4 Year Housewares Protection Plan

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
3 Year Housewares Protection Plan

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Arlo - (VMS4240B-100NAS) Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System - Black

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,736 ratings
2 Pack
Black
Alert type Audio And Motion
Wireless Communication Technology Wi-Fi
Low light technology Night Color
Brand Arlo
Video Capture Resolution 1080p

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Details matter: Zoom in on objects, and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR.
  • Color sight, day and night: Capture the full picture even in lowlight with color night vision.
  • Spotlight that never sleeps: Light up the night, and identify unique details with the integrated spotlight.
  • Quick and simple wire-free setup: Easily install and adjust your camera like a professional with the new magnetic mount.
  • Get big picture: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wide 160° field of view.
  • Max focal length: 0.01
  • Video capture resolution: 1080p
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Pro 3, wire-free, security camera, 2K, HDR, weather resistant, rechargeable, arlo
Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Camera

Shine Like a Pro

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. Easily Install in minutes, and view video directly from your phone.

Easily Installs in Minutes to Keep an Eye on Your Home –– Day and Night

2K video, HDR, High-dynamic-range, zoom in, details, color

2K & HDR

Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors.

Night visions, color, black and white

Color Night Vision

See what's lurking with color night vision or black and white.

spotlight. light, dark, integrated

Integrated spotlight

Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.

160 degree, field of view, wide angle

160 degree field of view

Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field of view.

Arlo, Arlo Pro 3, Security Camera, Wireless security, home security, Arlo Pro, Security Camera

Rich Notifications

Tap and hold on a notification to see what’s happening right from the lock screen on your smartphone, tablet or Apple Watch.

Arlo, Arlo Pro 3, Security Camera, Wireless security, home security, Arlo Pro, Security Camera

Cloud Activity Zones

Create custom activity zones to just focus on important areas like your front door or driveway.

Arlo, Arlo Pro 3, Security Camera, Wireless security, home security, Arlo Pro, Security Camera

Package Detection

Stop wondering if a package was delivered to your home or business. Get notified specifically when a package is detected by your Arlo camera.

Arlo, Arlo Pro 3, Security Camera, Wireless security, home security, Arlo Pro, Security Camera

30 Days of Cloud Storage

View your stored cloud videos and audio recordings for up to 30 days. View them anytime and anywhere.

Arlo, Arlo Pro 3, Wireless Security camera, security camera, outdoor security camera, Pro 3

The Arlo Difference

arlo, smart, alro smart, security camera, alerts, cloud storage, object detection

Arlo Smart Trial

Arlo Smart gives you greater control over how you manage and view events that happen around your home, so you can react faster when it matters most. Included 3 months Smart Trial with your purchase of Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera.

arlo, privacy pledge, data protection, security

Arlo Privacy Pledge

At Arlo, we’re as passionate about protecting your privacy as we are about safeguarding your home and family. We do not sell your data and are committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep your personal information private and in your control.

Get the Most Out of Your Arlo Camera

Arlo, Solar Panel, Ultra, Pro 3

Solar Panel

Arlo, Dual Charging Station, Battery, Charger, Charge, Ultra, Pro 3

Dual Charging Station

Arlo, Indoor, Cable, charge, charging

Indoor Cable

Arlo, Ultra, Pro 3, Cable, Charging, Charge, Outdoor

Outdoor Cable

Arlo, Pro 3, Ultra, Magnetic, Mount, Wall, Mag

Magnetic Mount

Arlo, Pro 3, Ultra, Battery, Replacement, Rechargeable

Battery

Arlo Certified
Type of Accessory
Solar Panel Charger Charging Station Indoor Charging Cable Outdoor Charging Cable Magnetic Mount Rechargeable Battery
Description
Charge battery in sunlight Charge 2 batteries 15% faster 8-foot indoor charging cable 25-foot outdoor charging cable Mount and angle your camera Replacement battery
Compatible with
Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 only
Quantity
1 1 1 1 2 1

Arlo - (VMS4240B-100NAS) Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System - Black
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera | Wire-Free, 2K Video & HDR | Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, 6-Month Battery Life, Motion Activated, Direct to WiFi, No Hub Needed, 160° View | Works with Alexa | White
Arlo (AVD1001) Video Doorbell | HD Video Quality, 2-Way Audio, Package Detection | Motion Detection and Alerts | Built-in Siren | Night Vision | Easy Installation (Existing Doorbell Wiring Required)
Arlo Pro 2 Home Security Camera System (2 pack) with Siren, Wireless, Rechargeable, 1080p HD, Audio, Indoor or Outdoor, Night Vision, Compatible with Alexa (VMS4230P) (Renewed)
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, 4-second video previews, easy installation
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (2736) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1043) 4.4 out of 5 stars (5539) 4.4 out of 5 stars (387) 4.6 out of 5 stars (16383)
Price $299.99 $189.00 $99.99 $219.00 $229.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com DealParade Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 3.50 x 2.00 x 3.00 inches 7.00 x 6.00 x 2.00 inches 1.80 x 1.00 x 1.50 inches 9.92 x 9.69 x 4.96 inches 5.06 x 2.44 x 1.06 inches
Product description

Size:2 Pack  |  Color:Black

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes for night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight. The advanced lens provides superior image quality and a wider field of view, and allows you to track and zoom on moving objects with clarity. Receive notifications when your camera spots people, vehicles, animals, or packages (beta), and view live video or recorded clips directly from your phone, with 3 months of included Arlo Smart. Hear and speak to visitors clearly with two-way audio.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
2,736 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
4%
1 star
8%
Top reviews from the United States

Jonny V
2.0 out of 5 stars Significant Cost over Prior Versions
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2019
Size: 1 PackColor: White
816 people found this helpful
Surfer Bob
1.0 out of 5 stars Wanted to love so bad but couldnt
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2019
Size: 2 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
424 people found this helpful
DISAPPOINTED
1.0 out of 5 stars CAMERA USELSS WILL NOT RECORD WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION GRAINY COLOR AT NITE.
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
341 people found this helpful
Tech User
1.0 out of 5 stars no more 7 days free cloud storage
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2020
Size: 3 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
274 people found this helpful
Paul D
1.0 out of 5 stars Buy Arlo pro 2, not this one
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
240 people found this helpful
EvoSci
1.0 out of 5 stars Great Hardware, But Lag and Other Issues Make Most Features Useless
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2019
Size: 4 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
210 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Dan Dodge
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor picture quality
Reviewed in Canada on June 1, 2020
Size: 2 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor picture quality
Reviewed in Canada on June 1, 2020
They claim that they use 2MB/sec for 2K video and 4MB/sec for a 4K video. Netflix and Amazon state they need 15 to 25 MB/sec for their 4K content. The result of this cameras low bandwidth results in very poor quality if their is any motion or fine detail in the scene. I also see a delay of >10 seconds so it is not live. I suspect the the cameras send to the hub using 2.4GHZ wifi which then sends to their server and when I watch it I am probably getting it from their server. I asked this a few times on tech support but was unable to get a clear answer. I have a very high quality mesh network and asked if I could connect the WiFi cameras directly to it and avoid having to go through their hub which is another WiFi network to cause crosstalk. They said no. The WiFi cameras must connect to their WiFi network set up by their hub. Since their hub needs to be connected by an ethernet cable and they want it connected to your base router it makes it placement very difficult if it is far from the cameras. Why not just let it connect to my existing WiFi network?

The physical construction and packaging is excellent though.
21 people found this helpful
Andre Christensen
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in Canada on August 8, 2020
Size: 2 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
Deb
1.0 out of 5 stars Very dissapointed.
Reviewed in Canada on August 31, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
JEREMY CULSHAW
5.0 out of 5 stars A great solution for a home surveillance system!
Reviewed in Canada on August 4, 2020
Size: 3 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
Jeff
3.0 out of 5 stars Beware of subscription needed after 6 months
Reviewed in Canada on April 23, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
