AppleCare+ for MacBook/MacBook Air (3 Years)
(17)
  • AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at time of purchase, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
  • AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage
  • Each incident of accidental damage coverage is subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Onsite repair for desktop computers: Request that a technician come to your work site
  • Mail-in repair for portable computers: Mail in your Mac using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple
  • Carry-in repair: Take your Mac to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider
  • Hardware coverage for your Mac computer, battery, included accessories such as the power adapter, Apple memory (RAM), AirPort, and Apple USB SuperDrive
  • Software support for using macOS and iCloud, quick how-to questions about Apple-branded apps, such as Photos, iMovie, GarageBand, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more, connecting to printers and AirPort networks
Learn more
New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Space Gray

by Apple
4.3 out of 5 stars 93 ratings
List Price: $1,099.00
Price: $899.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $199.01 (18%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
128GB
Space Gray
  • Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Capacity: 128GB | Color: Space Gray
  • Save $20 on Microsoft Office when you purchase with a qualifying device. Device must be shipped from and sold by Amazon.com Here's how (restrictions apply)
Compare Apple Mac products

MacBook Air 13-inch (Latest Model)
MacBook Air 13-inch (Latest Model)
MacBook Air 13-inch (Previous Version)
MacBook Air 13-inch (Previous Version)
MacBook Pro 13-inch with 2 Thunderbolt Ports (Latest Model)
MacBook Pro 13-inch with 2 Thunderbolt Ports (Latest Model)
Price From: $899.99 From: $1,052.06 From: $1,199.99
Ratings 4.3 out of 5 stars (93) 4.5 out of 5 stars (452) 4.4 out of 5 stars (91)
Display 13-inch Retina Display with True Tone 13-inch Retina Display 13-inch Retina Display with True Tone
Processor 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz
Battery Up to 12 hours wireless web Up to 12 hours wireless web Up to 10 hours wireless web
Touch Bar/ID Touch ID Touch ID Touch Bar and Touch ID
Storage 128GB or 256GB SSD 128GB or 256GB SSD 128GB or 256GB SSD
Weight 2.75 pounds (1.25 kg) 2.75 pounds (1.25 kg) 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg)

Technical Details

MacBook Air 13-inch with Retina with True Tone (Latest Model)

Display

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors; True Tone technology

Processor

1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB L3 cache

Graphics and Video Support

Intel UHD Graphics 617, support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors (eGPUs)

Charging and Expansion

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for:, Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps)

Wireless

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

In the Box

13-inch MacBook Air, 30W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)

Height

.61 inch (1.56 cm)

Width

11.97 inches (30.41 cm)

Depth

8.36 inches (21.24 cm)

Weight

2.75 pounds (1.25 kg)
Ami Rose
1.0 out of 5 starsAPPLE HAS TAKEN AWAY EVERY FUNCTIONING PORT YOU NEED TO LIVE OFF OF.
August 1, 2019
Capacity: 128GBColor: Space Gray
Read more
303 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Maor Roffe
1.0 out of 5 starsLifetime Apple Fan - maybe no longer
July 28, 2019
Capacity: 128GBColor: Space Gray
Read more
review image
241 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jon
5.0 out of 5 starsMy First Mac Computer
August 2, 2019
Capacity: 128GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Everett
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent laptop
August 8, 2019
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
81 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ryan
5.0 out of 5 starsMacBook Air 2019 Touch ID
August 5, 2019
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

