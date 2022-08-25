|Brand
|Hotel Spa
|Style
|High Pressure 6-mode Handheld Shower Head
|Shape
|Round
|Material
|Premium Chrome Plated Premium ABS, Stainless Steel Shower Hose
|Finish Type
|Premium Chrome
|Installation Method
|Wall Mounted
|Color
|Premium Chrome
|Product Dimensions
|10.5"L x 6.5"W
|Hose Length
|6 Feet
|Number of settings
|8
|Special Feature
|Easy to Install, Tools Free Installation, Fits Any Standard Shower Arm, Limited Lifetime Warranty, Angle-Adjustable Overhead Bracket, Additional Low-Reach Bracket, Advanced 8-setting 5-zone Powerhead, Anti-clog Nozzles, Built-In-2-Mode Power Wash, Extra-long 6 Ft Stainless Steel Hose, Premium Chrome Finish
|Manufacturer
|Interlink Products
|Part Number
|2639M
|Item Weight
|1.5 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|10.5 x 6.5 x 5 inches
|Item model number
|2639M
|Size
|4.5 Inch
|Finish
|Premium Chrome
|Pattern
|Contemporary Bathroom Accessories
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Flow Rate
|2.5 Gallons Per Minute
|Water Consumption
|2.5 Gallons per Minute
|Special Features
|Easy to Install, Tools Free Installation, Fits Any Standard Shower Arm, Limited Lifetime Warranty, Angle-Adjustable Overhead Bracket, Additional Low-Reach Bracket, Advanced 8-setting 5-zone Powerhead, Anti-clog Nozzles, Built-In-2-Mode Power Wash, Extra-long 6 Ft Stainless Steel Hose, Premium Chrome Finish
|Usage
|Commercial/Residential
|Included Components
|Premium Chrome Handheld Shower Head, Extra Long 6 Ft Stainless Steel Shower Hose, Angle-adjustable Overhead Bracket & Low-reach Wall Bracket, Teflon Tape, Washers and Installation Guide, Warranty
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV High Pressure 8-mode Handheld Shower Head - Anti-clog Nozzles, Built-in Power Wash to Clean Tub, Tile & Pets, Extra Long 6 ft. Stainless Steel Hose, Wall & Overhead Brackets
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- MORE WATER PRESSURE, LESS CLEANING - Revolutionary AquaCare hand shower features advanced 8-setting 5-zone Powerhead with Self-clean Anti-clog Nozzles that prevent accumulation of grime inside. So while other showerheads clog and loose water pressure over time, AquaCare nozzles remain clean and clog-free for years of flawless performance. Designed in USA by top American shower experts. Patent pending.
- PURE-CLEAN PROTECTION - Studies show that ordinary shower heads are often infested with grime that rapidly grows overnight, then gets flashed out in your face with the morning shower. That's why keeping your showerhead clean is essential for good shower hygiene. AquaCare nozzles are made with special revolutionary material that works 24/7 on molecular level to protect from degradation. This protection is 100% safe and effective for the life of the product and can never wear off
- BUILT-IN 2-MODE TUB & TILE POWER WASH - Tired of that disgusting soap scum and dried hair left behind after each shower? Now you can clean it all in seconds from up to 6 feet away, without setting a foot in your shower. Simply flip the AquaCare handle and turn it into a High-pressure Power Wash! Use Wide Fan to quickly rinse off large areas, or switch to Point Jet and instantly blast away the stubborn grime!
- IDEAL PET SHOWER - AquaCare was designed to be relentless on the toughest grime, yet gentle on your pet. Simply set your faucet to the best water pressure for your dog's fur length and density, then use our unique Dual-width Fan Spray to thoroughly rinse out shampoo in seconds. It provides the perfect flow pattern for a fast and effortless pet shower, regardless of their size and breed.
- PREMIUM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE - Enjoy added mobility and reach with Extra-long 72-inch Heavy-duty Stainless Steel Hose, Angle-adjustable Overhead Bracket, and an additional Low-reach Wall Bracket that mounts instantly and securely on any surface with power adhesive back. Ideal for Child Care, Senior Care, Pet Care, Bathing and Cleaning applications, AquaCare is your TOTAL SHOWER CARE system that creates a better shower hygiene and cleaner shower environment for your entire family.
Customer ratings by feature
Product Description
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Easy installation took less than 1 minute. (We are handy).
Pressure is noticeably better. It is not washing your freckles off pressure however it feels like it sprays more water. Noticeably, I have always showered at a maximum hot temperature, and with this one, I need to turn the temperature down by 25% proving there is more water washing over me.
I would say it is 60-80% more pressure, not double but good enough to keep it.
Not included in the pressure rating I am giving is that sensation of more water hitting me.
The sprayer functions at the head of the nozzle will be handy down the line and are a neat tool to have in your toolbox.
This one is great, and I like that it sits up really high; I'm 6'4", and no longer have to crouch down to wash my hair. I also love the mist mode, which fees amazing with cool water after exercising out in the summer heat.
The focused column is great for washing the nethers and arm pits. Build quality seems solid enough, and the flow is perfect. You should definitely buy this taint blaster!
I LOVE the spray mechanism on top as well with the two setting for more of a flat spray vs a jet spray. It is WONDERFUL for cleaning my shower! I was able to get into crevices I couldn’t access for years!
Very very happy with this!
Top reviews from other countries
A must for every shower.