New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
- 10. 2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
Jump to: Compare devices | Technical details
Compare Apple iPad products
|Display
|10.2 inch Retina display
|10.5 inch Retina display
|7.9 inch Retina display
|Face/Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Chip
|A10 Fusion chip
|A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
|A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
|Camera
|8MP photos
|8MP photos
|8MP photos
|Video
|1080p HD video recording
|1080p HD video recording
|1080p HD video recording
|Apple Pencil Compatibility
|Apple Pencil
|Apple Pencil
|Apple Pencil
|Smart Keyboard Compatibility
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards
|Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards
|Connector
|Lightning connector
|Lightning connector
|Lightning connector
Technical Details
Apple iPad - 10.2-inch (Latest Model)
|
Display
|
10.2‑inch Retina display
|
Capacity
|
32GB, 128GB
|
Chip
|
A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, Embedded M10 coprocessor
|
Camera and Video
|
8MP camera with HDR and 1080p HD video
|
Front Camera
|
1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera with HDR
|
Battery Life
|
Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music.; Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network
|
Connector
|
Lightning
|
In the Box
|
iPad, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter
|
Height
|
9.8 inches (250.6 mm)
|
Width
|
6.8 inches (174.1 mm)
|
Depth
|
0.29 inch (7.5 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.07 pounds (483 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.09 pounds (493 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model
|
Release Date
|
9/30/2019
