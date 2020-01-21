$54.99
World Map Wall Art for Office Vintage Wood Grain World Map Poster Canvas Prints With Your Photos Nautical Decor Modern Framed Art Map of The World Wall Art for Living Room Travel Memory Home Decor

4.3 out of 5 stars 256 ratings
20X40 inches
Brown
Brand Moyedecor Art
Color Brown
Material Canvas
Theme Nature, Maps, Abstract, Vintage
Paint Type Oil

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • World map poster Giclee HD pictures canvas prints large canvas size: 20 x 40 inches x 1 pcs ( 50 cm x 100 cm x 1 pcs ) - Office theme large wall art canvas prints office wall art map artwork are suitable for home decor office wall decor bedroom wall decor and living room decor classroom decor dining room wall decor Bar club decor.
  • World map at the wood background HD picture prints canvas art stretched and framed,map of the world teaching theme decor classroom decor canvas prints with the map photos easy to hang , Stretched and framed, ready to hang. A strong hook is already fixed on each wooden inner frame for easy hanging out of box. Edges are painted and each panel is wrapped by plastic bag with folded cardboard corner to protect the paintings.
  • High quality canvas stretched over a real wooden frame. Metal hanging hook is already attached to the frame and the , Large canvas wall art ready to hang.From medium to large, we have Various models are suitable for teens rooms, for kids rooms, for girls or boys rooms that cover all themes: abstract, beach,waterfall Forest black and white, flowers,animal landscapes, inspirational, retro, modern and contemporary.
  • If any questions, please email us first time, it will help us understand the nature and improve.
  • A Perfect choice for wall art decor such as home, office, hotel, bar and other room. A great gift idea for your relatives and friends. Due to different monitors, actual wall art colors may be slightly different from the product image.
Introducing Made for You. Create a custom-made T-shirt, tailored to fit you and your style.

  World Map Wall Art for Office Vintage Wood Grain World Map Poster Canvas Prints With Your Photos Nautical Decor Modern Framed Art Map of The World Wall Art for Living Room Travel Memory Home Decor
  Foamily Set of 4 - 18 x 18 Premium Hypoallergenic Stuffer Pillow Inserts Sham Square Form Polyester, 18" L X 18" W, Standard / White
  1. Acocifi Canvas World Retro Map Wall Art Prints Beige Abstract 48"x24" Large Painting Vintage Picture Framed Artwork…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 70
    $72.60
  2. Vintage World Map Wall Art Canvas Picture Large Antiqued Map of The World Canvas Painting Artwork Prints for Office Wall…
    4.5 out of 5 stars 204
    $48.99
    Only 16 left in stock - order soon.
  3. Canvas Wall Art World Map Poster Vintage Photos Painting Nautical Office Decor - 3 Panels Large Modern Framed Wall Art…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 90
    $69.98
  4. Inzlove Blue World Map Wall Art Abstract Prints Paintings on Canvas Contemporary Home Decor Artwork Pictures for Office…
    4.4 out of 5 stars 61
    $46.99
  5. Decor MI Vintage World Map Canvas Wall Art Retro Map of The World Canvas Prints Framed and Stretched for Living Room…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 513
    $55.99
  6. Wall Art blue map of the world Painting Ready to Hang -20" x 40" Pieces Large Framed wall art world Map Canvas Art Map…
    4.2 out of 5 stars 349
    $42.99
Product description

Benefits:
High definition world map wood picture photo prints on canvas with vivid color on thick high quality canvas to create the look and feel of the original nature and masterpiece.
Introduction:
The canvas print is already perfectly stretched on wooden frame with hooks mounted on each panel for easy hanging out of box. The side margins are also printed to create a particularly decorative effect. Canvas Wall Art and Canvas paintings are the modern way to brighten the walls of your home, and relax you Each print is put in one plastic bag to prevent scratching . Each print set is packed in a carton box securely, packed well for shipping.
Decoration:
Great wall art decoration for any home, office, hotel, saloon, restaurant, or anywhere.
IMPORTANT:
Please note that the display pictures are only for illustration purposes. They were not taken in real display rooms and do not represent the real size of the print set. They are just as an example of how the canvas print looks like in a room.Please measure your wall properly and make sure you picture.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
256 global ratings
5 star
67%
4 star
13%
3 star
12%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Leah Dixon
3.0 out of 5 stars Misspelled word
Reviewed in the United States on January 21, 2020
Size: 24x48 inchesColor: Ocher yellowVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Debra L. Mizel
4.0 out of 5 stars Smaller than appears in pictures
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2020
Size: 24x48 inchesColor: BrownVerified Purchase
review image
2 people found this helpful
Jenny St Clair
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice, light but sturdy. Good quality and can be fun!
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2019
Size: 24x48 inchesColor: Ocher yellowVerified Purchase
review image
One person found this helpful
Sunshine
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful!
Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
Size: 24X36 inchesColor: Ocher yellowVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
5 people found this helpful
Laura
5.0 out of 5 stars More beautiful in person
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
Size: 24x48 inchesColor: BrownVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Ash
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing world map
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2020
Size: 24X36 inchesColor: TealVerified Purchase
review image
One person found this helpful
Sam
1.0 out of 5 stars Where is Africa’s label ? This is insulting
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
review image
Rosi
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful wall art
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2019
Size: 24x48 inchesColor: BrownVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
