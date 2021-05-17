- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier {2.2L Water Tank} Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Bedroom & Large room - Adjustable -360° Rotation Nozzle, Auto-Shut Off, Humidifiers for Babies Nursery & Whole House
|Color
|White
|Brand
|AquaOasis
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|0.39 x 0.39 x 0.39 inches
|Capacity
|2.2 Liters
|Control Method
|Touch
- DRY AIR RELIEF! LOOK NO FURTHER FOR THE MOST EFFECTIVE COOL MIST HUMIDEFIER ON THE MARKET!
- Want to eliminate the suffering from the terrible effects of dry air? No need to struggle with cheap flimsy and leaky desk humidifiers. This quality ultrasonic humidifier is the one you’re looking for. It pumps relief immediately and effectively! – Feel better in minutes!
- OPERATES IN TOTAL SILENCE – SLEEP LIKE A BABY! No humming, whistling, or crackling as this durable Whole-House Humidifier steadily and efficiently dispenses the soothing cool mist you crave. SLEEP better, BREATHE better, LIVE better! You’ll wish you found this years ago!
- MULTIPLE MIST SETTINGS + 360 DEGREE ROTATING NOZZLE – This Humidifier was created with YOU in mind. Your environment, your needs, and your preferences! Designed with a super simple control dial and 360° rotating nozzle so that you can fully control and customize the mist output and mist flow direction. AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF- No need to babysit this Humidifier. We know you’ll want to shut this off before the tank runs out... Rest assured you can SET IT AND FORGET IT!
- 2.2L EXTRA LARGE WATER TANK – FILTER FREE- FEATURES A LIFTIME WARRENTY! Made with an impressive 2.2L super large water tank that keeps your Room-Humidifier right on chugging for over 24 hours on a single fill! Designed
Product Description
How to Breathe Better, Sleep Better, and Live Better at Home
Dry air can become a source of unnecessary discomfort even if you have not noticed:
· Are you experiencing dry coughing/ really dry throat?
· Do you snore at night or your nose feels congested?
· Does your skin become flaky, dry or itchy when you wake up in the morning?
· Do your kids find it difficult to sleep for a full night?
If any of the above rings true to you, then dry air might be the underlying cause.
Cool Mist Air Humidifier by AquaOasis- You Answer to Dryness
The Cool Mist Air Humidifier is a wholesome solution for Adults, Kids and Babies alike. Place it in any room around the house and sleep, meditate, read, or relax with your family- as comfortably as possible.
Adding humidity to dry air may temporarily aid you with:
· Congested Nose- Let yourself sleep through the night without waking up every hour
· Snoring Issues- Bring serenity to your partner and yourself with improved sleeping at night
· Dry Coughing, Dry Throat- No more getting irritated from constant coughing that ruins relaxation
· Dry Skin Around The Nose, Mouth Or Body-Wake up fresh, rejuvenated and good-looking
Discover a Deeper, Replenishing Sleep Experience by improving the air quality at home. Do away with congestion all year long and pass this flu season, uninterrupted.
|
|
|
|
Auto Shut-Off Function, Filter-Free Operation
Set the hours of operation to your day/night schedule & let the auto-shut-off feature take care of everything else as you work, sleep or relax.
What’s more, our humidifier does not need any expensive filters to operate, meaning no costly replacements.
|
Unnoticeably Quiet
Its whisper-quiet operation lets you study, meditate, read, sleep, care for your baby or do any activity with zero noise distractions.
The 2.2 liter tank allows for more than 24 hours of silent operation- making it perfect for overnight use in babies’ & kids’ room where total serenity is a must.
|
Knob Dial for Precise Mist Adjustment
Dial in your preferred mist level with its analogue knob in a far more precise way than buttons, and adjust the 360 rotatable nozzle to the perfect spot.
Create the ideal climate in your bathroom, bedroom or any room around the house, and enjoy every minute of your routine.
Why Choose the AquaOasis Air Humidifier?
✓ Extra Large Water Tank of 2.2L
✓ Operation that lasts longer than 24 Hours
✓ Automatic Shut-Off Function
✓ 360 Rotating Nozzle
✓ Easy-to-Operate Knob Dial for Adjust Mist Output
✓ Ultra-Quiet Operation
✓ No Filter Needed, Simply Water (Distilled Water Recommended)
✓ Comes with Cleaning Brush
Enjoy the most value-packed air humidifier that improves your quality of life at home, does not break the bank and operates according to your schedule.
Create the Perfect Home Conditions for Your Family & Breathe Easy, Starting Today
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2020
The owner of the company sent me a letter requesting that I review the product. I had already discontinued my use without leaving a review, below is the reason that I've stopped.
I had this product for 1.5 weeks before stumbling upon a list of several well-cited scholarly papers discussing particle size from ultrasonic humidifiers. These particles can, if used with tap water, cause minerals to be included in the "water vapor" coming from the device. Particles with aqueous minerals are known to be carcinogenic, the quantities of these particles was quite high. Prolonged exposure to these ultrasonic humidifiers when utilizing unrefined tap water, depending upon the local tap water hardness and general mineral content, can cause a few respiratory illnesses and even cancers.
I personally do not want to breathe various metals and have them settle into the alveoli of my lungs. My partner and I instead purchased an evaporative humidifier (about $110 I think) that will not cause these issues.
If you're using this with tap water, especially around your children, I would strongly reconsider.
Here is a list of research paper titles that you can search up, the first one is not behind a pay wall but some of the others might be. I cannot post a link to these because my review could then be removed. Even reading just the abstract would be enough.
Papers:
"Effect of aerosol particles generated by ultrasonic humidifiers on the lung in mouse"
"Measurements of particle size distributions produced by humidifiers operating in high humidity storage environments"
"An overlooked route of inhalation exposure to tap water constituents for children and adults: Aerosolized aqueous minerals from ultrasonic humidifiers"
"Size and mineral composition of airborne particles generated by an ultrasonic humidifier"
Quote:
"Our results demonstrate that ultrasonic humidifiers should be considered a source of inhalation exposure to minerals dissolved in water, and that the magnitude of exposure to inhalable particles will vary with water quality." - Size and mineral composition of airborne particles generated by an ultrasonic humidifier
It definitely seems like the rest of the world was enlightened while I was kept in the dark about the fact that numb toes, chattering teeth and the flu are not necessarily the most perilous part of winter!
I recently moved to New York from Florida. I was beyond excited to experience the 4 seasons, despite knowing that I might have to dig my way out of 2 ft of snow at times, and the dangers of blizzards and black ice.
However, what NO ONE prepared me for was this DREADFULL DRYNESS that lasts HALF A YEAR and makes me feel literally like HALF A HUMAN! I’m NOT kidding.
Seriously, how do people FUNCTION? As soon as the cold set in I began waking up with a terrible thirst and dryness. My tongue felt like sandpaper against the roof of my mouth and my voice could barely croak in the morning. My nose was somehow wet and stuffed, yet dry and burning all at once! (Blowing my nose just caused a nosebleed!) My eyelids literally pasted to my eyeballs and if by some miraculous chance, despite feeling like this, I DID wake up feeling cheery enough to grin…. I daren’t allow the slightest smile to stretch across my lips lest they sprout half a dozen bloody cracks!! OUCH. And EWWW. What the hell???!!!
But the worst was still waking up all cotton brained and headachy! Copious amounts of coffee didn’t do a darn thing to lift the fog so I could function! I was feeling so terrible I began thinking I was suffering from depression. I never felt so awful in my life!
Then my 3 year old came down with a really nasty cold that left a lingering dry cough lasting about a week after all the other symptoms were gone. Maddeningly persistent at night, it would simply disappear without a trace in the morning. It was really hard to watch her suffer so much! She’d wake herself up as her whole body wracked with these coughs! I was seriously at the brink of my sanity!!! Every night I’d swear that I’d be at the Doctors office first thing in the morning and every morning she woke up “all better” so no need! After one nightly coughing attack caused her to VOMIT I got my fat a$$ to the Pediatrician because by then I was really alarmed.
Doctor was cool as a cucumber “Welcome to winter and I’m willing to bet you guys have central heat at home…” Well, I sure do! It was the BEST perk of our new apartment not having to worry about the kids touching radiators! Who knew it only aggravated this winter dry air situation?! Who knew there WAS a winter dry air situation?! Not me! That’s for sure!
He suggested getting a Humidifier and I was sure I heard wrong! I use a DE-humidifier so that my clothes could dry faster than it could start smelling of mold if I hung it to dry indoors!
We got a decent Humidifier actually that we THOUGHT was effective and we were happy with (even though it leaked! I thought that was just part of it!)……Until it broke after a few weeks and the company refused to send us a new oneL! After being stiffed once, I did some research and settled on the AquaOasis. Had some awesome reviews, looked sleek and strong, and loved that it has a built in self filtering feature. (And boy, it even passed my husband’s curiosity test. Happens to be an electrician and has this thing with electronics! 🙄
Anyway, the price was well worth it and this operates in virtual silence! I literally need to put my ear to the machine to hear a soft low hum… Nothing like the grating ruckus of my previous one!
Been using this for a few weeks and simply couldn’t be happier! I feel sooo much better! My daughters cough is totally gone and I wake up feeling well rested, invigorated and ALIVE! Headaches are gone, my eyeballs aren’t in a “sticky relationship” with my eyelids anymore and I’m not scared my lips’ll “pop” if I laugh by mistake!! I feel so exhilarated, so alive…so, well…HUMIDIFIED!! It sounds cliché but it’s TRUE!!!!!! Best investment ever!
….AND…. I saved the best part for last here …. Do you know what THE FREAK’N HELL I DISCOVERED folks??! My Psoriasis and eczema improved so dramatically that I came right back here to buy one for my mom who suffers from eczema too! I tell you these Humidifiers are the BEAST!
Anyway, will keep you posted if anything changes but so far so good! I just wish all of life’s problems were so easily and neatly fixable!
Stay warm folks… and HUMIDIFIED ;)!
With all of the air quality concerns from fire, winds, and the pandemic our allergies in So. California have gone wild. We have an air purifier in our bedroom to help breathe at night. It helped but we still suffered from dry troat and nose. Enter tis wonderful vaporizer! After the first two nights we began to not suffer as much dryness. It is really a help, easy to use, and high quality. I recommend it highly!
You can't go wrong with this product. I have a rather large bedroom and I set it in one corner and it really reaches around the entire room.
I bought this because I have allergies and in the winter, especially, when the heater is on, my throat gets really dry and I cough all night. The humidifier helps keep my throat moist so I can sleep at night.
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2020
Top reviews from other countries
I read the reviews about mess but still ended up buying after seeing total reviews. I don’t know how they got this many good reviews.
I just received it today plugged it in and within 10 minutes my table is full of water from the mist, the other things on the table all got wet and boom I am returning it tomorrow. Please don’t waste your money
Edit:
I am sorry this seems like a common mistake people do whoever complained about the leakage.
As you see other complaints I also had leakage and started complaining and my husband looked at the product pic and told me I am missing the cap of it to adjust the mist. He was right, the cap was in the box and as soon as I put that in the mist minimized, no more leaks and it works great. It Does auto shut off when no water, easy to fill and all.
People who have uploaded the pic here with same leak complaint I can see they are also missing the cap of it. I changed my star from 1 to 4. Sorry for making mistake it was on my end. This is a great one actually good for good big space.
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
