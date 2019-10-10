Can use my printer Bluetooth with it!!
First IPad I have purchased, so can’t compare to past models.
Very happy with it, bought a protective case, pen is on the way. Loading apps was easy, using it it quite simple for an “old gal”, 67 and plan on being a much older gal🤗
|Product Dimensions
|10.35 x 7.28 x 1.93 inches
|Item Weight
|1.1 pounds
|Manufacturer
|Apple Computer
|ASIN
|B07XQZNM5S
|Item model number
|MW772LL/A
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
|Date First Available
|September 11, 2019