM card will be present. Check for carrier compatibility prior to purchase. Amazon Renewed products will be packaged in either original packaging or in a new and clean cardboard box. Amazon Renewed products will be clean and will have minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length. The products will have batteries which exceed 80% capacity relative to new and will function like new. Product will be restored to its original factory settings.

What if I’m not completely satisfied with my Amazon Renewed purchase?

We want you to be delighted with your purchase, but if you aren’t completely satisfied, you are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. We can also help you troubleshoot technical problems and assist with returns. From ‘Your Orders’, click on ‘Get Product Support’ or give us a call at 1-800-362-5703. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee
Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more. Visit Amazon Renewed

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product contains a chemical known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65warnings.ca.gov

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
5,674 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
10%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Tyler Wilson
1.0 out of 5 stars $100 more AND refurbished, yeah pass on that
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019
Read more
309 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
N
1.0 out of 5 stars Buzzing static in right airpod... BUYER BEWARE
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
171 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Erwin
4.0 out of 5 stars Didn’t have to wait
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Didn’t have to wait
By Erwin on January 4, 2020
I was a little mad about the price but I didn’t want to wait until next month until brand new AirPod pro’s were in stock, and these came in good condition too.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
130 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
roger stern
1.0 out of 5 stars THIS IS A FRAUDULENT PRODUCT DO NOT BUY
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
112 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pam R. Jones
1.0 out of 5 stars Be aware
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Eric Cagle
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy these
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
63 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Michele Westfall
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Christmas Gift!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
60 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Finn n Jake
5.0 out of 5 stars Good seller very reliable
Reviewed in the United States on December 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Good seller very reliable
By Finn n Jake on December 28, 2019
It was perfect band new !!! Good job will come back again .
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Carlos
2.0 out of 5 stars Los compraría pero nuevos
Reviewed in Mexico on March 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Gianfranco Cortese Marcial
5.0 out of 5 stars Originales, tiempo y forma!
Reviewed in Mexico on May 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Maricela Angeles Perez
1.0 out of 5 stars NO ESTOY DE ACUERDO Y QUIERO REGRESAR EL ARTICULO
Reviewed in Mexico on March 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Juan Carlos García Núñez
4.0 out of 5 stars Si vale la pena.
Reviewed in Mexico on May 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Cristian Hernández
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto, mucho mejor precio.
Reviewed in Mexico on June 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English