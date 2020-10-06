If you’re considering saving some money and buying the series 3 rather than this, or if you’re considering the opposite, buying a series 6, don’t. I’ve had a series 3 before, have played around with a series 6, and the SE is the best bang for your buck hands down.
The series 3, even the 38mm one, looks and feels a bit bulky and doesn’t have as many features as this one. The series 6 has a few more features (literally like 3 or 4 that most people don’t even use or notice), but for the average person who wants an Apple Watch for working out and convenience, this is perfect. It lays flatter than the series 3 which is nice bc the 3 was a bit uncomfortable. Love it!
