AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier {2.2L Water Tank} Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Bedroom & Large room - Adjustable -360° Rotation Nozzle, Auto-Shut Off, Humidifiers for Babies Nursery & Whole House

4.4 out of 5 stars 45,474 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Humidifiers
List Price: $49.99 Details
With Deal: $31.42 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $18.57 (37%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

Color White
Brand AquaOasis
Item Dimensions LxWxH 0.39 x 0.39 x 0.39 inches
Capacity 2.2 Liters
Control Method Touch

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • DRY AIR RELIEF! LOOK NO FURTHER FOR THE MOST EFFECTIVE COOL MIST HUMIDEFIER ON THE MARKET!
  • Want to eliminate the suffering from the terrible effects of dry air? No need to struggle with cheap flimsy and leaky desk humidifiers. This quality ultrasonic humidifier is the one you’re looking for. It pumps relief immediately and effectively! – Feel better in minutes!
  • OPERATES IN TOTAL SILENCE – SLEEP LIKE A BABY! No humming, whistling, or crackling as this durable Whole-House Humidifier steadily and efficiently dispenses the soothing cool mist you crave. SLEEP better, BREATHE better, LIVE better! You’ll wish you found this years ago!
  • MULTIPLE MIST SETTINGS + 360 DEGREE ROTATING NOZZLE – This Humidifier was created with YOU in mind. Your environment, your needs, and your preferences! Designed with a super simple control dial and 360° rotating nozzle so that you can fully control and customize the mist output and mist flow direction. AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF- No need to babysit this Humidifier. We know you’ll want to shut this off before the tank runs out... Rest assured you can SET IT AND FORGET IT!
  • 2.2L EXTRA LARGE WATER TANK – FILTER FREE- FEATURES A LIFTIME WARRENTY! Made with an impressive 2.2L super large water tank that keeps your Room-Humidifier right on chugging for over 24 hours on a single fill! Designed
New & Used (6) from $28.91 & FREE Shipping.

Product Description

5

How to Breathe Better, Sleep Better, and Live Better at Home

Dry air can become a source of unnecessary discomfort even if you have not noticed:

· Are you experiencing dry coughing/ really dry throat?

· Do you snore at night or your nose feels congested?

· Does your skin become flaky, dry or itchy when you wake up in the morning?

· Do your kids find it difficult to sleep for a full night?

If any of the above rings true to you, then dry air might be the underlying cause.

Cool Mist Air Humidifier by AquaOasis- You Answer to Dryness

The Cool Mist Air Humidifier is a wholesome solution for Adults, Kids and Babies alike. Place it in any room around the house and sleep, meditate, read, or relax with your family- as comfortably as possible.

Adding humidity to dry air may temporarily aid you with:

· Congested Nose- Let yourself sleep through the night without waking up every hour

· Snoring Issues- Bring serenity to your partner and yourself with improved sleeping at night

· Dry Coughing, Dry Throat- No more getting irritated from constant coughing that ruins relaxation

· Dry Skin Around The Nose, Mouth Or Body-Wake up fresh, rejuvenated and good-looking

Discover a Deeper, Replenishing Sleep Experience by improving the air quality at home. Do away with congestion all year long and pass this flu season, uninterrupted.

Why Choose the AquaOasis Air Humidifier?

5

Extra Large Water Tank of 2.2L

Operation that lasts longer than 24 Hours

Automatic Shut-Off Function

360 Rotating Nozzle

Easy-to-Operate Knob Dial for Adjust Mist Output

Ultra-Quiet Operation

No Filter Needed, Simply Water (Distilled Water Recommended)

Comes with Cleaning Brush

Enjoy the most value-packed air humidifier that improves your quality of life at home, does not break the bank and operates according to your schedule.

Create the Perfect Home Conditions for Your Family & Breathe Easy, Starting Today

9

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Compare with similar items


AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier {2.2L Water Tank} Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Bedroom & Large room - Adjustable -360° Rotation Nozzle, Auto-Shut Off, Humidifiers for Babies Nursery & Whole House
Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier - Lasts Up to 25 Hours, Whisper-Quiet Operation, Optional Night Light, & Auto Safety Shut-Off - Ideal for Bedroom, Office, & Nursery
Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier - Compact Overnight Operation for Small Rooms, 2 Mist Settings, Optional Night Light, & Auto Shut-Off - For Offices, Nurseries, & Plants
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4L Cool Mist Ultrasonic for Plants Baby with Essential Oil Tray,Dual 360°Rotation Nozzles, Handle Design, Quiet Operation, Last up to 40Hours, Auto Shut Off, Blue
Humidifiers for Bedroom - 4L Cool Mist Humidifier Top Fill Oil Diffuser Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Home Large Room with Adjustable 360° Rotation Nozzle, Auto Shut-Off, Humidifiers for Baby
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom, Smart Wi-Fi Cool Mist Essential Oils Diffuser in one, 4L Ultrasonic Air Vaporizer for plants, baby, Quiet for home large room, nursery, 40 Hours, Classic 200S, Blue
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (45474) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11268) 4.4 out of 5 stars (11577) 4.5 out of 5 stars (15966) 4.2 out of 5 stars (2180) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4020)
Price $31.42 $39.99 $29.99 $39.99 $42.99 $59.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Super Equities SKUniverse HHG INC Amazon.com Vipvictory Amazon.com
Brand Name AquaOasis Pure Enrichment Pure Enrichment LEVOIT Valuta LEVOIT
Capacity 2.20 liters 1.5 liters 0.7 liters 4 liters 4.00 liters 4 liters
Color White Silver Blue Blue Black Blue
Control Method Touch Touch Touch Touch Touch Voice
Item Dimensions 0.39 x 0.39 x 0.39 inches 7.9 x 5.7 x 8.1 inches 5.1 x 5.1 x 11.25 inches 8 x 6 x 14 inches 8 x 6 x 14 inches
Runtime 24.0 hours 25 hours 10 hours 40 24.0 hours 40
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
45,474 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

Matthew
1.0 out of 5 stars Ultrasonic humidifiers may be incredibly dangerous to your health.
Reviewed in the United States on May 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
3,668 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars BEST DEFENSE AGAINST “OLD MAN WINTER’S” DRY AIR!!!!!!!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
1,125 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joanne Shimpock
5.0 out of 5 stars Allergy Lifesaver!
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
646 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy Humidifier Owner
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
463 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Morgie
3.0 out of 5 stars Small opening unable to clean
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Morgie
3.0 out of 5 stars Small opening unable to clean
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2020
The opening of this humidifier is the diameter of a nickel. I’m not sure how this is easy to clean and wipe out as you bearly can get a pinky finger in the hole. Received it today and it’s nonreturnable because the seal on the box was broken to unpack the item for the box.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
238 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Jemdill
4.0 out of 5 stars Edited review: make sure to use the cap of it before you use
Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Jemdill
4.0 out of 5 stars Edited review: make sure to use the cap of it before you use
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
Read the edited review at the bottom:

I read the reviews about mess but still ended up buying after seeing total reviews. I don’t know how they got this many good reviews.
I just received it today plugged it in and within 10 minutes my table is full of water from the mist, the other things on the table all got wet and boom I am returning it tomorrow. Please don’t waste your money

Edit:

I am sorry this seems like a common mistake people do whoever complained about the leakage.
As you see other complaints I also had leakage and started complaining and my husband looked at the product pic and told me I am missing the cap of it to adjust the mist. He was right, the cap was in the box and as soon as I put that in the mist minimized, no more leaks and it works great. It Does auto shut off when no water, easy to fill and all.

People who have uploaded the pic here with same leak complaint I can see they are also missing the cap of it. I changed my star from 1 to 4. Sorry for making mistake it was on my end. This is a great one actually good for good big space.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
59 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Works great
Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Lindsey
5.0 out of 5 stars Quiet and easy to fill
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2022
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Lyndsay Barrett
1.0 out of 5 stars Leaked all over base and table upon first use!
Reviewed in Canada on January 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Mixed Feelings
Reviewed in Canada on January 26, 2022
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse