AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"

I have purchased/installed/used two of these shower heads. I would highly recommend them to anyone that is interested.



BACKSTORY:

I'm currently renting a new place and I found myself really missing the shower head with a hose from my old home. However, since I'm renting, I didn't want to spend a lot of fixtures. Since this one has a decent price and good reviews, I bought one for my bathroom. Within two days, everyone in the house was fighting over the shower with this in it. I ended up buying a second one within a week. Here is what I noticed:



PROS:

- It looks nice (nicer than I expected for the price).

- It came with clear/easy instructions for installation.

- The installation was a breeze. It took maybe 3 minutes and didn't require a single tool.

- I was worried I might not have enough water pressure for this to work well, but that was not the case. It works very well regardless of the setting. In fact, on some of the settings it actually seems to amplify the water pressure.

- It is very easy to get the shower head in/out of the mount.

- It is easy to change the settings.

- Although it's not pictured, I was able to put my hanging shower caddy back up and the hose/mount doesn't interfere at all.

- After about two weeks of multiple uses daily, it is holding up great.



CONS:

- I'm really stretching to find a con on this one. The only thing that comes to mind is that when I opened the box and picked it up for the first time, I noticed that it was made of a pretty lightweight plastic. That made me question whether it was going to be a quality product. After using it the first time, that concern was relieved right away. This is every bit as good as the more expensive ones I've purchased in the past.



UPDATE:

After 4 months of daily use, both of these are still holding up great. We still love them as much as we did the first day.