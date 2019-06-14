The unit I bought had the original ROM which has an odd version of Galaxian that freezes and has the player ship incorrectly colored. You can do a search online and find all kinds of information on it, along with many people who received a new board that fixes the issue. What you will also find out with an online search is that this company's customer service department is inconsistent and frequently (in my case) awful. They just disregarded me and claimed it wasn't an issue even though I sent them proof of the problem. It seems this company will do anything they can to avoid sending out replacement parts for their defective machines.

In fairness I will say the machine looks nice and so far Galaga plays fine (though the audio pops due to the cheap speaker).

If you're considering buying an Arcade1Up unit, be sure to do a lot of research online first.