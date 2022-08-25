AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV High Pressure 8-mode Handheld Shower Head - Anti-clog Nozzles, Built-in Power Wash to Clean Tub, Tile & Pets, Extra Long 6 ft. Stainless Steel Hose, Wall & Overhead Brackets

I didn’t see this on TV but if I had I probably would not have bought it…I don’t trust those ads. But this worked out well. Although the shower head is plastic (many are these days) it has a lot of nice features. Particularly nice is the hose spray on top. It’s great for cleaning the shower. What I did not like was the overhead shower connector that connects to the shower arm. It’s all plastic. If you over tighten you run the risk of cracking the connector…if it’s too loose it does not hold the shower head in position. My solution was to trash the plastic connector and buy an all metal three-way shower converter. This enabled me to use my original shower head along with the new handled shower head. The handheld sits in a wall-mounted cradle that came with the unit. This is the reason I gave it a reduced rating. They should provide an all metal connector.