Pretty bummed....I was super excited as it was my favorite arcade game growing up. Took about an hour to assemble, screen has a steady glitch. I've taken it back apart to ensure the cable was secure, flattened it out the best I could, all with the same result.
Update #1 and I've raised from 1 star to 2 due to the customer service thus far. They have been awesome and I already have a new unit on the way. They even applied a discount due to the effort of putting a non working one togather and having to disassemble to return. If my new unit works (and I'm just going to swap out the screen/mother board) it will definitely be a 5 star rating. Once again, customer service has been top notch. Thanks for working with me today Matt!
Update#2- they sent me a replacement, I only replaced the screen and CPU bc I didn't want to burn the time. Working perfect!
I started with 1 star, bumped to 2, bumped to 5. Outside of having to wait, the disassembly, reassembly, and having to test the box back to the UPS store, I couldn't be happier! Customer service was top knotch.
