Arcade 1Up Midway Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet - Electronic Games

Platform : Electronic Game
4.5 out of 5 stars 53 ratings
List Price: $449.99 Details
Price: $331.00
You Save: $118.99 (26%)
Arcade 1Up Midway Legacy

Enhance your purchase

  • 12 games in 1
  • 17" Color LCD screen
  • Light-up Marquee
  • Real-feel arcade controls
  • Coin less operation
Product Description

Specifications

Assembled Dimensions: 22.75” D x 19” W x 57.8” H (45.8” H w/o riser)
Box Dimensions: 6.75” D x 47.75” W x 23.75” H
Weight: 79.5 lbs
Coinless Operation: Printed Coin Door Graphic Kickplate

Top reviews from the United States

Labrat
2.0 out of 5 stars If you can't hack IKEA, avoid this one
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Jason H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing arcade cab!
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2021
Chris C from Tx
4.0 out of 5 stars Works great after I fixed it
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2022
Customer image
Chris C from Tx
4.0 out of 5 stars Works great after I fixed it
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2022
This for Arcade 1Up Midway Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet which was Mortal Combat 1-3, Defender, Wizard of War, Defender, Tapper, Tubbin', Rampage, Bubbles, Paper Boy and Gauntlet.
This is the second Arcade 1Up multi game device I have purchased. I have had issues with both out of the box experiences but were easily resolved without needing to contact Arcade 1Up.
Assembly: was simple with the WELL documented instructions. Everything was labeled and no parts were missing. They even provide a few extra pieces in a bag labeled "Extra Pieces". Be careful when moving around this during assembly as you could bend or break a few free standing pieces before you attach both sides together. Getting the second side to attach to first was the trickiest and required a second person to hold it as everything was adjusted into their proper place. I did keep the bag the instructions came in and used the last screw in the back to hold it.
Operation: It turned on and booted and was playable. It is at the perfect barstool height for playing. I was worried the screen size would be too small but it is not. I like the ability to change the difficulty settings when getting destroyed by the AI in MK II. In Gauntlet, you can only play one or two characters at a time instead of the four in the arcade. You can switch if you die. Rampage rocks but same deal. Tapper is still fun. Tubbin and Bubbles are exactly like the they were in the arcade, alone and the ones which will never get play time. Wizard Wor still pisses me off with super fast movements which never let you you shoot fast enough. Joyst and Defender show I still have the amazing ability to suck as a player. Thanks game makers.
The sound is great and the volume will drown out all other noise in the room if turned up.

Fixing: After 45 minutes of playing the left Joystick got stuck in the left position. This is player 1 and nothing would really work. I took the control board out of the cabinet (4 screws). Took the cover off the back (8 screws), removed the clear plastic brace, and opened the left toggle switch. These toggle switches are not sealed which is why I did not need to unsolder them and they are easy to troubleshoot and fix. Bravo for this. I was able to adjust (bend) the metal inside that was making the contact stick and put it all back together. Put it all back together and it has been working with massive play time with no issues.

All in all, this is awesome and works well. Buy it.
Stephen T.
5.0 out of 5 stars Gauntlet for the win!
Reviewed in the United States on October 4, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on October 4, 2021
ctstaten
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2021
kevin
5.0 out of 5 stars Root beer Tapper is the game everybody plays most!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2021
Mike B
5.0 out of 5 stars Great deal for 2 decent home cabinets
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2022
Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Stay waya
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2022
