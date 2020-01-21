- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
World Map Wall Art for Office Vintage Wood Grain World Map Poster Canvas Prints With Your Photos Nautical Decor Modern Framed Art Map of The World Wall Art for Living Room Travel Memory Home Decor
|Price:
|
$54.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|Brand
|Moyedecor Art
|Color
|Brown
|Material
|Canvas
|Theme
|Nature, Maps, Abstract, Vintage
|Paint Type
|Oil
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- World map poster Giclee HD pictures canvas prints large canvas size: 20 x 40 inches x 1 pcs ( 50 cm x 100 cm x 1 pcs ) - Office theme large wall art canvas prints office wall art map artwork are suitable for home decor office wall decor bedroom wall decor and living room decor classroom decor dining room wall decor Bar club decor.
- World map at the wood background HD picture prints canvas art stretched and framed,map of the world teaching theme decor classroom decor canvas prints with the map photos easy to hang , Stretched and framed, ready to hang. A strong hook is already fixed on each wooden inner frame for easy hanging out of box. Edges are painted and each panel is wrapped by plastic bag with folded cardboard corner to protect the paintings.
- High quality canvas stretched over a real wooden frame. Metal hanging hook is already attached to the frame and the , Large canvas wall art ready to hang.From medium to large, we have Various models are suitable for teens rooms, for kids rooms, for girls or boys rooms that cover all themes: abstract, beach,waterfall Forest black and white, flowers,animal landscapes, inspirational, retro, modern and contemporary.
- If any questions, please email us first time, it will help us understand the nature and improve.
- A Perfect choice for wall art decor such as home, office, hotel, bar and other room. A great gift idea for your relatives and friends. Due to different monitors, actual wall art colors may be slightly different from the product image.
Similar item to consider
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Benefits: High definition world map wood picture photo prints on canvas with vivid color on thick high quality canvas to create the look and feel of the original nature and masterpiece. Introduction: The canvas print is already perfectly stretched on wooden frame with hooks mounted on each panel for easy hanging out of box. The side margins are also printed to create a particularly decorative effect. Canvas Wall Art and Canvas paintings are the modern way to brighten the walls of your home, and relax you Each print is put in one plastic bag to prevent scratching . Each print set is packed in a carton box securely, packed well for shipping. Decoration: Great wall art decoration for any home, office, hotel, saloon, restaurant, or anywhere. IMPORTANT: Please note that the display pictures are only for illustration purposes. They were not taken in real display rooms and do not represent the real size of the print set. They are just as an example of how the canvas print looks like in a room.Please measure your wall properly and make sure you picture.
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Took a chance...HAPPY I ignored the low reviews and bought it.