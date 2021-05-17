At last I can actually BREATHE (literally!!) a HUGE sigh of relief! We simply couldn’t be more delighted with this Humidifier!



It definitely seems like the rest of the world was enlightened while I was kept in the dark about the fact that numb toes, chattering teeth and the flu are not necessarily the most perilous part of winter!



I recently moved to New York from Florida. I was beyond excited to experience the 4 seasons, despite knowing that I might have to dig my way out of 2 ft of snow at times, and the dangers of blizzards and black ice.



However, what NO ONE prepared me for was this DREADFULL DRYNESS that lasts HALF A YEAR and makes me feel literally like HALF A HUMAN! I’m NOT kidding.



Seriously, how do people FUNCTION? As soon as the cold set in I began waking up with a terrible thirst and dryness. My tongue felt like sandpaper against the roof of my mouth and my voice could barely croak in the morning. My nose was somehow wet and stuffed, yet dry and burning all at once! (Blowing my nose just caused a nosebleed!) My eyelids literally pasted to my eyeballs and if by some miraculous chance, despite feeling like this, I DID wake up feeling cheery enough to grin…. I daren’t allow the slightest smile to stretch across my lips lest they sprout half a dozen bloody cracks!! OUCH. And EWWW. What the hell???!!!



But the worst was still waking up all cotton brained and headachy! Copious amounts of coffee didn’t do a darn thing to lift the fog so I could function! I was feeling so terrible I began thinking I was suffering from depression. I never felt so awful in my life!



Then my 3 year old came down with a really nasty cold that left a lingering dry cough lasting about a week after all the other symptoms were gone. Maddeningly persistent at night, it would simply disappear without a trace in the morning. It was really hard to watch her suffer so much! She’d wake herself up as her whole body wracked with these coughs! I was seriously at the brink of my sanity!!! Every night I’d swear that I’d be at the Doctors office first thing in the morning and every morning she woke up “all better” so no need! After one nightly coughing attack caused her to VOMIT I got my fat a$$ to the Pediatrician because by then I was really alarmed.



Doctor was cool as a cucumber “Welcome to winter and I’m willing to bet you guys have central heat at home…” Well, I sure do! It was the BEST perk of our new apartment not having to worry about the kids touching radiators! Who knew it only aggravated this winter dry air situation?! Who knew there WAS a winter dry air situation?! Not me! That’s for sure!



He suggested getting a Humidifier and I was sure I heard wrong! I use a DE-humidifier so that my clothes could dry faster than it could start smelling of mold if I hung it to dry indoors!



We got a decent Humidifier actually that we THOUGHT was effective and we were happy with (even though it leaked! I thought that was just part of it!)……Until it broke after a few weeks and the company refused to send us a new oneL! After being stiffed once, I did some research and settled on the AquaOasis. Had some awesome reviews, looked sleek and strong, and loved that it has a built in self filtering feature. (And boy, it even passed my husband’s curiosity test. Happens to be an electrician and has this thing with electronics! 🙄



Anyway, the price was well worth it and this operates in virtual silence! I literally need to put my ear to the machine to hear a soft low hum… Nothing like the grating ruckus of my previous one!



Been using this for a few weeks and simply couldn’t be happier! I feel sooo much better! My daughters cough is totally gone and I wake up feeling well rested, invigorated and ALIVE! Headaches are gone, my eyeballs aren’t in a “sticky relationship” with my eyelids anymore and I’m not scared my lips’ll “pop” if I laugh by mistake!! I feel so exhilarated, so alive…so, well…HUMIDIFIED!! It sounds cliché but it’s TRUE!!!!!! Best investment ever!



….AND…. I saved the best part for last here …. Do you know what THE FREAK’N HELL I DISCOVERED folks??! My Psoriasis and eczema improved so dramatically that I came right back here to buy one for my mom who suffers from eczema too! I tell you these Humidifiers are the BEAST!



Anyway, will keep you posted if anything changes but so far so good! I just wish all of life’s problems were so easily and neatly fixable!



Stay warm folks… and HUMIDIFIED ;)!