[{"displayPrice":"$12.98","priceAmount":12.98,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"12","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"98","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"uTucUUYQLUM2eE0Rjhp%2FiG6PeonQhd%2BcLJRySkC0WzZhJHlSqOhHGc9MLKFhHies%2F87TiSClMJfhxYk%2BuhMvgcbW9d6YeV94qUEbyfrJZoS2XHnZsMuUhbi4Ez8Gb%2FoGznlUq3Tu52w%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$10.98","priceAmount":10.98,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"10","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"98","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"oib%2BJPoGsvaWMvf%2FScNmVNCH%2BHxF7gwEPHOOEOvSi8fM2Zdzo%2FZV9DGjQIuJtAcxuWH18CnJYPz4fCwu2VgRYWpyk6XHueFlVxQk6ukl1cgZQFy6ytTi%2BFx4Zk8u8IoylmYg5SDg6h04V8l7G88mPqcHj4cgoGIpAyxT6WHImjZa8atsPaffcg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
Follow the Author

Shaun Tan
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.

The Arrival Hardcover – Illustrated, October 1, 2007

by
Shaun Tan (Author, Illustrator)
Visit Amazon's Shaun Tan Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Shaun Tan (Author, Illustrator)
4.8 out of 5 stars 2,077 ratings
See all formats and editions
Editorial Reviews

From School Library Journal

Starred Review. Grade 7 Up—Tan captures the displacement and awe with which immigrants respond to their new surroundings in this wordless graphic novel. It depicts the journey of one man, threatened by dark shapes that cast shadows on his family's life, to a new country. The only writing is in an invented alphabet, which creates the sensation immigrants must feel when they encounter a strange new language and way of life. A wide variety of ethnicities is represented in Tan's hyper-realistic style, and the sense of warmth and caring for others, regardless of race, age, or background, is present on nearly every page. Young readers will be fascinated by the strange new world the artist creates, complete with floating elevators and unusual creatures, but may not realize the depth of meaning or understand what the man's journey symbolizes. More sophisticated readers, however, will grasp the sense of strangeness and find themselves participating in the man's experiences. They will linger over the details in the beautiful sepia pictures and will likely pick up the book to pore over it again and again.—Alana Abbott, James Blackstone Memorial Library, Branford, CT
Copyright © Reed Business Information, a division of Reed Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

From Booklist

*Starred Review* Recipient of numerous awards and nominations in Australia, The Arrival proves a beautiful, compelling piece of art, in both content and form. Tan (The Lost Thing, 2004) has previously produced a small body of off-kilter, frequently haunting stories of children trapped in surreal industrial landscapes. Here, he has distilled his themes and aesthetic into a silent, fantastical masterpiece. A lone immigrant leaves his family and journeys to a new world, both bizarre and awesome, finding struggle and dehumanizing industry but also friendship and a new life. Tan infuses this simple, universal narrative with vibrant, resonating life through confident mastery of sequential art forms and conventions. Strong visual metaphors convey personal longing, political suppression, and totalitarian control; imaginative use of panel size and shape powerfully depicts sensations and ideas as diverse as interminable waiting, awe-inspiring majesty, and forlorn memories; delicate alterations in light and color saturate the pages with a sense of time and place. Soft brushstrokes and grand Art Decostyle architecture evoke a time long ago, but the story's immediacy and fantasy elements will appeal even to readers younger than the target audience, though they may miss many of the complexities. Filled with subtlety and grandeur, the book is a unique work that not only fulfills but also expands the potential of its form. Karp, Jesse
Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Arthur A. Levine Books; Illustrated edition (October 1, 2007)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 128 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0439895294
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0439895293
  • Reading age ‏ : ‎ 7+ years, from customers
  • Grade level ‏ : ‎ 7 - 6
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.8 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9 x 0.5 x 12 inches
About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Shaun Tan

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Shaun Tan grew up in Perth, Western Australia and works as an artist, writer and film-maker in Melbourne. He is best known for illustrated books that deal with social and historical subjects through dream-like imagery, widely translated throughout the world and enjoyed by readers of all ages. Shaun is the recipient of an Academy Award for short animation, the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in Sweden and the Kate Greenaway Medal in the UK. He lives with his wife, two children, a dog, a parrot, some fish and stick insects.

