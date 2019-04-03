$16.02
Areaware Cubebot Micro (White)

4.6 out of 5 stars 846 ratings
$16.02
White

Enhance your purchase

Number of Pieces 1
Brand Areaware
Material Wood
Color White
Item Dimensions LxWxH 5.5 x 1.5 x 4.25 inches

About this item

  • Designed by David Weeks for Areaware
  • Crafted in Beech wood, Cubebot is an eco-friendly plaything
  • Available in 3 sizes: Micro (4.25" tall), Small (6.75" tall), Medium (9.5" tall)
  • A puzzle, action figure, robot and transformer - all in one!
  • Recommended for Ages 3 and up
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the manufacturer

Multiple colored Cubebots available

Robot toys are usually made of plastic and require batteries. Not this one! Inspired by Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles, Cubebot is a non-traditional take on the toy robot.   Cubebot’s powerful hardwood frame can hold dozens of poses, and their elastic-band muscles and durable wood limbs make them impervious to breakage. When it’s time to rest, they fold back into a perfect cube. An enduring classic that will withstand generations of play.

Cubebots saying they are available in three sizes
Cubebot saying there are two other more challenging models of Cubebots

Product Description

Robot toys are usually made of plastic and require batteries. Not this one! Inspired by Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles, the Cubebot is a non-traditional take on the toy robot. Cubebots's powerful hardwood frame can hold dozens poses, and his elastic-band muscles and durable wood limbs make him impervious to breakage. When it's time for him to rest, he folds into a perfect cube. An enduring classic that will withstand generations of play.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
846 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Melissa Prairie
5.0 out of 5 stars 5yo approved
Reviewed in the United States on April 3, 2019
Color: Natural WoodVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
P_J_PTop Contributor: Photography
5.0 out of 5 stars Love My 'Bot!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2016
Color: Multi-colorVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Love My 'Bot!
By P_J_P on December 26, 2016
I love playing with this thing! (I call mine Ollie) I just gave 10 of these to friends at a Christmas eve party. The room got silent as everyone opened their box and started playing. (I was the youngest one there at 62 years of age).

I suggest the multi-colored model as the other ones seem dull in comparison. It's great for kids and adults alike.
22 people found this helpful
snorkelbum
4.0 out of 5 stars Just a fun thing to manipulate
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2018
Color: Multi-colorVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
darcyrose
4.0 out of 5 stars Good stocking stuffer for all ages
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2022
Color: RedVerified Purchase
ChadGarion25
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun Toy, but not as Sturdy as the Larger Sizes
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun Toy, but not as Sturdy as the Larger Sizes
By ChadGarion25 on January 5, 2021
After my Sister got me the larger CubeBot variants for my birthday/Christmas, I decided to get myself the Micro CubeBot Green as a more portable fidget option. While the wood construction is fine for its size, I was slightly disappointed in the tension/strength of the elastic cord that runs through the limbs.

It's not a deal breaker for me and it would be theoretically strait forward to rethread better elastic cord through the toy using a tapestry needle and some stopper knots. Just know that if you enjoyed posing the larger ones, the smaller ones are not as suited for this.
One person found this helpful
Dpartha
1.0 out of 5 stars Eh, arrived broken
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2019
Color: Multi-colorVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
That Review Person
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Desk Fidgit
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2016
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Jennifer
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute and little
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2021
Color: Natural WoodVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Bollydarling
3.0 out of 5 stars Probably not a toy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2021
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
Gizem
2.0 out of 5 stars Waste of Money
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 16, 2020
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
A. Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars A brilliant family puzzle
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2014
Color: Multi-colorVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Joanna Perry
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely well made fun gift. And no plastic!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 16, 2018
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Spo0kleg
5.0 out of 5 stars Areaware Cubebot.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 31, 2017
Color: Natural WoodVerified Purchase
