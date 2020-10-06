After smashing the screen of my 6 month old Apple Watch 5 and downloading an update that left the watch useless, I decided I had to replace the darn thing. The SE is so enticing with its low(er) price point and all the basic features I wanted. Rather than forking over $200 to replace a cracked screen, I decided to go ahead and buy a completely new watch.



I received the watch yesterday with Amazon Prime’s fantastic delivery service. The packing came as expected, in perfect condition. I turned the watch on and went through the set up process only having a minor heart attack when it wouldn’t turn back on after updating. The watch was ready for use within 30 minutes and I couldn’t have been happier. I wore the watch for the remainder of the day with no issues and even did a workout! Man did I miss that little thing. At the end of the day it was time for us to go to sleep so I set it on the charger bed and turned the lights out.



The next day I couldn’t wait to put it on and track my activity but to my dismay, it wouldn’t turn on. Nothing worked. It was properly sitting on the charger all night so there was just no excuse for the battery to be dead already. I attempted pressing the power button, pressing the power button and crown, setting it on the charger, and even tapping on the screen several times hoping it would magically wake up. I reached out to Apple support and they also did not have any new solutions for me. My Apple Watch, less than 24 hours in my possession, is now, what I presume to be, dead.



What’s odd is that even though the screen did not turn on my phone could still detect the battery percentage, which was dropping at a rapid rate, about 10% every couple minutes. I just cannot understand what I did wrong! When things go wrong with my tech where else do I turn to other than the one and only Twitter.



Reliable sources (Reddit) say there have been 9 reported cases of 40 mm Apple Watch SE users in South Korea experiencing burns from their Apple watches and a splotch developing on the upper right hand corner of the screen. These descriptions seemed to fit my situation, at least it’s the closest I could find. Although I did not get burned, the watch was pretty hot when I took it off the charger and there is some slight discoloration in the corner by the crown.



Now I love the Apple Watch. Had this device decided to work I would’ve probably not rated it at all because of course it deserves 5 stars. I actually give it 3 stars because of the delivery person being awesome and my positive experience with its predecessor. So I warn you all before purchasing this SE, maybe wait a little bit. Wait a little to see if these issues resolve or end up in a recall. It’ll save you a trip to UPS to return like I’ll be doing this weekend.