Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

4.8 out of 5 stars 28,042 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Men's Smartwatches
List Price: $429.00
With Deal: $309.00
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $120.00 (28%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
GPS
45mm
Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

About this item

  • WHY APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 — The most advanced Apple Watch features powerful health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG. The larger, Always-On Retina display makes it easier to use and read. The most durable Apple Watch. Charges faster so you can get going quicker.
  • EASILY CUSTOMIZABLE — Available in a range of sizes and materials, with dozens of bands to choose from. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
  • INCREDIBLE DURABILITY — Built to be tough. It’s more crack resistant, it’s dust resistant, and it’s swimproof.
  • STAY CONNECTED — Send a text, make a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, or call for help with Emergency SOS. Series 7 (GPS) works with your iPhone or Wi-Fi to keep you connected.
  • MOST ADVANCED HEALTH FEATURES — Keep an eye on your blood oxygen with a revolutionary sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime. Get irregular heart rhythm notifications. Track your sleep. Use fall detection as a safety feature that can call for help if you need it.
  • SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Listen to music with your AirPods. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Pay and send money with Apple Pay. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 6s or later with the latest iOS version.
  • ULTIMATE FITNESS PARTNER — Apple Watch helps you stay active. It has advanced sensors that track all the ways you move and measure your favorite workouts. And it comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.
New & Used (11) from $322.39 & FREE Shipping.
image 1

Compare Apple Watch products

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3
Price From: $219.00 From: $219.00 From: -
Ratings 4.8 out of 5 stars (3,184) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3,265) 4.8 out of 5 stars (8,531)
Case Size 41mm, 45mm 40mm, 44mm 38mm, 42mm
Case Thickness 10.7mm 10.4mm 11.4mm
Display Always-On Retina display Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE and over 50% more screen area than Series 3 Retina display, 30% larger than Series 3 Retina display
Processor S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor; up to 20% faster than SE 64-bit dual-core S5 processor; Up to 2x faster than S3 Dual-core S3 processor
Optical Heart Sensor Third-generation optical heart sensor Second-generation optical heart sensor Optical heart sensor
Digital Crown Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown
Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Altimeter
Speaker 50% louder than Series 3 50% louder than Series 3
Fall Detection check mark check mark
Compass check mark check mark
Noise Monitoring check mark check mark
Blood oxygen sensor (Blood Oxygen app) check mark
Electrical heart sensor (ECG app) check mark
Capacity 32GB 32GB 8GB
Power USB-C magnetic fast charging cable USB-C magnetic charging cable USB-A magnetic charging cable
Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 5.0 BT 4.2

Technical Details

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS)

Case Size

41mm, 45mm

Features

Built-in GPS/GNSS/BeiDou, S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 Apple wireless chip, U1 Ultra Wideband chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Blood oxygen sensor, Third-generation optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Certified IP6x dust resistant, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Second-generation speaker and mic, Aluminum models have Ion-X front glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 8

Whats in the box

Case, Band, 1m Magnetic Charging Cable

Connectivity

LTE and UMTS,Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

Power

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Width

35mm, 38mm

Depth

10.7mm

Case Weight

45mm: 38.8g (Aluminum); 41mm: 32.0g (Aluminum)

What's in the box

  • Case
  • Band
  • 1m Magnetic Charging Cable

    • Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    28,042 global ratings
    5 star
    		88%
    4 star
    		7%
    3 star
    		2%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Brandy Judd
    5.0 out of 5 stars Apple Watch 7
    Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2021
    Style: GPSSize: 41mmColor: Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band
    Johnny H
    5.0 out of 5 stars Everyone complaining about battery life
    Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
    Style: GPSSize: 45mmColor: Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band
    Cameron
    5.0 out of 5 stars Apple Watch series 7!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2021
    Style: GPS + CellularSize: 45mmColor: Graphite Stainless Steel w Graphite Milanese Loop
    Customer image
    Cameron
    5.0 out of 5 stars Apple Watch series 7!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2021
    Got my series 7 45 mm stainless steel in graphite was lucky to get it today on the 24th of October 2021 and ordered it 2 days on the 22nd coming from a 44 mm series 6 in product red loving the new series 7 in graphite color to match my 13 pro max in graphite and first impressions of it was screen is big even though it's not much bigger also the watch face I'm using is called Lumy. You can find it on AppStore on your iphone shoutout to zollotech the youtuber for showing it in his videos
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Jesse Jantz
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great Watch. Missing power block.
    Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2021
    Style: GPSSize: 41mmColor: Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band
    Scientist
    1.0 out of 5 stars It took six hours to set up
    Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2021
    Style: GPSSize: 41mmColor: (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case w (PRODUCT)RED Band
    Bastet
    1.0 out of 5 stars Apple's Money Grab Makes Me Sick
    Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
    Style: GPSSize: 41mmColor: Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band
    Sean Hathaway
    1.0 out of 5 stars They give you a USB C plug to charge with.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 17, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Solomon
    3.0 out of 5 stars the magnet on the armband is too weak
    Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    PEDRO CEZAR JIANDOTTI
    3.0 out of 5 stars Produto chegou em ordem, mas com ressalvas
    Reviewed in Brazil on February 4, 2022
    Style: GPSSize: 45mmColor: Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band
    Ana Karla de Paula e Silva
    5.0 out of 5 stars Tudo perfeito!
    Reviewed in Brazil on February 17, 2022
    Style: GPSSize: 41mmColor: Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band
    Customer image
    Ana Karla de Paula e Silva
    5.0 out of 5 stars Tudo perfeito!
    Reviewed in Brazil on February 17, 2022
    Chegou um dia antes do prazo mínimo e está tudo certinho, lacrado, já conferi a garantia apple e tudo confere!
