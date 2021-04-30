Add to your order

New Apple AirTag

4.6 out of 5 stars 179 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Item Finders by Apple
Price: $29.00 & FREE Returns
White
1 Pack

Enhance your purchase

Brand Apple
Color White
Are Batteries Included Yes
Item Dimensions LxWxH 1.26 x 1.26 x 0.31 inches
Map Type Worldwide

About this item

  • Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app
  • Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad
  • Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help
  • Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)
  • Find items further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network
  • Put AirTag into Lost Mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected in the Find My network
  • All communication with the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy, Location data and history are never stored on AirTag
Show more

Compare Apple Airtags products

Airtag
Airtag
AirTag (4-pack)
AirTag (4-pack)
Price From: $29.00 From: $99.00
Ratings 4.6 out of 5 stars (179) 4.6 out of 5 stars (179)
Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529 Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode Bluetooth 5.0 for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode
Speaker Built-in speaker Built-in speaker
Battery User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery
Sensor Accelerometer Accelerometer

Technical Details

Apple AirTag

In the Box

AirTag with CR2032 coin cell battery installed, Documentation

Accessories

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories, sold separtely

Precision Finding

Precision Finding compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Testing conducted by Apple in March 2021 using preproduction AirTag units and software paired with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max units running preproduction software. Battery life based on an everyday use of four play sound events and one Precision Finding event per day. Battery life varies with usage, environmental conditions, replacement battery manufacturer, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance

AirTag is splash, water, and dust resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions.

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode

Speaker

Built-in speaker

Accessories

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories, sold separtely

Battery

User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery

Sensor

Accelerometer

Diameter

1.26 inches (31.9 mm)

Height

0.31 inches (8 mm)

Weight

0.39 ounces (11 g)

Color:White  |  Size:1 Pack

Technical Details

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
179 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Honest Reviewer
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 stars The Pros, Cons and Oks for Apple's AirTag (HR).
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 Pack
Juart
1.0 out of 5 stars Unclear
Reviewed in the United States on May 2, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
RobinDTop Contributor: Sewing
4.0 out of 5 stars Battery too accessible
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Vitaly
5.0 out of 5 stars I need more!
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars I need more!
By Vitaly on April 30, 2021
This is the best product ever! Before that, I used different devices to find things. But Apple airtag exceeded my expectations !!!
jacob
5.0 out of 5 stars I’m buying 4 More!
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 4 PackVerified Purchase
Dave Johnson
4.0 out of 5 stars Get rid of your Tile!! Also order the keychain holder right away!
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
keyhdmi
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for car tracking
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
52 year old White Male
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY!!!! They forgot to mention one small thing.
Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 4 PackVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Ali-Mery
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING BETTER THEN TILES
Reviewed in Canada on May 6, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Victor G Moreno
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing and Cheap!!!
Reviewed in Canada on May 4, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 4 PackVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing and Cheap!!!
Reviewed in Canada on May 4, 2021
I have been waiting all year for apple to release this and i bought the 4 pack one. I need the 4 for both my cars, keys and my lv duffle bag. This is amazing as they are so small that they can fit practically anywhere. The battery will last for about 1 year from removing the sticky pad between the battery and base. I didn't even need to read instructions as it seems to be common sense to remove the sticky pad and hold an apple device nearby. This is way better than those ugly tile trackers as the AirTags are native to Apple IOS and Mac OS. I will definitely order another 4 pack for other devices.
