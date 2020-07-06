Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019)

With great power comes great capability.

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more.

More power at its cores. With the 8th Generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro reaches new heights in compute performance. The 8th Generation quad‑core processor on the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar makes it ready to take on even the toughest tasks. So when you’re powering through pro‑level processing jobs like compiling code, rendering 3D models, adding special effects, layering multiple tracks, or encoding video, you’ll get everything done. Faster.

Eye-opening graphics performance. The 13‑inch model features powerful integrated graphics with 128MB of embedded DRAM — twice as much as the previous generation — which accelerates graphics tasks. That means more time for what matters most: creating amazing work.

The next generation of security. Every MacBook Pro is equipped with the Apple T2 Security Chip — our second‑generation custom Mac silicon designed to make everything you do even more secure. It includes a Secure Enclave coprocessor that provides the foundation for secure boot and encrypted storage capabilities. It also consolidates many discrete controllers, including the system management controller, audio controller, and SSD controller, into one. And the Apple T2 Security Chip brings a familiar voice to MacBook Pro — Hey Siri is always ready to open apps, find documents, play music, or answer your questions.

The most powerful and versatile port ever. Thunderbolt 3 combines ultra‑high bandwidth with the ultra‑versatility of the USB‑C industry standard to create one revved‑up universal port. It integrates data transfer, charging, and video output in a single connector, delivering up to 40Gb/s of throughput for twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 2. Both sizes of MacBook Pro are available with up to four ports, so you can do all of that from either side. Existing devices are easily connected with a cable or adapter. And Thunderbolt 3 is reversible, so no matter how you plug in, it’s always right side up.