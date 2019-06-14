Arcade1Up Galaga - Classic 2-in-1 Game Home Arcade, 4ft
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 2 Games in 1 (Galaga, Galaxian)
- Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you
- Just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation
- Aliens are attacking from space! Use maneuvers and well timed shots to score as many points as you can by taking them out.
- Dimensions: 45.8” H x 22.75” H x 19” W
Frequently bought together
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Product description
Arcade 1Up Galaga Intro: Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype - this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming! Arcade 1Up Galaga: Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade 1Up's Galaga at home arcade machine! Aliens are attacking from space! Use maneuvers and well timed shots to score as many points as you can by taking them out. Careful, they don't only fire back but they can also take control of your ship. Arcade1Up presents the authentic gameplay you remember with Galaga's in home arcade cabinet. Specifications: • Classic upright "Cabinet" design • Dimensions: 45.8” H x 22.75” H x 19” W • Weight: 58.5lbs • 2 Games in 1 (Galaga, Galaxian) • Upgraded 17" Color LCD screen • Authentic arcade controls • Commercial-grade construction • Original Artwork • Coinless operation • Owner can adjust the volume • On Screen Game Selection Menu • Plugs into an AC outlet Legal: GALAGA&1981 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. GALAXIAN&1979 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
5 customer reviews
Review this product
Customer images
Showing 1-5 of 5 reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
In fairness I will say the machine looks nice and so far Galaga plays fine (though the audio pops due to the cheap speaker).
If you're considering buying an Arcade1Up unit, be sure to do a lot of research online first.
The unit comes in a large box and assembled like something you would get at IKEA. Except no glue. At times it was helpful to have a second pair of hands. Overall very easy to put together.