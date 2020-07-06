$1,149.99
Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar (Mid 2019), Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz, 256GB PCI-E SSD, 8GB DDR3, 802.11ac, Space Gray (Renewed)

Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

This product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.

  • 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
  • Intel Core i5-8279U Quad-Core 2.4GHz processor with up to 4.1GHz Turbo Boost; Integrated Intel Iris Plus 655 Graphics
  • 256GB PCIe-based Solid State Drive; 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
  • Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting; Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port; I/O Ports: Thunderbolt 3: 4 (via USB Type-C) DisplayPort: 4 (via USB Type-C) 3.5mm Headset Jack: 1
  • Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019)

apple

With great power comes great capability.

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more.

More power at its cores. With the 8th Generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro reaches new heights in compute performance. The 8th Generation quad‑core processor on the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar makes it ready to take on even the toughest tasks. So when you’re powering through pro‑level processing jobs like compiling code, rendering 3D models, adding special effects, layering multiple tracks, or encoding video, you’ll get everything done. Faster.

Eye-opening graphics performance. The 13‑inch model features powerful integrated graphics with 128MB of embedded DRAM — twice as much as the previous generation — which accelerates graphics tasks. That means more time for what matters most: creating amazing work.

The next generation of security. Every MacBook Pro is equipped with the Apple T2 Security Chip — our second‑generation custom Mac silicon designed to make everything you do even more secure. It includes a Secure Enclave coprocessor that provides the foundation for secure boot and encrypted storage capabilities. It also consolidates many discrete controllers, including the system management controller, audio controller, and SSD controller, into one. And the Apple T2 Security Chip brings a familiar voice to MacBook Pro — Hey Siri is always ready to open apps, find documents, play music, or answer your questions.

The most powerful and versatile port ever. Thunderbolt 3 combines ultra‑high bandwidth with the ultra‑versatility of the USB‑C industry standard to create one revved‑up universal port. It integrates data transfer, charging, and video output in a single connector, delivering up to 40Gb/s of throughput for twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 2. Both sizes of MacBook Pro are available with up to four ports, so you can do all of that from either side. Existing devices are easily connected with a cable or adapter. And Thunderbolt 3 is reversible, so no matter how you plug in, it’s always right side up.

Read more

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz (Turbo up to 4.1GHz) 6MB L3 Cache and 128MB of eDRAM
Resolution 2560 x 1600; 227 pixels per inch
Memory 8GB DDR3-2133 MHz (onboard memory)
Ports 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (via USB Type-C); 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

Product description

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (2019) Space Gray 8GB 256GB SSD 8GB 256GB SSD

About Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified, but not Apple certified, performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee
This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service.The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon's standard return policy.

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

Product information

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
No customer reviews

