4.0 out of 5 stars Fun Toy, but not as Sturdy as the Larger Sizes

By ChadGarion25 on January 5, 2021

After my Sister got me the larger CubeBot variants for my birthday/Christmas, I decided to get myself the Micro CubeBot Green as a more portable fidget option. While the wood construction is fine for its size, I was slightly disappointed in the tension/strength of the elastic cord that runs through the limbs.



It's not a deal breaker for me and it would be theoretically strait forward to rethread better elastic cord through the toy using a tapestry needle and some stopper knots. Just know that if you enjoyed posing the larger ones, the smaller ones are not as suited for this.