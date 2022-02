One can never predict when one may find themselves in a situation in which Googly Eyes are desperately needed or at least clearly called for. Although the people who are responsible for the window displays at a certain finer department store whose name begins with an "M" and ends with a "y" may disagree with you, and may even ask you to leave the store, naked mannequins NEED Googly Eyes. Likewise, the people at the post office may disagree that their "wanted" posters are not enhanced with the addition of tiny Googly Eyes, but those people are lame, angry, letter-carrying jerks whose funny bones were obviously shot off in some war or another. The main thing is to always have some sort of fast-drying, easy-to-apply adhesive (I usually just carry a few tubes of dollar store crazy glue around with me, it's cheap, easy and can be pure hell to remove) on you, along with your Googly Eyes, and to NOT GET CAUGHT unless you don't mind being thrown out of the mall or glared at and threatened by fat postal workers with horrible attitudes.



These things belong EVERYWHERE and it's up to us, The Goggly Eye Army, to make sure they get there.