AppleCare+ for Apple Watch SE (2 Years)
1620
  • AppleCare+ for Apple Watch extends your coverage with additional service and support for one year from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • 24/7 priority access to technical support offers troubleshooting for Apple Watch, watchOS, and Apple-branded Watch apps
  • Express Replacement Service provides a replacement before you return your device
  • Hardware repair coverage, including parts and labor, is available from Apple-certified technicians in-person or by mail
  • Accidental damage is covered for up to two (2) incidents per year—each subject to a service fee of $69 for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike, plus applicable tax
  • Battery service
AppleCare+ for Apple Watch SE (2 Years)

  • AppleCare+ for Apple Watch extends your coverage with additional service and support for one year from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • 24/7 priority access to technical support offers troubleshooting for Apple Watch, watchOS, and Apple-branded Watch apps
  • Express Replacement Service provides a replacement before you return your device
  • Hardware repair coverage, including parts and labor, is available from Apple-certified technicians in-person or by mail
  • Accidental damage is covered for up to two (2) incidents per year—each subject to a service fee of $69 for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike, plus applicable tax
  • Battery service
AppleCare+ for Watch SE and Series 3 - Renews Monthly Until Cancelled

  • AppleCare+ is billed monthly until canceled.
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your Apple Watch, battery, and included accessories
  • Software support for watchOS and Apple-branded Apple Watch apps and connecting to iPhone, including iOS and the Apple Watch app
  • AppleCare+ products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device.
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

4.8 out of 5 stars 22,715 ratings
Save 9% Lowest price in 30 days
Color: Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
Style: GPS+Cellular
GPS+Cellular
Size: 40mm
40mm
About this item

  • Stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone
  • Stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the go, and leave your phone at home
  • Set up and manage Apple Watch for each family member, right from your iPhone, with Family Setup
  • Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
Apple Watch SE. Heavy on features. Light on price.
image 2
image 3
image 4
image 6
image 7
image 8
image 9
image 10

Compare Apple Watch products

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3
Price From: - From: $479.00 From: -
Ratings 4.8 out of 5 stars (22,715) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3,088) 4.8 out of 5 stars (144,112)
Case Size 40mm, 44mm 41mm, 45mm 38mm, 42mm
Case Thickness 10.4mm 10.7mm 11.4mm
Display Retina display, 30% larger than Series 3 Always-On Retina display Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE and over 50% more screen area than Series 3 Retina display
Processor 64-bit dual-core S5 processor; Up to 2x faster than S3 S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor; up to 20% faster than SE Dual-core S3 processor
Optical Heart Sensor Second-generation optical heart sensor Third-generation optical heart sensor Optical heart sensor
Digital Crown Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown
Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Altimeter
Speaker 50% louder than Series 3 50% louder than Series 3
Fall Detection check mark check mark
Compass check mark check mark
Noise Monitoring check mark check mark
Blood oxygen sensor (Blood Oxygen app) check mark
Electrical heart sensor (ECG app) check mark
Capacity 32GB 32GB 8GB
Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 5.0 BT 4.2

Top reviews from the United States

Autumn Garcia
5.0 out of 5 stars This is the best Apple Watch on the market for sure. Buy it!
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Customer image
If you’re considering saving some money and buying the series 3 rather than this, or if you’re considering the opposite, buying a series 6, don’t. I’ve had a series 3 before, have played around with a series 6, and the SE is the best bang for your buck hands down.
The series 3, even the 38mm one, looks and feels a bit bulky and doesn’t have as many features as this one. The series 6 has a few more features (literally like 3 or 4 that most people don’t even use or notice), but for the average person who wants an Apple Watch for working out and convenience, this is perfect. It lays flatter than the series 3 which is nice bc the 3 was a bit uncomfortable. Love it!
Danyelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Mercedes T.
5.0 out of 5 stars As expected!
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Customer image
Exactly as expected! I had a series 2 watch that wouldn’t hold a charge longer than half a day! Upgraded to this SE and so far so good!

Nice sleek design. I added a glass screen protector and a cover to protect the watch.
Liv
3.0 out of 5 stars Watch would not turn on after 1 nights charge
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Santos Ramon
5.0 out of 5 stars Good upgrade, good first Apple Watch.
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Customer image
Okay so this is my second Apple Watch, I upgraded from the series 2. The watch looks beautiful as always. For the price, I had to go with this vs the series 6. If you can live without the always on display and the blood oxygen sensor then I recommend this watch! Also aftermarket watch bands are abundant on Amazon so you can add your own style!
Arianna
5.0 out of 5 stars Life-changing for my ADHD self!
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2021
Customer image
Before reading my review, please keep in mind that I am a casual tech user, and this is my first smart watch. My original purpose of this purchase was for fitness and sleep tracking, to ensure the establishing of healthy habits during COVID.

As stated, the original intent of this purchase was to track sleep and fitness. I can safely say this product has exceeded my expectations in this regard! The "rings" are now a daily accomplishment; as someone with ADHD, it can be difficult to motivate myself to even get outside most days. But with my goals realistically set, it is more of a joyous task to complete each ring rather than a chore to get out and walk! There are many other interesting trackers to check out after a workout too, like heart rate, uneven steps, double support time, etc. It's great to be able to check these things when I want to.

For sleep as well, the tracking is decent. The stock Sleep app that comes with the iPhone and Apple Watch isn't very in-depth, but I recently purchased AutoSleep in the App Store and WOW it's everything I was looking for! Deep sleep tracking is the most important to me, so it's really nice to be able to adjust the sensitivity settings so I can more accurately track my asleep vs awake time.

The other primary function for me is being able to receive notifications when my phone isn't next to me. My ADHD makes it difficult to have my phone near me during work hours as it is a major distraction, so I usually keep my phone in another room. I would sometimes miss important calls and texts, however, so having a notification station essentially on my wrist is a game changer! I can see notifications as they come in to make sure I'm not missing anything, but it's not a distraction by any means.

I purchased the non-GPS version for the better price, and also because I will never leave home without my phone. As a woman who often exercises outdoors alone, it is necessary to have all possible emergency resources with me during those times, not just the limited apps on the Watch.

I will admit that I was debating purchasing this Apple Watch or the newest FitBit (that supposedly acts like a smart watch), and the biggest factors for me were functionality and battery life. While the FitBit's battery life is muuuuch better, I decided functionality and compatibility with the iPhone were more important. And I'm more than happy with that decision! I just charge my watch each afternoon for an hour or two (after my stand goal has been accomplished, but before sleep), and it's good to go. With my current app settings, I could probably get 1.5 to 2 days out of one charge, but I prefer to maintain a decent daily charge.

One last thing I discovered, when you first receive an Apple Watch don't forget to inspect your notification and background app refresh settings! They can be battery draining. That's all :)
A
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Watch!
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Top reviews from other countries

Ana Ferro
5.0 out of 5 stars Incrível
Reviewed in Brazil on February 8, 2021
Érika Guerreiro
5.0 out of 5 stars Original, novo e com nota fiscal. Entrega super rápida 👏🏼
Reviewed in Brazil on April 1, 2021
Customer image
Excelente! Muito satisfeita com o Apple Watch SE ⌚️ .. superando minhas expectativas. Lindo, vem novinho na caixa lacrada, original da Apple e com nota fiscal. Pra completar chegou super rápido, em apenas 2 dias! Arrasaram 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Gabriela pereira martins
5.0 out of 5 stars Qualidade do produto, melhor preço e entrega rápida
Reviewed in Brazil on January 15, 2021
Customer image
Chegou super rápido, com 2 dias(muito antes da data estimada), o produto veio bem embalado e protegido. A caixinha do Apple Watch vem lacrada(pra quem ainda tem dúvidas que de fato é verdadeiro) o produto é verdadeiro SIIIMM!!! O melhor preço que encontrei foi com esse vendedor. Simplesmente ameiii absolutamente TUDOO!! Inclusive ja comecei a indicar o vendedor e seus produtos pra amigas minhas. Melhor aquisição!
João Vinicius Monteiro
5.0 out of 5 stars Entrega rápida, ótimo produto
Reviewed in Brazil on December 9, 2020
Rodrigo
5.0 out of 5 stars ótima experiência e custo benefício
Reviewed in Brazil on August 8, 2021
