Size:20X40 inches | Color:Brown

Benefits: High definition world map wood picture photo prints on canvas with vivid color on thick high quality canvas to create the look and feel of the original nature and masterpiece. Introduction: The canvas print is already perfectly stretched on wooden frame with hooks mounted on each panel for easy hanging out of box. The side margins are also printed to create a particularly decorative effect. Canvas Wall Art and Canvas paintings are the modern way to brighten the walls of your home, and relax you Each print is put in one plastic bag to prevent scratching . Each print set is packed in a carton box securely, packed well for shipping. Decoration: Great wall art decoration for any home, office, hotel, saloon, restaurant, or anywhere. IMPORTANT: Please note that the display pictures are only for illustration purposes. They were not taken in real display rooms and do not represent the real size of the print set. They are just as an example of how the canvas print looks like in a room.Please measure your wall properly and make sure you picture.