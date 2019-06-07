$299.95
Arcade1Up Street Fighter - Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade, 4Ft

4.3 out of 5 stars 294 ratings
Street Fighter
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 3/4 scale of classic arcade cabinets! Dimensions: 45.8” H x 22.75” H x 19” W. Weight: 58.5lbs
  • 3 games in 1 (Street Fighter ll champion Edition, Street Fighter ll the new challengers, Street Fighter ll turbo)
  • 17" Color LCD screen. Real-feel arcade controls. Resembles original artwork
Color: Street Fighter

Product Description

Product information

Color:Street Fighter

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
294 customer ratings
Robert Delano
5.0 out of 5 stars Unplayable glitching....super disappointed-updates to come
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
151 people found this helpful
Shay C.
2.0 out of 5 stars No sound at all.
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
72 people found this helpful
Robert Ramirez
1.0 out of 5 stars Not working properly
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
53 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars A GREAT TOY ARCADE MACHINE
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Da Reptile
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome, I'm buying another one!
Reviewed in the United States on June 15, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
28 people found this helpful
Jose L. Machorro
4.0 out of 5 stars An easy way to create a home arcade.
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
5Kallday
4.0 out of 5 stars Nostalgia to the max
Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

JamieParkes
1.0 out of 5 stars Always An Inconvenience
Reviewed in Canada on February 11, 2020
Color: Street FighterVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
