  • AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage.
  • Each incident of accidental damage coverage is subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax
  • Global repair coverage
  • Mail-in repair for portable computers: Mail in your Mac using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple
  • Carry-in repair: Take your Mac to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider
  • Hardware coverage for your Mac computer, battery, included accessories such as the power adapter, Apple memory (RAM), Airport and Apple USB SuperDrive
  • Hardware coverage for your Mac computer, battery, included accessories such as the power adapter, Apple memory (RAM), Airport and Apple USB SuperDrive
  • Software support for using macOS and iCloud
  • AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray

4.8 out of 5 stars 4,598 ratings
256GB
Space Gray

Enhance your purchase

Brand Apple
Operating System Mac OS
CPU Manufacturer Apple
Screen Size 13.3 Inches
Computer Memory Size 8 GB

About this item

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever
  • Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant
Show more
Special offers and product promotions

Compare Apple Mac products

MacBook Air 13-inch with Apple M1 Chip (Latest Model)
MacBook Air 13-inch with Apple M1 Chip (Latest Model)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with Retina Display and Intel Processor (Previous Model)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with Retina Display and Intel Processor (Previous Model)
Price From: $949.99 From: -
Ratings 4.8 out of 5 stars (4,598) 4.8 out of 5 stars (10,106)
Display 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit widescreen display 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display
Processor System on Chip (SoC) Apple M1 chip; 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores; Up to 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz or 1.1GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz
Battery Up to 15 hours wireless web battery life Up to 12 hours wireless web battery life
Touch Bar/ID Touch ID Touch ID
Storage 256GB or 512GB SSD 256GB or 512GB SSD
Weight 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg) 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg)

Technical Details

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with Retina display (Latest Model)

Display

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Processor

System on Chip (SoC) Apple M1 chip; 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores; 16-core Neural Engine

Graphics and Video Support

Apple 8-core GPU

Charging and Expansion

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for: Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps)

Wireless

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible. Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

In the Box

13-inch MacBook Air, 30W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)

Height

0.16–0.63 inch (0.41–1.61 cm)

Width

11.97 inches (30.41 cm)

Depth

8.36 inches (21.24 cm)

Weight

2.8 pounds (1.25 kg)

Release Date

11/10/2020

Product information

Capacity:256GB  |  Color:Space Gray

Technical Details

Warranty & Support

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
4,598 global ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
5%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Paul K.
4.0 out of 5 stars Almost perfect laptop
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space Gray
Adithya
2.0 out of 5 stars Unacceptable camera. Grainy zoom video.
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space Gray
K. MURPHY
5.0 out of 5 stars MAKE SURE YOU GET AS MUCH MEMORY & STORAGE AS YOU CAN AFFORD - SPECIAL ORDER IF NEED BE
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Silver
JJ
2.0 out of 5 stars A USB C hub broke it
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Gold
R
5.0 out of 5 stars Really impressive.
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Tryer and DIYer
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful laptop. Worth the money
Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Beautiful laptop. I've upgraded from the MacBook Air of old...so far this laptop has blown it away. It wasn't overly pricey to be honest and I feel it's worth the price. Overall look is great and keyboard feel is nice. Larger touchpad is great, I've paired my Magic Trackpad 2 with it as well.
JJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great laptop.
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2020
Capacity: 256GBColor: GoldVerified Purchase
gipsyspace
5.0 out of 5 stars Rápido, lindo e promete inovações. Eu gosto.
Reviewed in Brazil on March 7, 2021
Capacity: 256GBColor: GoldVerified Purchase
Ariane R
5.0 out of 5 stars Incrivel
Reviewed in Brazil on March 27, 2021
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
BAZZA
4.0 out of 5 stars Apple
Reviewed in Brazil on April 15, 2021
Capacity: 256GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Astria Ferrão
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfeito como sempre, entrega a jato!
Reviewed in Brazil on April 15, 2021
Capacity: 256GBColor: GoldVerified Purchase
Perfeito como era de se esperar, com entrega a jato! Estava previsto pra chegar entre 27 e 30 de abril. Comprei dia 13 e chegou dia 15! Quanto ao computador não tenho nem o que dizer, já é meu terceiro MacBook Air, desde 2011 e ainda tenho os outros dois sendo usados pelos meus filhos, quase sem nenhum problema, que mesmo quando aparecem são coisas pequenas e plenamente resolvidos pelas assistência técnica on-line, que tem os melhores atendentes que já vi na vida. O preço continua sendo alto demais para o Brasil, mas frente aos outros no mercado, vale cada centavo suado gasto. Esse modelo é ágil, tem como novidade touch para senhas e o teclado é maravilhoso. Super rápido o processador e a memória de 8Gb era o que faltava pra mim, pois dando aulas on-line uso muitos programas conectados ao mesmo tempo e meu MacBook antigo com 4Gb não estava conseguindo dar conta. Mas será perfeito pra minha filha que não usará poucos programas. Já era e continuo sendo fã total, melhores compras sempre são dos produtos Apple. Só queria ganhar melhor pra poder investir mais.
Alice Fest Carvalho
5.0 out of 5 stars Investimento!!!
Reviewed in Brazil on April 10, 2021
Capacity: 256GBColor: GoldVerified Purchase
Ótimo produto!!
