I have been a lifetime Apple user, but no more.

Apple has taken away every functioning port you need to live off of.

Seriously, it doesn't even have a port for a flash drive!

This is the model provided by my workplace. I was excited to receive it, but already knew that it wouldn't have a CD drive. For me this was a pretty hard loss as it was. I am a teacher and I was already frustrated I'd have to go buy an external port just to play DVDs and CDs on it for my kids. (Especially since my school has most movie streaming sites blocked.)



But then I got it just to find out it doesn't have a single normal port on it! No HDMI, No USB (when normally you need two in case you need to transfer files from one flashdrive to another), No SD card reader, Nothing.

I found that for another $20-$150 more you can buy a port bank as an accessory for the laptop.

But aside from being unnecessarily expensive after we've already paid OVER $1000 for the laptop itself, this COMPLETELY DEFEATS THE PURPOSE of having a PORTABLE computer.

Accessories are absolutely terrible as it is. The connection is flimsy and easily knocked.

And if you have to move the computer, even an inch, while the accessory is plugged in, well your'e just screwed now aren't you?

It's already a flimsy connection, And now you're telling me I have to buy a dongle/USB-C adaptor, which will add another layer of device that can get screwed up, just to plug in my flashdrive?

This is Intolerable.

At this point with all the accessories I have to have clunking around in my bag and getting misplaced, I'd be better off with a desktop! (Which my school district no longer provides for its teachers. Because we have these ridiculously expensive laptops. Last year I had a chromebook that was more useful to me than this computer is. Because it had ports!)



Sorry guys. But not everyone lives in the high tech bubble of the Apple, Google and Microsoft corporations where everyone makes six figures straight out of college, always buys the latest model, knows how to fix their wifi and tech problems when the connection drops, etc. In fact, MOST of us still work in offices where *old* and *outdated* tech like FLASHDRIVES are still common place for transferring data.

The Cloud and google drive are nice when your company is able to pay for it. BUT IT SHOULD NOT BE THE ONLY OPTION.



I have always been a Mac user. But in order to stay a Mac user the past few years I've had to scour the Apple refurbished store just so I could get Macbook Pros from 2011 that STILL HAD A CD DRIVE. But these refurbished models are never as good, or last as long as a brand new computer. The fact is though, that none of Apple's new models currently on the market still possess a CD drive! And now all the ports are gone!



BRING US BACK OUR PORTS.



Build them into the computer itself. Give me a model I can buy that has a CD drive. One out of all your offerings is not going to kill you! Make the laptop a PORTABLE device once more.

I'm tired of being raked over the coals, and squeezed for my money. I'm not buying into this rabbit hole anymore.

The next computer I buy will NOT be a Mac unless it has all the ports needed to function. Which probably means I will have to switch over to PC.

This is a sad day for human kind.



Also, you should know that I am a tech-savvy Millenial saying these things. Not some old lady who doesn't know what to do with all this new-fangled tech. And so I will say it again: BRING US BACK THE PORTS.