- AppleCare+ for Apple Watch extends your coverage with additional service and support for one year from your AppleCare+ purchase date
- 24/7 priority access to technical support offers troubleshooting for Apple Watch, watchOS, and Apple-branded Watch apps
- Express Replacement Service provides a replacement before you return your device
- Hardware repair coverage, including parts and labor, is available from Apple-certified technicians in-person or by mail
- Accidental damage is covered for up to two (2) incidents per year—each subject to a service fee of $69 for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike, plus applicable tax
- Battery service
AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium (2 Years)
AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum - Renews Monthly Until Cancelled
- AppleCare+ is billed monthly until canceled
- Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
- Mail-in or carry-in repairs
- Express Replacement Service
- Hardware coverage for your Apple Watch, battery, and included accessories
- Software support for watchOS and Apple-branded Apple Watch apps and connecting to iPhone, including iOS and the Apple Watch app
- AppleCare+ products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device
- AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
|$429.00 Details
| $309.00
|$120.00 (28%)
|Brand
|Apple
|Color
|Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band
|Special Feature
|Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Blood Oxygen
|Compatible Devices
|Smartphone
|Screen Size
|45 Millimeters
|Operating System
|WatchOS
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Style
|GPS
|Connectivity Technology
|USB-C
|Shape
|Square
About this item
- WHY APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 — The most advanced Apple Watch features powerful health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG. The larger, Always-On Retina display makes it easier to use and read. The most durable Apple Watch. Charges faster so you can get going quicker.
- EASILY CUSTOMIZABLE — Available in a range of sizes and materials, with dozens of bands to choose from. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
- INCREDIBLE DURABILITY — Built to be tough. It’s more crack resistant, it’s dust resistant, and it’s swimproof.
- STAY CONNECTED — Send a text, make a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, or call for help with Emergency SOS. Series 7 (GPS) works with your iPhone or Wi-Fi to keep you connected.
- MOST ADVANCED HEALTH FEATURES — Keep an eye on your blood oxygen with a revolutionary sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime. Get irregular heart rhythm notifications. Track your sleep. Use fall detection as a safety feature that can call for help if you need it.
- SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Listen to music with your AirPods. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Pay and send money with Apple Pay. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 6s or later with the latest iOS version.
- ULTIMATE FITNESS PARTNER — Apple Watch helps you stay active. It has advanced sensors that track all the ways you move and measure your favorite workouts. And it comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.
Compare Apple Watch products
|Price
|From: $219.00
|From: $219.00
|From: -
|Ratings
|(3,184)
|(3,265)
|(8,531)
|Case Size
|41mm, 45mm
|40mm, 44mm
|38mm, 42mm
|Case Thickness
|10.7mm
|10.4mm
|11.4mm
|Display
|Always-On Retina display Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE and over 50% more screen area than Series 3
|Retina display, 30% larger than Series 3
|Retina display
|Processor
|S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor; up to 20% faster than SE
|64-bit dual-core S5 processor; Up to 2x faster than S3
|Dual-core S3 processor
|Optical Heart Sensor
|Third-generation optical heart sensor
|Second-generation optical heart sensor
|Optical heart sensor
|Digital Crown
|Digital Crown with haptic feedback
|Digital Crown with haptic feedback
|Digital Crown
|Altimeter
|Always-on Altimeter
|Always-on Altimeter
|Altimeter
|Speaker
|50% louder than Series 3
|50% louder than Series 3
|Fall Detection
|Compass
|Noise Monitoring
|Blood oxygen sensor (Blood Oxygen app)
|Electrical heart sensor (ECG app)
|Capacity
|32GB
|32GB
|8GB
|Power
|USB-C magnetic fast charging cable
|USB-C magnetic charging cable
|USB-A magnetic charging cable
|Bluetooth
|BT 5.0
|BT 5.0
|BT 4.2
Technical Details
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS)
Case Size
|
41mm, 45mm
Features
|
Built-in GPS/GNSS/BeiDou, S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 Apple wireless chip, U1 Ultra Wideband chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Blood oxygen sensor, Third-generation optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Certified IP6x dust resistant, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Second-generation speaker and mic, Aluminum models have Ion-X front glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 8
Whats in the box
|
Case, Band, 1m Magnetic Charging Cable
Connectivity
|
LTE and UMTS,Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
Power
|
Up to 18 hours of battery life
Width
|
35mm, 38mm
Depth
|
10.7mm
Case Weight
|
45mm: 38.8g (Aluminum); 41mm: 32.0g (Aluminum)
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2021
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2021
But beware, it only comes with a charger that is USB C. So if you don’t already have a usb power brick or old Watch charger, you have to buy that and won’t be able to charge your watch
I am a techy electronics engineer. I have dozens of patents in electronics and have written thousands of lines of computer code, in three different programming languages. But this watch is quite a challenge.
When I tried to pair the watch to the phone, the phone said I must update the phone to OS 14.8.1. Yet I have always had "automatic updates" "on" in the phone menu.
So I spent a half-hour updating to OS 14.8.1.
I tried to pair the watch to the phone again and the phone said my OS must be updated. But I had just updated it. So I called apple support. They directed me to update my OS to 15.1. Why was I previously directed to update to 14.8.1 when that was obsolete? Updating to 15.1 took an hour!
Next when I tried to pair the watch, the message on the phone says that I need to charge the watch. I examined the watch charge cable and it must plug into a USB "C" charger which is not included with the watch. Do you have such a charger? I didn't even know such chargers existed. I have ten chargers, including several made by apple, and they all only accept the original USB plug, called USB "A".
I recall reading a few weeks ago that apple was no longer including chargers. I thought, that's ok, we all have lots of chargers. But nobody has USB "C" chargers, they are very new.
So I ordered a USB "C" charger.
The charger arrived I started the pairing process. But the phone stuck for 30 minutes during the pairing process so I called support. They couldn't get it to work by the standard way, which is to update the watch software, so they opted to install without updating the watch software. That worked with lots of hand holding and took about 45 minutes
All together I spent about six hours getting the phone to work.
Has apple lost their mind?
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Brazil on February 17, 2022