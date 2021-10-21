It took six hours to set up



I am a techy electronics engineer. I have dozens of patents in electronics and have written thousands of lines of computer code, in three different programming languages. But this watch is quite a challenge.



When I tried to pair the watch to the phone, the phone said I must update the phone to OS 14.8.1. Yet I have always had "automatic updates" "on" in the phone menu.



So I spent a half-hour updating to OS 14.8.1.



I tried to pair the watch to the phone again and the phone said my OS must be updated. But I had just updated it. So I called apple support. They directed me to update my OS to 15.1. Why was I previously directed to update to 14.8.1 when that was obsolete? Updating to 15.1 took an hour!



Next when I tried to pair the watch, the message on the phone says that I need to charge the watch. I examined the watch charge cable and it must plug into a USB "C" charger which is not included with the watch. Do you have such a charger? I didn't even know such chargers existed. I have ten chargers, including several made by apple, and they all only accept the original USB plug, called USB "A".



I recall reading a few weeks ago that apple was no longer including chargers. I thought, that's ok, we all have lots of chargers. But nobody has USB "C" chargers, they are very new.



So I ordered a USB "C" charger.



The charger arrived I started the pairing process. But the phone stuck for 30 minutes during the pairing process so I called support. They couldn't get it to work by the standard way, which is to update the watch software, so they opted to install without updating the watch software. That worked with lots of hand holding and took about 45 minutes



All together I spent about six hours getting the phone to work.



Has apple lost their mind?