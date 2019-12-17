This product arrived LOOSE IN A BOX. The items left ear pod refuses to charge above 77 percent. The box flashes amber and WILL NOT PAIR as a set. When The right one is Individually placed in box the right one will pair allow you to remove it from box and play music well. The left one when individually placed in box will pair and play in charging box, but refuses to remain connected once removed to use. As a set these refuse to work at all. Performed reset options on Apple website, nothing works. Product advertised as amazon tested and renewed. Seller questions suggest having Apple fix them at a repair location. I find this a ridiculous request to customers, would not paid the price for broken Apple AirPod pro. They do appear to be genuine Apple product. All S/N match. Processing return as I write this.