I bought these hoping to have something sexy to put on in a hurry if that “special moment” arose. As I usually go commando, I thought this could help spice up the night in the right situation. I was terribly wrong. I hurried into the bathroom when the moment arose, and added water as instructed. By the time the underwear rehydrated, I was already starting to soften up. Finally, they were ready. I put them on and was immediately discouraged to see that these were not the “thong” version that I had thought I ordered. My bad on that probably. When I emerged from the bathroom in the soggy panties, and with limber timber, my date began laughing hysterically, started choking, and vomited on the bed. I cried for a moment, but luckily the instant underwear helped with the cleanup, and didn’t ruin my scooby doo comforter. I would probably but these again just in case the moment arose once more. No annoying string in the back to itch the crack. Yeah, good buy for the money I guess.