I’m upgrading from a series 1, so it is a completely different watch. I am very satisfied with this purchase. Most of the heart monitoring functions only work with people older than 22 which is frustrating for me especially since I paid for the watch, so I should get access to all the features. Nonetheless, I really like the starlight Apple Watch and band. It’s very subtle and nice to look at. Hopefully braided solo loops get a sale soon bc I really would like one. It is a pain that they don't give power bricks, but this is the new age. I highly suggest you purchase many usb c power bricks and switch all cords from usb a to usb c. Anker has great ones and you can always find deals for them.