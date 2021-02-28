- 7% coupon applied at checkout. Terms
- Save 15% on Small Rectangle Crystal Photo Keychain when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by ArtPix 3D. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code AP15ACCSSORS. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
This product needs to be customized before adding to cart.
ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo, Personalized Christmas Gifts With Your Own Photo for Mom, Dad, Men, Women, 3D Laser Etched Picture, Engraved Rectangle Crystal, Customized Memorial Anniversary Couples Gifts
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Wall & Tabletop Picture Frames by ArtPix 3D
$129.99
Coupon:
7% coupon applied at checkout. Terms
Updated other options based on this selection
Updated other options based on this selection
|Color
|Portrait
|Mounting Type
|Tabletop
|Shape
|Rectangle
|Item Weight
|2.25 Pounds
|Brand
|ArtPix 3D
|Frame Material
|Crystal
|Item Display Dimensions
|2.36 x 2.75 x 3.93 inches
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.36 x 2.75 x 3.93 inches
About this item
- PROUDLY MADE IN USA: All our 3D crystal goods are made in USA, Illinois. That's the very reason why the quality of our products is the most leading. We're always attuning to your purposes and enabling you to get the best present.
- UNFORGETTABLE 3D CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Want to surprise a loved one with a personalized gift? Our custom 3D photo crystals make the perfect present for Christmas, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, or any other occasion
- HIGHLY DURABLE MATERIAL: All of our customized products are made of K9 Crystal. This pure, sparkling material makes your engraving stand out in any room. Plus, it’s durable enough to last a lifetime and make the best Christmas gifts for women, men, mom, dad
- MESMERIZING FOLLOWING EFFECT: Want to see your 3D Christmas gifts magically transform before your eyes? Look at the backside of your crystal and watch as an optical illusion makes your image appear to move
- ADD OUR MULTICOLOR WOOD LED LIGHT BASE: Upgrade your 3D display with our brilliant premium Wood LED Light Base with multicolor options to add an extra flair to your crystal. Includes AC/DC adapter
Similar item to consider
Frequently bought together
Discover similar items
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
Page 1 of 5
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|XXL
|XXXL
|Max
|Size, inches
|2.0" x 3.1" x 2.0"
|2..8" x 3.9" x 2.4"
|3.1" x 4.7" x 2.4"
|3.9" x 5.9" x 2.4"
|4.7" x 7.1" x 3.1"
|5.9" x 7.9" x 3.1"
|Dots
|800,000
|1,400,000
|3,000,000
|4,500,000
|7,000,000
|10,000,000
|Advised number of figures in the photo
|1-2 (figures/subjects)
|1-3 (figures/subjects)
|1-5 (figures/subjects)
|1-6 (figures/subjects)
|1-8 (figures/subjects)
|1-9 (figures/subjects)
|Weight, lbs
|1.1 lbs
|2.2 lbs
|3.2 lbs
|5.0 lbs
|9.7 lbs
|13.7 lbs
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
4,579 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2021
Size: SmallColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
The quality of the crystal is great but the small size shouldn't even be an option. It's wayy too small. I suggest opening first and looking over it and not just presenting it as a gift, however it makes a great gift, minus the base. The feeling I've had is like if a bully stole my lunch money in school. It's $40 for a piece of plastic (mine only works when plugged in, not with batteries). If it was $10 I would still feel disrespected lol. The heavy crystal just sits on top lmao...oh my. When I saw that I said never again! So, if you're reading this, make sure you get atleast the medium size, regular or landscape, and you can create a different type of base for $40 and make the thing actually connect to it or something lol. I dont like doing reviews, but this still has me pissed off a couple days later..
151 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2021
Size: SmallColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
I wanted to like this product but the print quality is simply not good enough. Got in touch with the sellers and they said they recommend the 3D crystal with a light base to illuminate the print. I wanted to return the product as I didn’t want to spend another 40$ on the seller’s light base for this product but then I’d have to pay for return shipping. The sellers won’t offer free return shipping. So, now I’m stuck with a subpar product.
I bought a light base from amazon for $15 with the hope that it will improve the look but not sure it’s helped much. So, if you are looking for a good quality 3D print, go with other sellers with better ratings and reviews. The print quality is not good.
The sellers do respond on a timely fashion but customer service itself is not good as they tried to sell me another product to go with the crystal rather than accept free return.
I bought a light base from amazon for $15 with the hope that it will improve the look but not sure it’s helped much. So, if you are looking for a good quality 3D print, go with other sellers with better ratings and reviews. The print quality is not good.
The sellers do respond on a timely fashion but customer service itself is not good as they tried to sell me another product to go with the crystal rather than accept free return.
67 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2020
Size: MediumColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
I wish I could have gotten an image of the item when done before sent. It was a gift and my Father was very happy with it. Thank You so Much!
I just sent a picture and they put it in a block.I wish I could have gotten an image of the item when done before sent. It was a gift and my Father was very happy with it. Thank You so Much!
By Don on June 18, 2020
By Don on June 18, 2020
Images in this review
65 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Five star I will definitely buy again
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
My wife love ❤️ it
Five star I will definitely buy again
Five star I will definitely buy again
Very unique and beautifulMy wife love ❤️ it
By Francisco on October 7, 2020
By Francisco on October 7, 2020
Five star I will definitely buy again
Images in this review
55 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2021
I made this memorial card to frame, and my BF ordered this with the picture I edited
I cried.
Its so beautiful. it looks perfect. and its the same size as his ashes box so I can place him on top.
Size: LargeColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
Recently a very young and loved cat left me for the stars.
I made this memorial card to frame, and my BF ordered this with the picture I edited
I cried.
Its so beautiful. it looks perfect. and its the same size as his ashes box so I can place him on top.
I made this memorial card to frame, and my BF ordered this with the picture I edited
I cried.
Its so beautiful. it looks perfect. and its the same size as his ashes box so I can place him on top.
Memorial glassRecently a very young and loved cat left me for the stars.
By Roy Ja'arven on April 14, 2021
By Roy Ja'arven on April 14, 2021
I made this memorial card to frame, and my BF ordered this with the picture I edited
I cried.
Its so beautiful. it looks perfect. and its the same size as his ashes box so I can place him on top.
Images in this review
67 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2021In memory of my grandparents ❤. Turned out perfect
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
The media could not be loaded.
71 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2020
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
I had been thinking about getting one of these made with a picture of my mom's cat. I read some really bad reviews on Amazon and wasn't sure if I should but finally I did it and I have to say it is absolutely beautiful. The image is sharp and clear and it is every bit as lovely as the samples on their webpage. Maybe the key is that you have to send a sharp hi-res photo? I don't know but I am going to get another done for my aunt of her dog. I am extremely happy with the piece.
53 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Size: LargeColor: LandscapeVerified Purchase
Honestly, I am blown away by how beautiful this crystal picture gift is. I ordered it for my parents’ 36th anniversary today. I did not see it in person, but my parents are sooo in love with it. They love it so much I am glad I went ahead and ordered it. Very giftable and you get more value for your money in my opinion. When I FaceTimed my mom to see it I loved it I am thinking about ordering one for my family. She stated that it is heavy and sturdy. What I am also blown away by is how much you can tell who the people are in the picture. Love it and thank you for such for such a wonderful job.
Wow!!!Honestly, I am blown away by how beautiful this crystal picture gift is. I ordered it for my parents’ 36th anniversary today. I did not see it in person, but my parents are sooo in love with it. They love it so much I am glad I went ahead and ordered it. Very giftable and you get more value for your money in my opinion. When I FaceTimed my mom to see it I loved it I am thinking about ordering one for my family. She stated that it is heavy and sturdy. What I am also blown away by is how much you can tell who the people are in the picture. Love it and thank you for such for such a wonderful job.
By Mo A on August 3, 2021
By Mo A on August 3, 2021
Images in this review
8 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Derek Hughes
clear picture requiredReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 14, 2021
Size: SmallColor: PortraitVerified Purchase
absolute class work of art
One person found this helpful