I wanted to like this product but the print quality is simply not good enough. Got in touch with the sellers and they said they recommend the 3D crystal with a light base to illuminate the print. I wanted to return the product as I didn’t want to spend another 40$ on the seller’s light base for this product but then I’d have to pay for return shipping. The sellers won’t offer free return shipping. So, now I’m stuck with a subpar product.



I bought a light base from amazon for $15 with the hope that it will improve the look but not sure it’s helped much. So, if you are looking for a good quality 3D print, go with other sellers with better ratings and reviews. The print quality is not good.



The sellers do respond on a timely fashion but customer service itself is not good as they tried to sell me another product to go with the crystal rather than accept free return.