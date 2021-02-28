This product needs to be customized before adding to cart.

ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Christmas Gifts With Your Own Photo for Mom, Dad, Men, Women, 3D Laser Etched Picture, Engraved Rectangle Crystal, Customized Memorial Anniversary Couples Gifts

About this item

  • PROUDLY MADE IN USA: All our 3D crystal goods are made in USA, Illinois. That's the very reason why the quality of our products is the most leading. We're always attuning to your purposes and enabling you to get the best present.
  • UNFORGETTABLE 3D CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Want to surprise a loved one with a personalized gift? Our custom 3D photo crystals make the perfect present for Christmas, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, or any other occasion
  • HIGHLY DURABLE MATERIAL: All of our customized products are made of K9 Crystal. This pure, sparkling material makes your engraving stand out in any room. Plus, it’s durable enough to last a lifetime and make the best Christmas gifts for women, men, mom, dad
  • MESMERIZING FOLLOWING EFFECT: Want to see your 3D Christmas gifts magically transform before your eyes? Look at the backside of your crystal and watch as an optical illusion makes your image appear to move
  • ADD OUR MULTICOLOR WOOD LED LIGHT BASE: Upgrade your 3D display with our brilliant premium Wood LED Light Base with multicolor options to add an extra flair to your crystal. Includes AC/DC adapter

Product Description

3d crystal photo
Personalized gifts
Anniversary gifts
Photo frame
customized gifts
Home decor
Small Medium Size 03 XXL XXL Max
Small Medium Large XXL XXXL Max
Size, inches 2.0" x 3.1" x 2.0" 2..8" x 3.9" x 2.4" 3.1" x 4.7" x 2.4" 3.9" x 5.9" x 2.4" 4.7" x 7.1" x 3.1" 5.9" x 7.9" x 3.1"
Dots 800,000 1,400,000 3,000,000 4,500,000 7,000,000 10,000,000
Advised number of figures in the photo 1-2 (figures/subjects) 1-3 (figures/subjects) 1-5 (figures/subjects) 1-6 (figures/subjects) 1-8 (figures/subjects) 1-9 (figures/subjects)
Weight, lbs 1.1 lbs 2.2 lbs 3.2 lbs 5.0 lbs 9.7 lbs 13.7 lbs

Compare with similar items


ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Christmas Gifts With Your Own Photo for Mom, Dad, Men, Women, 3D Laser Etched Picture, Engraved Rectangle Crystal, Customized Memorial Anniversary Couples Gifts
3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Gift With Your Own Photo, Unique Father’s Day Gift, Marriage Gift, Memorial Present-Small Portrait
IFOLAINA 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Gift with Your Own Photo Customized 3D Laser Etched Picture Memorial Wedding Anniversary Christmas Father’s Day Mother's Day Girlfriend Birthday Gifts
ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Christmas Gifts With Your Own Photo for Mom, Dad, Men, Women, 3D Laser Etched Picture, Engraved Heart Crystal, Customized Memorial Anniversary Couples Gifts
ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Christmas Gifts With Your Own Photo for Mom, Dad, Men, Women, 3D Laser Etched Picture, Engraved Square Crystal, Customized Memorial Anniversary Couples Gifts
Personalized Custom 3D Holographic Photo Etched Engraved Inside The Crystal with Your Own Picture. (Birthday, Wedding Gift, Memorial, Mother's Day, Valentine's, Christmas, Personalized Anniversary Gift)
See Details See Details See Details See Details See Details See Details
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (4579) 4.8 out of 5 stars (814) 4.7 out of 5 stars (632) 4.8 out of 5 stars (596) 4.8 out of 5 stars (175) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3076)
Price $129.99 $48.99 $139.99 $99.99 $99.99 $49.99
Sold By ArtPix 3D Picturelaser Philosophers Arts and Crafts ArtPix 3D ArtPix 3D A&B Crystal Collection
Color Portrait transparency Portrait One Piece One Piece
Material Crystal Crystal Crystal Crystal Crystal Crystal
Size Medium Small Portrait Large Small Small Small rectangle
Derek Sgro
4.0 out of 5 stars Don't buy the small size, or the base
Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2021
Size: SmallColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
Rmis
2.0 out of 5 stars Low quality print
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2021
Size: SmallColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
Don
5.0 out of 5 stars I just sent a picture and they put it in a block.
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2020
Size: MediumColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
By Don on June 18, 2020
I wish I could have gotten an image of the item when done before sent. It was a gift and my Father was very happy with it. Thank You so Much!
Francisco
5.0 out of 5 stars Very unique and beautiful
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
By Francisco on October 7, 2020
My wife love ❤️ it
Roy Ja'arven
5.0 out of 5 stars Memorial glass
Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2021
Size: LargeColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
By Roy Ja'arven on April 14, 2021
Recently a very young and loved cat left me for the stars.
Bishop
5.0 out of 5 stars Very detailed
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2021
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
E. Drury
5.0 out of 5 stars I was really impressed! It is Beautiful!
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2020
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
Mo A
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Size: LargeColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
By Mo A on August 3, 2021
Honestly, I am blown away by how beautiful this crystal picture gift is. I ordered it for my parents' 36th anniversary today. I did not see it in person, but my parents are sooo in love with it. They love it so much I am glad I went ahead and ordered it. Very giftable and you get more value for your money in my opinion. When I FaceTimed my mom to see it I loved it I am thinking about ordering one for my family. She stated that it is heavy and sturdy. What I am also blown away by is how much you can tell who the people are in the picture. Love it and thank you for such for such a wonderful job.
Derek Hughes
5.0 out of 5 stars clear picture required
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 14, 2021
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
