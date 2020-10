AppleCare+ for Apple Watch extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a $69 service fee plus applicable tax

Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone

Mail-in or carry-in repairs

Express Replacement Service

Hardware coverage for your Apple Watch, battery, and included accessories

Software support for watchOS and Apple-branded Apple Watch apps and connecting to iPhone, including iOS and the Apple Watch app

AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).