I have to begin by saying that I think that the concept that led to the creation of the instrument 1 is exceptional. I think that the form and feel of it is equally fantastic. It is in the realization of the concept that the Instrument 1 fell flat, for me.



A bit of back story: Originally looking for a compact travel ukulele that I could pack in a carry-on bag when I travel, I happened upon Artiphon's product. I had previously owned Traveler Guitar's version, and it was fair, but required a luthier to make it the instrument that it should have been; The Uke-Solid, from German manufacturer, Risa, seemed to be very difficult to find (impossible within the US), and more expensive perhaps than I felt it should be; and the Eleuke Peanut received mixed reviews, with several critics panning its quality.



After watching a couple dozen videos showcasing the Instrument 1, I thought that it seemed incredibly cool, versatile, and would still allow me to noodle on the ukulele while also experimenting with other instruments. I ordered one that night. I later realized that I had ordered the white one, and I really wanted the black model. So, I cancelled the order and placed a second one. Unfortunately, I was informed later in the day that it was too late to cancel my initial order, and that I would be receiving two shipments. This ended up being a bit of a blessing in disguise. I had the opportunity to see and try both units.



The instrument one feels great. It looks great. It offers nearly limitless possibilities, when combined with any number of apps on the iPad or iPhone. But I had issues with both of my units. Sadly, it went beyond my inexperience as a musician, or with the Instrument 1. My white unit immediately appeared to have a couple of "strings" wired incorrectly. That was disappointing, but acceptable, as I wanted the black unit anyway. Unfortunately, after experimenting with the other unit for a handful of hours I noticed inconsistencies in the sensitivity and responsiveness of the strings and bridge.



I really wanted the Instrument 1 to work out. It is a brilliant concept, in an inspiring form factor, and may open the door to other such creations, which would seem to work equally well in the studio or on the stage. At this point though, I will be forced to wait for subsequent iterations that hopefully provide a more consistent manufacturing process and result. I will be keeping my eye out for future Artiphon creations, even if this one is not for me.