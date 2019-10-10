See All Buying Options

Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

by Apple
4.8 out of 5 stars 17,361 ratings
Available from these sellers.
Wi-Fi
128GB
Space Gray
iPad
  • 10.2-Inch Retina Display
  • A10 Fusion chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
Show more

Special offers and product promotions

Style: Wi-Fi | Size: 128GB | Color: Space Gray | Configuration: iPad
iPad Larger 10.2-inch Retina Display Now supports the Smart Keyboard
10.2-inch Retina display More display. More space to multitask.
Smart Keyboard A full-size keyboard when you need it. A cover when you don't.
Apple Pencil Take notes, draw, and jot down ideas with pixel-perfect perfection.
A10 Fusion chip Engineered for performance and responsiveness. Win win.
Built in cameras. Connect with FaceTime. Shoot in HD. Play in AR.
Portability Your ideas go where you go.
image 1
Touch ID Unlock, log in, or pay with just a touch.
image 1

Compare Apple iPad products

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (Latest Model)
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (Latest Model)
Apple iPad Air - 10.5-inch
Apple iPad Air - 10.5-inch
Apple iPad mini - 7.9-inch
Apple iPad mini - 7.9-inch
Price From: - From: - From: -
Ratings 4.8 out of 5 stars (17,361) 4.8 out of 5 stars (2,153) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1,787)
Display 10.2 inch Retina display 10.5 inch Retina display 7.9 inch Retina display
Face/Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID
Chip A10 Fusion chip A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Camera 8MP photos 8MP photos 8MP photos
Video 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording
Apple Pencil Compatibility Apple Pencil Apple Pencil Apple Pencil
Smart Keyboard Compatibility Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards
Connector Lightning connector Lightning connector Lightning connector

Technical Details

Apple iPad - 10.2-inch (Latest Model)

Display

10.2‑inch Retina display

Capacity

32GB, 128GB

Chip

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, Embedded M10 coprocessor

Camera and Video

8MP camera with HDR and 1080p HD video

Front Camera

1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera with HDR

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music.; Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

Connector

Lightning

In the Box

iPad, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter

Height

9.8 inches (250.6 mm)

Width

6.8 inches (174.1 mm)

Depth

0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight

1.07 pounds (483 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.09 pounds (493 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Release Date

9/30/2019

Product information

Technical Details

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
17,361 customer ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
7%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Cobi Creations
5.0 out of 5 stars Ease of use, stays charged a decent amount of time
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
1,106 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dhanraj
5.0 out of 5 stars Price tag and battery life
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPad
Read more
668 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
R.J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing 7th Generation iPad
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPad
Read more
521 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
L
5.0 out of 5 stars Even better in person.
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
431 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
E. Narvid
5.0 out of 5 stars Intuitive operation
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
397 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Eimyaj07
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!
Reviewed in the United States on October 4, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
333 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great IPad
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: SilverConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
301 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
CN
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
267 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Josiah Davis
1.0 out of 5 stars Scam
Reviewed in Canada on March 21, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
93 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Grumble
5.0 out of 5 stars Surprise Gift.
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Talita Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfeito
Reviewed in Brazil on February 10, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
29 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ana Beatriz Oliveira
5.0 out of 5 stars Só amor pelo meu Ipad!
Reviewed in Brazil on January 5, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Christin
5.0 out of 5 stars Samsung Tab Galaxy Tab A 10.1 vs Apple Ipad 10.2
Reviewed in Canada on January 22, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
14 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
Reviewed in Canada on December 1, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Felipe
5.0 out of 5 stars Produto excepcional
Reviewed in Brazil on March 5, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Funke
3.0 out of 5 stars dissapointing
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Lucas Rodrigues
5.0 out of 5 stars Recomendo.
Reviewed in Brazil on January 17, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Martin
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product for a reasonable price
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Robson
3.0 out of 5 stars Carregador necessita de adaptador
Reviewed in Brazil on February 7, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: SilverConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Pricey but worth it
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Rafael Ferreira Caetano
4.0 out of 5 stars Troca nas cores
Reviewed in Brazil on February 18, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: SilverConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
marcela oliveira
5.0 out of 5 stars Vale muito a pena, compra confiável e rápida!
Reviewed in Brazil on February 28, 2020
Style: Wi-FiSize: 32GBColor: GoldConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
9 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Luna
5.0 out of 5 stars As expected
Reviewed in Canada on November 26, 2019
Style: Wi-FiSize: 128GBColor: Space GrayConfiguration: iPadVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.