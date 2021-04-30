Pros:__________

• No weight issues what-so-ever. There will be no problems with this on keys, bags, etc.

• A simple compact design that doesn’t draw attention.

• Setup took seconds to get ready as the software is already on the current IOS.

• Waterproof with an IP67 rating. This means it can take the rain or even if it’s dropped in a deep puddle. Overall, it can hold against Mother Nature.

• Battery replacement is quick and painless.

• Thank you Apple for not making your own expensive battery for this. The battery inside is a CR2032. These usually last one year and are super cheap to get. You can find them at the checkout lines of a grocery store such as Walmart (and of course Amazon).

• With Apple’s ultra wideband technology, the precision location feature is the highlight for this device. If you’re in the area of your Airtag, this feature will guide you to where the tracker is. I put my Airtag in a book, under my bed, even in the fridge and my iPhone 12 gave me visual arrows on where to go. When I got near it, the speakers on it begin the beep. This method is fantastic because you’re able to use sight and sound to find your Airtag.

• Left my Airtag near my colleague and walked probably one block away from the location. I turned on the lost mode, which will be in the setting of Apple’s “Find My” app, and boom, showed me right where I left it. This is thanks because my colleague had an iPhone 11 and my Airtag was able to connect with it. By putting it in lost mode, it allows other your Airtag to connect with other Apple iPhones in order to help you see where it was last spotted.

• Adding from above, my colleague was able to quickly scan my Airtag, revealing the contact info that I approved. The whole process took less than 20 seconds for him.

• In regards to privacy, your Airtag doesn’t store your location data for public viewing. All info about your location is encrypted and anonymized.

• No fear of being tracked because if someone puts their Airtag near/on you, your iPhone will notify you if there is an Airtag near you (the current IOS already has the software to notify you, even if you don’t have an Airtag). Just like the one ring from LOTR, it wants to be found.

• I felt the speakers on the device are loud enough to not only grab your attention but also grab the attention of strangers, if you left it in a public location.

• Overall, all Airtags that are separated from their owners, for a while, will play its beeping sound in order to alert anyone around.

• You don’t need to have Bluetooth always on for your iPhone. In other words, it will not affect the battery usage of the phone itself.

• Yes, you can have more than one Airtag on file for your iPhone to track.

• If you borrowed your friend’s bag, which has on their own Airtag, you can choose to pause the alerts on your end so it won’t keep harassing you.

• A neat perk I also found is when just to ask your Siri where your Airtag is, the Airtag’s beeping chime will being to play.

• The scanning feature works on any latest android phones. Anyone with an android will be able to scan the Airtag to reveal your contact info. Cheers to that.



Cons and Oks:__________

• The Airtag will scratch and you will need to accept it. My only advice is to stick with the white color because that will hide some of the worse scratches (except in the middle).

• It’s small enough to put it on a keychain but sadly too large/bulky to put it inside your wallet.

• The accessories cost with this can almost equal what you paid the Airtag itself, even more.

• If you have an Android this will not work. As mentioned, you’re able to scan an Airtag to discover the contact info, but that’s it.

• This is not a device to be put on your dog, or your child, because the device will not give you “real-time” tracking. It relies on the connections with other iPhones to help give an accurate, but not exact, location.

• If there are no iPhones in the area, or if you travel into the world of nature, this device will not work. The good news is that there are billions of iPhones throughout the world, but still not every location will have an iPhone (with an update IOS).

• On average I got around an 20-30ft of distance that the Airtag can connect with my iPhone, while not losing the signal. This is alright, I know for some this might be a bummer (not to me).

• You won’t be able to share your location. It would be great to have this feature because it can no doubt help speed up tracking down your misplaced item, especially if you’re not in the area and someone you know is.

• The Airtag doesn’t alert you if you leave it behind. You first have to realize that you don’t have the item, then proceed to use your iPhone to find it.

• No built-in altimeter. For example, if you lose your Airtag in a 20-story building, the Airtag will tell you it’s in the building (if they’re iPhone around) but won’t be able to pinpoint the height level, or floor, it’s on.

• Important Note: I’ve noticed a couple of times that if the Airtag was too far away for my iPhone to connect with it, and there were no other iPhones around, you’re standing in a dead spot (not connection). If this happens you just need to walk around until the Airtag can connect with your iPhone. Still, as I stated above, the Airtag only works if there are iPhones in the area.

• Apple’s precision location is only available in the U1 chip, meaning only iPhones 11 and above will only able to use this feature.

• There are some countries that will not work for Airtags, even if there are iPhones around. I was informed that countries such as like Russia and Indonesia, but this can be updated (something to keep an eye out, if you’re traveling).

• The more remote you are, the less reliable the Airtag is.

• A lot of this system relies on good Samaritans to reach out to you if they find your Airtag. Sadly, this depends on where you live.



Bottom Line:__________



I see this device helping three types of people. One, the one that keeps losing their stuff in public places such as subways, buses, places where people are. Two, the ones that keep losing their stuff at home every day such as keys, purses, stuff you can’t leave the house with. Three, a mix of both.



It’s important to note that the Airtag isn’t a “real-time” tracker. It only works if iPhones are in the area, so don’t attach this to your dog. You will also get scratches on it, so accept that as well. Other than the precision location feature, it’s the similar tracking technology that’s out there. This also means it has the same flaws as well.



In the end, the Airtag is an effective tracking device, requiring nothing more than an iPhone, which most already own. I found the layout responsive, accurate, and overall a useful tool. What I loved most was the precision location feature, as I can see that as a lifesaver if you need to find something in a hurry. On top of all this, my thumbs up to Apple in regards to the privacy issue. The fear of someone knowing your location, or worse being tracked, is dead in the water. For a device like this, privacy is essential, and Apple understood it.



Overall: An excellent tracking device, but only built exclusively for the Apple community.



Hope I was a help to you.

Love,

Honest Reviewer