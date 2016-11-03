|Part Number
|3329
|Item Weight
|1.94 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|6 x 4 x 10 inches
|Item model number
|3329
|Size
|6 Inch
|Color
|Chrome
|Style
|6" High Power Rainfall Handshower Combo
|Material
|Chrome Plated Premium ABS, Stainless Steel
|Shape
|Circular
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Special Features
|Easy to Install, Fits Any Standard Shower Arm, Limited Lifetime Warranty, Angle-Adjustable
|Usage
|3 Way Rainfall Shower Combo
|Included Components
|Rainfall Shower Head, Handheld Shower, 3-Way Diverter, Shower Hose, Teflon Tape, Washers and Installation Guide
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|Brand New Item. Limited Lifetime Warranty
AquaDance Luxury 3-Way Rainfall Shower Combo, Chrome, 6"
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- OUR BEST 10 PICK: This product has been vigorously tested by our professional team of US showerhead experts to highest US quality and performance standards. INDEPENDENTLY TESTED to meet latest US compliance standards unlike most other showerheads sold on Amazon.
- PREMIUM RAINFALL SHOWER HEAD: • 6-inch Chrome Face • High-power Click Lever Dial • Rub-Clean Jets (for easy cleaning and preventing lime buildup) • Angle-Adjustable • Modern design • All-chrome finish (including face) PREMIUM HAND SHOWER: Can be used as Overhead or Handheld shower • Large 4.15-inch Face • High-power Click Lever Dial • Ergonomic Grip Handle • Rub-Clean Jets (for easy cleaning and preventing lime buildup) • Angle-Adjustable • Modern design • All-chrome finish (including face)
- HAND SHOWER HAS 6-SETTINGS: Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Power Mist, Rain Massage, Rain Mist, Water Saving Pause mode • PATENTED 3-WAY WATER DIVERTER: Simply turn switch to direct water flow between two showers. Ant-Swivel Position Lock Nut for easy and secure connection • ANGLE-ADJUSTABLE OVERHEAD BRACKET: Lets you point each shower where you want it for hands-free operation at desired angle • EXTRA-FLEXIBLE 5 FT. STAINLESS STEEL HOSE: Durable Heavy-duty design with Brass Connection Nuts
- INCLUDES: Shower Head • Hand Shower • 3-way Diverter with built-in Bracket • Shower Hose • Washers • Plumber’s Tape • Installation Manual and Warranty. • STUNNING GIFT BOX DESIGNED IN USA: Sophisticated, upscale packaging for a perfect gift.
- EASY TOOL-FREE CONNECTION: No need to call a plumber - installs in minutes with just three hand-tighten connections. Fits any standard shower arm. • BEST LIFETIME WARRANTY: Hassle-Free US Limited Lifetime Warranty with LIVE customer service representatives in US.
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Compare with similar items
Product description
You will love SIX FULL WATER SPRAY SETTINGS that are truly different! Click-Lever Dial makes it easy to change the settings while RUB-CLEAN JETS make cleaning your shower head easy and effortless! Water Saving Pause Mode is great for saving water in RVs and boats. Premium Easy-to-Open Packaging – your order will arrive in an easy to open premium recyclable box that protects your product during shipping. No hard to open plastic casings, plain brown boxes or cheap poly bags! Each box contains a Premium 5 Inch Chrome Face Shower Head and Free Teflon Tape. Detailed easy-to-follow Installation Manual makes the installation process trouble-free and perfect! Every shower head comes with hassle-free easy to register LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY! Contact us via Amazon or call our Customer Service and we will be happy to help you! Get AquaDance® Premium Shower Head for EVERY bath in your home! Whether you are looking for a shower head, handheld shower or 3-Way Shower combo - we offer you only the best! AquaDance® 3-Way Shower Combo comes with hassle-free and easy to register LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY! Contact us via Amazon or call our Customer Service and we will be happy to help you
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Jack
It was easy to install and came with the white plumbers tape for installing, which saved a trip to the store. It works great with our low water pressure on each setting. I pinky swear I'm not a robot and I actually do love the shower head. Great buy for the money... for sure!!! Happy showering!
Appearance, a nice shiny plastic chrome. First job, remove any flow restrictors.
Get yourself a pair of needle nose pliers and yank out two pieces at the shower head end.
Optional: remove wire filter/screen at the other end.
Installation was simple.
The product included all necessary washers and a mini roll of Teflon tape.
Follow the included instructions for a hassle free and leak free install.
In use, simple to use the different modes are easily selected. I have relatively low water pressure but with those restrictors removed I have enjoyed some nice neck and back water massages.
Bonus: Now I have a hand held unit rinsing and washing a dog in the bath tub is a whole lot easier too!
Recommended.
BACKSTORY:
I'm currently renting a new place and I found myself really missing the shower head with a hose from my old home. However, since I'm renting, I didn't want to spend a lot of fixtures. Since this one has a decent price and good reviews, I bought one for my bathroom. Within two days, everyone in the house was fighting over the shower with this in it. I ended up buying a second one within a week. Here is what I noticed:
PROS:
- It looks nice (nicer than I expected for the price).
- It came with clear/easy instructions for installation.
- The installation was a breeze. It took maybe 3 minutes and didn't require a single tool.
- I was worried I might not have enough water pressure for this to work well, but that was not the case. It works very well regardless of the setting. In fact, on some of the settings it actually seems to amplify the water pressure.
- It is very easy to get the shower head in/out of the mount.
- It is easy to change the settings.
- Although it's not pictured, I was able to put my hanging shower caddy back up and the hose/mount doesn't interfere at all.
- After about two weeks of multiple uses daily, it is holding up great.
CONS:
- I'm really stretching to find a con on this one. The only thing that comes to mind is that when I opened the box and picked it up for the first time, I noticed that it was made of a pretty lightweight plastic. That made me question whether it was going to be a quality product. After using it the first time, that concern was relieved right away. This is every bit as good as the more expensive ones I've purchased in the past.
UPDATE:
After 4 months of daily use, both of these are still holding up great. We still love them as much as we did the first day.
I only found one of the water paterns I like and the low pressure off feature is nice if you want to turn it off for a bit.
I'm going to keep it for the dog, but buy another wider one for me.
I bought this replacement hose:
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B01B8VXEWA/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpage?ie=UTF8&psc=1
That one split after a couple months as well... now I am on hose 3: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B004XHYNEK/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpage?ie=UTF8&psc=1
This product ended up costing more, my recommendation is to not get the cheapest (like I did) it will end up costing you more money in the long run.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Other reviewers say that this product is made out of a high quality plastic. Complete BS.Read more