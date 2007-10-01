$12.98
The Arrival Hardcover – Illustrated, October 1, 2007
A truly remarkable work of art that is already one of the most talked-about books of the season."Tan's lovingly laid out and masterfully rendered tale about the immigrant experience is a documentary magically told." -- Art Spiegelman, author of Maus"An absolute wonder." -- Marjane Satrapi, author of Persepolis"A magical river of strangers and their stories!" -- Craig Thompson, author of Blankets"A shockingly imaginative graphic novel that captures the sense of adventure and wonder that surrounds a new arrival on the shores of a shining new city. Wordless, but with perfect narrative flow, Tan gives us a story filled with cityscapes worthy of Winsor McCay." -- Jeff Smith, author of Bone"Shaun Tan's artwork creates a fantastical, hauntingly familiar atmosphere... Strange, moving, and beautiful." -- Jon J. Muth, Caldecott Medal-winning author of Zen Shorts"Bravo." -- Brian Selznick, Caldecott Medal-winning author of The Invention of Hugo Cabret"Magnificent." -- David Small, Caldecott Medalist
Editorial Reviews
From School Library Journal
Starred Review. Grade 7 Up—Tan captures the displacement and awe with which immigrants respond to their new surroundings in this wordless graphic novel. It depicts the journey of one man, threatened by dark shapes that cast shadows on his family's life, to a new country. The only writing is in an invented alphabet, which creates the sensation immigrants must feel when they encounter a strange new language and way of life. A wide variety of ethnicities is represented in Tan's hyper-realistic style, and the sense of warmth and caring for others, regardless of race, age, or background, is present on nearly every page. Young readers will be fascinated by the strange new world the artist creates, complete with floating elevators and unusual creatures, but may not realize the depth of meaning or understand what the man's journey symbolizes. More sophisticated readers, however, will grasp the sense of strangeness and find themselves participating in the man's experiences. They will linger over the details in the beautiful sepia pictures and will likely pick up the book to pore over it again and again.—Alana Abbott, James Blackstone Memorial Library, Branford, CT
From Booklist
*Starred Review* Recipient of numerous awards and nominations in Australia, The Arrival proves a beautiful, compelling piece of art, in both content and form. Tan (The Lost Thing, 2004) has previously produced a small body of off-kilter, frequently haunting stories of children trapped in surreal industrial landscapes. Here, he has distilled his themes and aesthetic into a silent, fantastical masterpiece. A lone immigrant leaves his family and journeys to a new world, both bizarre and awesome, finding struggle and dehumanizing industry but also friendship and a new life. Tan infuses this simple, universal narrative with vibrant, resonating life through confident mastery of sequential art forms and conventions. Strong visual metaphors convey personal longing, political suppression, and totalitarian control; imaginative use of panel size and shape powerfully depicts sensations and ideas as diverse as interminable waiting, awe-inspiring majesty, and forlorn memories; delicate alterations in light and color saturate the pages with a sense of time and place. Soft brushstrokes and grand Art Decostyle architecture evoke a time long ago, but the story's immediacy and fantasy elements will appeal even to readers younger than the target audience, though they may miss many of the complexities. Filled with subtlety and grandeur, the book is a unique work that not only fulfills but also expands the potential of its form. Karp, Jesse
Product details
- Publisher : Arthur A. Levine Books; Illustrated edition (October 1, 2007)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 128 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0439895294
- ISBN-13 : 978-0439895293
- Reading age : 7+ years, from customers
- Grade level : 7 - 6
- Item Weight : 1.8 pounds
- Dimensions : 9 x 0.5 x 12 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #15,938 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
2,077 global ratings
A masterpieceSuch an amazing wordless book.This masterpiece is a mix between great drawing and a magical storytelling, a fantastic description of how weird are things when you are a stranger or immigrant.
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2017
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 18, 2022
I have bought 6 copies of this book because I keep giving them away. This is the most beautiful book I’ve ever seen. With one discernible word in the entire text, it tells the quintessential immigrant story with beauty, warmth, and tangibility.
As a graphic literature enthusiast I love this book. As an artist, I love this book. As a believer in the story of humanity, I love this book. As a teacher I have used this book with all ages from 2nd to high school aged students and all have been wowed by it.
Get it. Share it.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 9, 2022
In college l worked at a children's library and of the 100s of books l read this one was my favorite. It's a picture book that teaches acceptance and adaptability for old and young readers.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 5, 2008
"The Arrival" is a genre-connecting hardback picture book that took Shaun Tan four years to create based on narratives of immigrants coming to the U.S., combined with visual references he studied from antique post cards, historical photographs and even paintings and etchings by earlier artists.
This is a very, very carefully designed work that may remind readers of the stunning experience the first time you read "Maus: A Survivor's Tale," the famous graphic novel about the Holocaust by Art Spiegelman. (In fact, Spiegelman's praise for "The Arrival" appears on the back cover of the book, calling this "something new and exceptionally worthy.")
"The Arrival" tells the story of a young father who leaves his wife and daughter behind in their impoverished and dangerous homeland to journey to a distant city based on the New York City of an earlier era. Like millions of immigrants over the past two centuries, he is the patriarch of a family bravely going on ahead to establish a home for his family in a new world.
Many of the beautifully rendered images in the book are straight out of Ellis Island historical materials. HOWEVER, the stunning innovation Tan adds to the story is the way he moves from those historical snapshots of the immigrant experience -- to a wildly off-kilter New York City in which the Statue of Liberty looks oddly like a pair of welcoming giants in exotic costumes. New York's pigeons become strangely beautiful flying fish. The English language of advertisements, newspaper headlines and grocery store packaging becomes a bizarrely cryptic new alphabet that we can't quite understand.
Common American foods take on exotic, fanciful shapes and textures. Even ordinary American pets become exotic animals that seem to have fallen to earth from a science fiction novel.
Are you glimpsing the point of this visual slight of hand? As we follow the story of this immigrant -- we SEE America through the eyes of an immigrant. The strangeness of our skylines, our symbols, our language, our foods, our pets, our architecture -- actually looks strange to us, as readers.
This is what makes this book ideal for reading over and over with young readers -- spotting the dozens of subtle ways Tan twists and turns elements of the tale to help us not only empathize with the immigrant and his family -- but to actually feel his disorientation as we read the book!
Some chapters of the book are very dark. As immigrants meet in this new land, across the cultural and religious chasms that may separate them, they share stories of danger and oppression in their homelands. One immigrant tells a horrifying story of a war that left him crippled and homeless. Another immigrant tells a tale of what seems to be ethnic cleansing in his homeland.
Once again, Tan's imagery is rooted in stories we know -- but he enlarges and re-imagines the visual grammar of these stories until the ethnic cleansing becomes a terrifying tale of gigantic, faceless technicians with flame throwers who tromp through the streets of a village.
Although the story becomes dark at several points, there is nothing in the book that is more troubling than scenes in "The Chronicles of Narnia." And each moment of darkness throws into dramatic relief a moment of great joy as the immigrants realize how much they are thankful for in their new community. There's even a strange kind of Thanksgiving dinner at one point in the book.
Wherever you live in the world, as you read this, "The Arrival" is the story of someone you know -- a friend, a neighbor, a relative -- or perhaps this is your story captured vividly in a new form for a new century.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 22, 2022
Picture book that shows an immigrant arriving in a new place and having to learn to live there without understanding the language, getting help from friendly local people. It's really a great book! Discovered it in high school. So glad I finally purchased it for my home library!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 17, 2009
Have you ever wakened from a dream so real that you were actually shocked when you woke up? Upon further thought as you think about your recent dream episode, things were not as they should be. Such aberrations as flying boats and buildings that seems to be in New York City but possess a strange combination of oriental and occidental architecture. This appears to be familiar territory but in the same breath also very strange and different.
Welcome to Shaun Tans' epic dreamlike journey in "The Arrival" a story of a man leaving his home and family to migrate to a new world. The artist goes into an explicit graphic narrative to describe the strangeness of immigrating to a new land. One gets the sense that this planned migration has been instigated by a government of totalitarian ilk as evidenced by the Artist's drawing of a shadow of a "tale of a dragon" which gives evidence of sinister governance.
The Author takes us into a world of epic art deco like scenery which is neither totally western nor eastern; in fact I see traces of Native American Indian influence. Our hero has to deal with a culture which is strange and different and we learn how he copes with dealing with people in a new land. His final hope is to finally reunite with his family in a land which he finds to be a refuge to many people from far and away.
This graphic depiction shows how an artist can convey an idea using simple pencil drawings and not using one word. Shaun Tan's art is not impressionistic, however the theme and structure of his story in the world of graphic literature is indeed impressionistic. This novel should never be thought of as a child's picture book. It uses advanced imagery and a high level nuanced story line using no prose. In reality it is the art of mime in the world of graphic imagery which in and of itself creates its own unique genre. Fanastic! 5 Stars!!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 8, 2022
This beautiful no words graphic novel is something special.
Top reviews from other countries
Graham Sutherland
A short but beautiful graphic novel that leaves you thinking.Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 30, 2018
One of the most beautifully illustrated graphic novels I’ve purchased. Each frame is like a little work of art. However, I suspect the print quality doesn’t really do it justice.
I found it to be a fascinating take on the immigrant experience. It really put me in the shoes of someone experiencing the fear and intrepidation of a whole new culture and way of life along with the communication barrier - in a totally unique way.
Since reading it I’ve reflected on it more and more what it must be like for immigrants arriving in my own country.
The only real downside is it was a very short read for the money (it is maybe quicker to read as there are no words - I read it twice in half and hour).
SEP
Every Home Should Have OneReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2018
Also, actually, every home, school, library ... Oh, and every employee of the Home Office.
Buy it for your kids, parents, neighbours. And anyone who has never been A Foreigner somewhere (holidays don't count). Because no-one conveys the otherness, the other world-ness, the other planet-ness of that condition like this guy.
Don't try to pin down every symbol or strange creature; I bet their creator can't. It's confusing, because that is how the emigrant finds things. In spades. So we get to share something of his frustration and fear and curiosity.
This book is a unique achievement and I count myself very lucky to have a copy.
Gavzilla
Just buy this.Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on June 16, 2022
So far I've bought four, and given three away as presents. It's an astoundingly good graphic novel, and giving it to people as a present will make you look sensitive and kind, especially if you tell them it made you cry. They will also love it, and namecheck you when they buy it as a present for others, so lots of people will know how sensitive and kind you are.
Fleety
More an experience than a book.Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on July 14, 2020
This is strange and beautifully illustrated book that tells a universal tale of being a stranger in a strange place.
Using pictures alone, absolutely amazing pictures at that, it give you a real feel for the alienation of the main character.
A book that you can revisit again and again and find something new. Pure class.
A perfect book for these imperfect strange times.
Miss Shirley J Moore
A Beautiful Book!Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 12, 2020
This is a beautiful book with wonderful illustrations that tell the story of a migration from one part of the world to another by a desperate father who wants to make a life for his family. It could be anywhere in the world. It is a wordless book that tells an incredible tale with imaginative depictions. It is heartwarming and brilliant. It is classed as a children's book but I have bought it for a friend who is in her 80's and know she will love it.
