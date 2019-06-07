I got several other Arcade 1up machines, mainly to make my living room look like a working arcade.



The assembly was easy, except for monitor installation, in which some screws were a bit tricky to drive.



My unit came with the deck protector, to stop the graphics being rubbed off.



The controls feel a little like an arcade machine, but if you've ever played a real arcade machine, you'll notice the difference. Not bad, but you know it's a toy. LOL



Arcade 1up doesn't tell you this, so I will. DON'T leave your Arcade 1up machines on, all day, every day. After about a few weeks, I noticed a faded area appear around the edges of the screens, where the LEDs started cooking the thin film transfer layers off, a bit. Definitely cheap stock monitor. At least the brightness, and contrast are fairly well balanced. I'll just know not to run these machines, except when I actually intend to play them. Unlike some of my newer cabinets, the screen remains fairly well balanced, as far as black is concerned, when viewing at angles greater than 45 degrees from zero. Don't know why the newer ones (2019) look all gray, and washed out.



The stereo audio is missing on two of the games, specifically, on the left channel. The system board outputs mono, but there was supposed to be a solder bridge between a couple of pads, to make the stereo mixdown to mono, or the mono option should have been set in the hidden menu, at the factory. I think Arcade 1up is working on a board fix.



Don't know why, but someone at the Arcade 1up factory set the volume WAY, WAY, TOO LOUD. LOL. I have to stack a couple of paperback books on the speaker to quiet it down, a bit. That's even on the low setting. This should've been correctly set at the factory. It wasn't.



It's too bad the marquee doesn't light up. At least there are third parties out there, who are making lighted marquees for the Arcade 1up machines.



It's still fun to play.



These machines use half inch stock particle board, which is covered with a plastic laminate, for the inner facing sides, and edge to edge silkscreened vinyl for the outer facing sides. I'm not sure if mini T-molding is used, or tape, for the edges. Probably the latter. LOL.



I will be ordering the bat-top grips for the sticks, to replace the ball tops with. However, I believe Arcade 1up is now including bat-tops with newer production runs of this product.