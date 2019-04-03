Other Sellers on Amazon
Areaware Cubebot Micro (White)
|Number of Pieces
|1
|Brand
|Areaware
|Material
|Wood
|Color
|White
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|5.5 x 1.5 x 4.25 inches
About this item
- Designed by David Weeks for Areaware
- Crafted in Beech wood, Cubebot is an eco-friendly plaything
- Available in 3 sizes: Micro (4.25" tall), Small (6.75" tall), Medium (9.5" tall)
- A puzzle, action figure, robot and transformer - all in one!
- Recommended for Ages 3 and up
From the manufacturer
Robot toys are usually made of plastic and require batteries. Not this one! Inspired by Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles, Cubebot is a non-traditional take on the toy robot. Cubebot’s powerful hardwood frame can hold dozens of poses, and their elastic-band muscles and durable wood limbs make them impervious to breakage. When it’s time to rest, they fold back into a perfect cube. An enduring classic that will withstand generations of play.
Product Description
It's cool because it can move it's arms around and click and stretch and not come apart. And it's easier to find when it's lost because it's bigger than megabloks guys (Lego sized). It's head can click and look up which is cool and megabloks guys can't do that. And he's super cool and can hold his hands on his hips. It would be cool if he had weapons and shield though.
I suggest the multi-colored model as the other ones seem dull in comparison. It's great for kids and adults alike.
It's fun to just diddle around with and make different configurations, while watching TV. I think it might be fun for someone who's trying to quit smoking, a diversion of focus, kind of like worry beads, but with more structure! Everyone I've shown it to has a funny fascination with it!
Well constructed and comes with directions to get it back into the cube. Not as frustrating as Rubik's Cube, more like an easy puzzle.
It's not a deal breaker for me and it would be theoretically strait forward to rethread better elastic cord through the toy using a tapestry needle and some stopper knots. Just know that if you enjoyed posing the larger ones, the smaller ones are not as suited for this.
The parts have a really well-made feel to them and the elastic holding them together feels good and strong. Switching it from a cube to a bot and back again isn't that tricky and once you've got the knack you'll be doing it in no time. The best thing about this kind of toy (aside from it not needing batteries and being quiet!) is that it's great for idle hands. I would thoroughly recommend this as a great gift for all ages.
This would be perfect as a little gift or stocking filler.
Arrived very well packed from US, and before estimated delivery.
Very happy with this purchase.