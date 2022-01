I purchased this cubebot for our son as a Christmas present and it's been a hit with everyone! It comes made up as a cube in a small, colourful cardboard box that makes it look really appealing. The head of the cubebot has a friendly face that looks up at you when you open the box and really makes you want to have a go with it.



The parts have a really well-made feel to them and the elastic holding them together feels good and strong. Switching it from a cube to a bot and back again isn't that tricky and once you've got the knack you'll be doing it in no time. The best thing about this kind of toy (aside from it not needing batteries and being quiet!) is that it's great for idle hands. I would thoroughly recommend this as a great gift for all ages.