Arcade 1Up Midway Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet - Electronic Games
- 12 games in 1
- 17" Color LCD screen
- Light-up Marquee
- Real-feel arcade controls
- Coin less operation
Product Description
Arcade1Up Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet
Twelve games, one cabinet, unlimited retro gaming fun!
Brought to you by Arcade1Up, this is an absolute must-have for your family game room, game cave, or even in the office. Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.
- Adjustable Variable Volume
- Anti-Tip Over Strap
- On-Screen Game Selection Menu
- Plugs into an AC outlet
- Easy Assembly
- By Tastemakers, LLC
- Fully Licensed
Highlighted Features
- Custom shaped "Cabinet" design
- 12 Games in 1
- 17" Color LCD screen
- Custom Riser
- Light-Up Marquee
- Printed Coin Door Graphic Kickplate
- Real-Feel Arcade Controls
- Clear Deck Protector
Specifications
|Assembled Dimensions:
|22.75” D x 19” W x 57.8” H (45.8” H w/o riser)
|Box Dimensions:
|6.75” D x 47.75” W x 23.75” H
|Weight:
|79.5 lbs
|Coinless Operation:
|Printed Coin Door Graphic Kickplate
Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet
Games Include:
Asteroids · Centipede · Major Havoc · Missile Command · Akka Arrh · Crystal Castles · Tempest · Millipede · Gravitar · Liberator · Asteroids Deluxe · Space Duel
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet
Games Include:
PAC-MAN · PAC-LAND · PAC-MANPLUS · SUPER PAC-MAN · PAC & PAL · PAC-MANIA · Galaxian · Galaga · Dig Dug · Dig Dug II · Mappy · Rompers
Capcom Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet
Games Include:
Street Fighter · Street Fighter II: World Warrior · Street Fighter II: Champion Edition · Street Fighter II: Turbo · Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers · Super Street Fighter II: Turbo · Darkstalkers · Strider · Commando · Final Fight · Ghost n Goblins · 1944
Midway Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet
Games Include:
Mortal Kombat · Mortal Kombat II · Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 · Joust · Defender · Rampage · Gauntlet · Paperboy · Rootbeer Tapper · Bubbles · Toobin · Wizard of Wor
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2022
If returning this had not been a killer hassle, would have done so.
The games are as advertised and playing some of the oldies e.g Gauntlet, was a lot of fun, so i added a star to a lousy buyer experience. I can't understand the mysterious 5 star with no comments ratings.
I was able to put it together in about 2 hours.. I was being cautious too.
Light up Marquee, Custom Mortal Kombat riser, everything works great!
I was 18 in 1990, so these games came out during my quarter-plunking teen years. Games are fun and it was worth every penny.