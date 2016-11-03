Facebook Twitter Pinterest
AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Ra... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"

4.3 out of 5 stars 3,236 customer reviews
Price: $34.98 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Sold by NovaHome and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

6" High Power Rainfall Handshower Combo
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • OUR BEST 10 PICK: This product has been vigorously tested by our professional team of US showerhead experts to highest US quality and performance standards. INDEPENDENTLY TESTED to meet latest US compliance standards unlike most other showerheads sold on Amazon.
  • PREMIUM RAINFALL SHOWER HEAD: • 6-inch Chrome Face • High-power Click Lever Dial • Rub-Clean Jets (for easy cleaning and preventing lime buildup) • Angle-Adjustable • Modern design • All-chrome finish (including face) PREMIUM HAND SHOWER: Can be used as Overhead or Handheld shower • Large 4.15-inch Face • High-power Click Lever Dial • Ergonomic Grip Handle • Rub-Clean Jets (for easy cleaning and preventing lime buildup) • Angle-Adjustable • Modern design • All-chrome finish (including face)
  • HAND SHOWER HAS 6-SETTINGS: Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Power Mist, Rain Massage, Rain Mist, Water Saving Pause mode • PATENTED 3-WAY WATER DIVERTER: Simply turn switch to direct water flow between two showers. Ant-Swivel Position Lock Nut for easy and secure connection • ANGLE-ADJUSTABLE OVERHEAD BRACKET: Lets you point each shower where you want it for hands-free operation at desired angle • EXTRA-FLEXIBLE 5 FT. STAINLESS STEEL HOSE: Durable Heavy-duty design with Brass Connection Nuts
  • INCLUDES: Shower Head • Hand Shower • 3-way Diverter with built-in Bracket • Shower Hose • Washers • Plumber’s Tape • Installation Manual and Warranty. • STUNNING GIFT BOX DESIGNED IN USA: Sophisticated, upscale packaging for a perfect gift.
  • EASY TOOL-FREE CONNECTION: No need to call a plumber - installs in minutes with just three hand-tighten connections. Fits any standard shower arm. • BEST LIFETIME WARRANTY: Hassle-Free US Limited Lifetime Warranty with LIVE customer service representatives in US.
See more product details
2 new from $34.98
Makers Event

Gifts in Tools & DIY for Mother's Day
Browse tools and essentials for handy moms, or shop for new fixtures to help put the finishing touches on her favorite room. Learn more

Frequently bought together

  • AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"
  • +
  • Apache 99000322 1/2" x 260" Spool of Teflon Thread Seal Tape
Total price: $41.82
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Compare with similar items


AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"
Hydroluxe Full-Chrome 24 Function Ultra-Luxury 3-way 2 in 1 Shower-Head /Handheld-Shower Combo
AquaDance High Pressure 6-Setting 4" Chrome Face Hand Held Shower Head with Hose for the Ultimate Shower Experience! Officially Independently Tested to Meet Strict US Quality & Performance Standards
Briout Handheld Shower Head High Pressure 5 Spray Settings Massage Spa Detachable Hand Held Showerhead Chrome Face with Hose and Adjustable Bracket
AquaDance Giant 5" 30 Mode All Chrome 3-way High Power Combo. Use Shower Head & Handheld Separately or Together! Officially Independently Tested to Meet Strict US Quality & Performance Standards!
DreamSpa 1432 3-way Rainfall Shower-Head and Handheld Shower, Chrome
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3235) 4 out of 5 stars (7051) 4 out of 5 stars (551) 4 out of 5 stars (85) 4 out of 5 stars (401) 4 out of 5 stars (1564)
Price $34.98 $24.99 $19.99 $18.49 $31.99 $29.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By NovaHome Interlink Products NovaHome Ai-Beauty NovaHome Interlink Products
Color Chrome Chrome, Silver Chrome Chrome Chrome Chrome, Silver
Item Dimensions 4 x 6 x 10 in 4 x 6 x 9 in 3.5 x 6 x 10 in 4.09 x 9.69 x 3.11 in 4 x 6 x 10 in 4 x 6 x 9 in
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:6" High Power Rainfall Handshower Combo

You will love SIX FULL WATER SPRAY SETTINGS that are truly different! Click-Lever Dial makes it easy to change the settings while RUB-CLEAN JETS make cleaning your shower head easy and effortless! Water Saving Pause Mode is great for saving water in RVs and boats. Premium Easy-to-Open Packaging – your order will arrive in an easy to open premium recyclable box that protects your product during shipping. No hard to open plastic casings, plain brown boxes or cheap poly bags! Each box contains a Premium 5 Inch Chrome Face Shower Head and Free Teflon Tape. Detailed easy-to-follow Installation Manual makes the installation process trouble-free and perfect! Every shower head comes with hassle-free easy to register LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY! Contact us via Amazon or call our Customer Service and we will be happy to help you! Get AquaDance® Premium Shower Head for EVERY bath in your home! Whether you are looking for a shower head, handheld shower or 3-Way Shower combo - we offer you only the best! AquaDance® 3-Way Shower Combo comes with hassle-free and easy to register LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY! Contact us via Amazon or call our Customer Service and we will be happy to help you

Product information

Style:6" High Power Rainfall Handshower Combo

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Rated by customers interested in
What's this?
Bathrooms
4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5 stars
Massage
4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5 stars
Google Chrome
3.9 out of 5 stars
3.9 out of 5 stars

Read reviews that mention

pressure install hose settings flow tape installed installation leaks showerhead setting spray low leak leaking heads value bathroom remove instructions

Top customer reviews

Jack Reilly
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsMUST REMOVE FLOW RESTRICTOR TO FULLY ENJOY
November 3, 2016
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
221 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Buh
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks great for low water pressure
October 14, 2016
Style: 3.5" High Pressure Shower Head|Verified Purchase
Read more
88 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
johnfin361
5.0 out of 5 starsNice hand held shower head...recommended
March 29, 2017
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
49 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Sarah AndersonTop Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 starsWorth Every Penny!
July 7, 2017
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Online shopper
4.0 out of 5 starsPaid full price
May 31, 2017
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Kelsey
1.0 out of 5 starsBroke after 2 months of light use
November 15, 2017
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Chris Jacobsen
5.0 out of 5 starsDancin in the Shower
September 19, 2016
Style: 3.5" High Pressure Shower Head|Verified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Da Cat
1.0 out of 5 starsI thought it was good until...
October 17, 2017
Style: 3.5" High Power Handshower with Hose|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6&quot;
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: shower head sets for bathroom, shower install, shower rain, shower spa systems, bath and shower combo, bathroom shower combo

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.