New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch... has been added to your Cart
Add Additional Items

  • AppleCare+ for iPad / iPad mini (2 Years)

    from Amazon Digital Services LLC
    $69.00
    • AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
    • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at time of purchase, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
    • AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
    • It adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil, plus applicable tax
    • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
    • Express Replacement Service
    • Hardware coverage for your iPad, battery, included accessories, Apple Pencil purchased with your iPad, and AirPort devices
    • Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iPad apps
    • Connecting to wireless networks

  • Apple Pencil

    from Amazon.com
    $99.00 $94.88
    • Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.
    • With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.
    • Compatible with iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch.

  • Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro - US English

    from Adorama Camera
    $159.00 $139.00
    • Unfold the full-size Smart Keyboard when you need it, then fold it to create a durable and lightweight cover when you don't.
    • No need for batteries or pairing.
    • It's just as easy to use as it is to take with you.

  • Apple Smart Cover (for iPad Air 10.5-inch) - Charcoal Gray

    from Amazon.com
    $49.00
    Color: Charcoal Gray
    • The Smart Cover for iPad Air is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device
    • It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed
    • You can easily fold the Smart Cover into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls
    • And it's easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want

  • Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White

    from Amazon.com
    $29.99 $20.99
    Style: Lightning Connector
    • Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear Which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphones
    • The speakers inside the EarPods have been engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss, which means you get high-quality audio
    • The EarPods with Lightning Connector also include a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord
    • Works with all devices that have a Lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later, including iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone

  • Microsoft Office 365 Home | 12-month subscription, up to 6 people, PC/Mac Download

    from Amazon Digital Services LLC
    $99.99 $79.99
    Edition: Download
    • Save $20 on Microsoft Office today when you buy a PC, Mac or Chromebook (savings is applied at checkout)
    • 12-month subscription for up to 6 people
    • 1TB OneDrive cloud storage per person
    • Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook; plus, Publisher and Access for PC only. (*Features vary; visit aka.ms/onenote-office2019-faq) Office for Mac is supported on the three most recent versions of macOS. When a new version of macOS is released, the Office for Mac Operating System requirement becomes the then-current three most recent versions: the new version of macOS and the previous versions.
    • For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
    • Collaborate on documents with others online
    • Premium support via chat or phone with Microsoft experts

AppleCare+ for iPad / iPad mini (2 Years)

from Amazon Digital Services LLC
$69.00
  • AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at time of purchase, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
  • AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • It adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil, plus applicable tax
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your iPad, battery, included accessories, Apple Pencil purchased with your iPad, and AirPort devices
  • Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iPad apps
  • Connecting to wireless networks
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$339.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: DataVision Computer Video
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

by Apple
#1 New Releasein Computer Tablets
Price: $329.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Wi-Fi
32GB
Space Gray
  • 10. 2-inch Retina display
  • A10 Fusion chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
Show more

Special offers and product promotions

Style: Wi-Fi | Size: 32GB | Color: Space Gray
  • Save $20 on Microsoft Office when you purchase with a qualifying device. Device must be shipped from and sold by Amazon.com Here's how (restrictions apply)
iPad Larger 10.2-inch Retina Display Now supports the Smart Keyboard
10.2-inch Retina display More display. More space to multitask.
Smart Keyboard A full-size keyboard when you need it. A cover when you don't.
Apple Pencil Take notes, draw, and jot down ideas with pixel-perfect perfection.
A10 Fusion chip Engineered for performance and responsiveness. Win win.
Built in cameras. Connect with FaceTime. Shoot in HD. Play in AR.
Portability Your ideas go where you go.
image 1
Touch ID Unlock, log in, or pay with just a touch.
image 1

Compare Apple iPad products

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (Latest Model)
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (Latest Model)
Apple iPad Air - 10.5-inch
Apple iPad Air - 10.5-inch
Apple iPad mini - 7.9-inch
Apple iPad mini - 7.9-inch
Display 10.2 inch Retina display 10.5 inch Retina display 7.9 inch Retina display
Face/Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID
Chip A10 Fusion chip A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Camera 8MP photos 8MP photos 8MP photos
Video 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording
Apple Pencil Compatibility Apple Pencil Apple Pencil Apple Pencil
Smart Keyboard Compatibility Compatible with Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards
Connector Lightning connector Lightning connector Lightning connector

Technical Details

Apple iPad - 10.2-inch (Latest Model)

Display

10.2‑inch Retina display

Capacity

32GB, 128GB

Chip

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, Embedded M10 coprocessor

Camera and Video

8MP camera with HDR and 1080p HD video

Front Camera

1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera with HDR

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music.; Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

Connector

Lightning

In the Box

iPad, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter

Height

9.8 inches (250.6 mm)

Width

6.8 inches (174.1 mm)

Depth

0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight

1.07 pounds (483 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.09 pounds (493 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Release Date

9/30/2019
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

No customer reviews
5 star (0%) 0%
4 star (0%) 0%
3 star (0%) 0%
2 star (0%) 0%
1 star (0%) 0%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.