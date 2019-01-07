|Product Dimensions
|2.25 x 2.25 x 1 inches
|Item model number
|STS-034
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Target gender
|Unisex
|Material Type
|Cotton
|Number Of Items
|1
|Batteries required
|No
|Item Weight
|1.13 ounces
Not Added
We do not have any recommendations at this timeContinue shopping
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$5.10 ($5.10 / Count)
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: 100% Quality Only
Sold by: 100% Quality Only
(1784 ratings)
99% positive over last 12 months
99% positive over last 12 months
Only 14 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$5.10 ($5.10 / Count)
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: Marlette LLC
Sold by: Marlette LLC
(118 ratings)
98% positive
98% positive
Only 20 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$5.12 ($5.12 / Count)
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: Blazing Dealz! LLC
Sold by: Blazing Dealz! LLC
(2871 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Archie Mcphee Instant underpants. Just add water one pair
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice for "mens gifts"
$5.12 ($5.12 / Count)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Enhance your purchase
|Size
|Medium (Pack of 1)
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Novelty
|Age Range (Description)
|Big Kid
|Brand
|Accoutrements
|Color
|White
New (24) from $5.10 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Sign up now
Buy it with
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Officially Licensed;Brand New
Customer reviews
4.4 out of 5
2,055 global ratings
Doesn’t work.We decided to reveal this item while live. The first thing we did was put the item in water. After 35 minutes, nothing had happened. So we changed it out to hot water. Another hour passed, no change. We told our audience we would let it sit overnight and update via photo the next day. A full 24 hours later, it was just as compact as it was when we opened it. We had to tear it apart to get it to open. The quality is so cheap that they ripped.
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2019
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2019
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
I bought these hoping to have something sexy to put on in a hurry if that “special moment” arose. As I usually go commando, I thought this could help spice up the night in the right situation. I was terribly wrong. I hurried into the bathroom when the moment arose, and added water as instructed. By the time the underwear rehydrated, I was already starting to soften up. Finally, they were ready. I put them on and was immediately discouraged to see that these were not the “thong” version that I had thought I ordered. My bad on that probably. When I emerged from the bathroom in the soggy panties, and with limber timber, my date began laughing hysterically, started choking, and vomited on the bed. I cried for a moment, but luckily the instant underwear helped with the cleanup, and didn’t ruin my scooby doo comforter. I would probably but these again just in case the moment arose once more. No annoying string in the back to itch the crack. Yeah, good buy for the money I guess.
829 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2018
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
when i purchased these i was not sure they would be useful, however today i soiled my underpants at work and was so prepared! i went to the bathroom and put these in water, and after the five long minutes of standing pant less in my office bathroom, and a few weird glances from my boss, i put them on and my life was changed! so convenient and they definitely have a nice boost for your caboose! 10/10 sexy and functional!
223 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 19, 2018
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
I bought these for a Christmas party as part of my white elephant gift. When the gift was opened, they were so excited about the underwear, we decided to try them right away. So, we followed the instructions and put them in water and let them sit a few minutes... could not get them apart. So, we let them sit a few more minutes while we all enjoyed each other's company and discussed how excited we were about this underwear. Still they would not come apart. We ended up leaving them soak for over 30 minutes before they would come apart. The wait was well worth it because they are hilarious but it is very false advertising to say they are instant. Patience is key with this gift.
134 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2019
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
We decided to reveal this item while live. The first thing we did was put the item in water. After 35 minutes, nothing had happened. So we changed it out to hot water. Another hour passed, no change. We told our audience we would let it sit overnight and update via photo the next day. A full 24 hours later, it was just as compact as it was when we opened it. We had to tear it apart to get it to open. The quality is so cheap that they ripped.
Doesn’t work.We decided to reveal this item while live. The first thing we did was put the item in water. After 35 minutes, nothing had happened. So we changed it out to hot water. Another hour passed, no change. We told our audience we would let it sit overnight and update via photo the next day. A full 24 hours later, it was just as compact as it was when we opened it. We had to tear it apart to get it to open. The quality is so cheap that they ripped.
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2019
Images in this review
92 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2018
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
The most cottony mint patty ever. They’re rehydrated with water, so you can have a clean pair of underwear all while still feeling the shame of wetting yourself in the first place.
113 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Such a disappointment. After 30 minutes In water we still don’t have functional underwear. I’ll have to resort to standard underwear.
30 minutes isn’t enoughSuch a disappointment. After 30 minutes In water we still don’t have functional underwear. I’ll have to resort to standard underwear.
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Images in this review
47 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2021
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Even though this is just a little novelty gift it would help if they gave you instructions but they don't so I will. You have to tear the little circle thing apart a bit for it to actually turn into anything and once you do that and leave it in water for a few days you'll have a nice, scratchy cheap pair of hospital underwear that look like someone cut them out of construction paper 🤣🤣
15 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2016
Size: Medium (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
These were a huge hit with my Dad. Everyone got a good laugh at these. His birthday is April 1st (a.k.a. April Fool's) so we always buy him a gag gift to go along with his other goodies. He even said he's going to bring it with him on his trip to China-for backup, "in case of an emergency". Definitely has his priorities in order lol.
40 people found this helpful