The Artiphon INSTRUMENT 1 White | Adaptive Multi-Instrument MIDI Controller Plug & Play USB + Lightning iOS iPhone iPad Mac PC

4.0 out of 5 stars 43 customer reviews
About the product
  • Play every part of the song on the most versatile MIDI controller ever
  • The first fretted and fretless digital string instrument
  • TIME Magazine "Best Invention of the Year," #1 Instrument on Kickstarter, PCMag Editors' Choice
  • Portable: Lightweight and all-day battery life; USB & Lightning cable iOS and Mac connectivity
  • Two stereo speakers for playing out & headphone jack for stealth mode

Product Description

The INSTRUMENT 1 is a multi-instrument that adapts to the way you want to play. It’s the first MIDI controller that lets you strum, slide, tap, and drum any sound on a single interface.

From the Manufacturer

First and only MIDI multi-instrument

Choose the way you want to play using a variety of traditional techniques. Strum any sound using the guitar preset or switch to tabletop position and tap for a more natural performance on drums or keys. You can even customize your own tunings for an instrument that is as unique as your music.

Strings that break the rules (and never break)

Use your guitar, bass, and other string skills to play any sound imaginable with synths or samples. The INSTRUMENT 1’s digital string interface can be fretted or fretless, and can be instantly re-tuned to any scale. It’s even velocity and pressure-sensitive, so you can map effects to your fingertips.

The band in your backpack

Made for iOS so you can leave your computer at home when you’re traveling light. Connect to the Artiphon iOS app or hundreds of other apps including GarageBand, Animoog, and more.

The most versatile controller ever

Play every part of the song on an instrument that adapts to the way you play. Switch to the tabletop position for a more natural performance on drums or keys.

Fretted or fretless?

Choose a fretted mode and always be in tune, or slide continuously between notes for maximum expression.

Designed for musicians, by musicians

The INSTRUMENT 1 is the first fretted and fretless digital string instrument. When using it as a grid controller, the advanced pressure-sensitive interface and onboard accelerometer offer low-latency, multi-dimensional playing.

About the Startup

Describe your product in 3 words.

Everyday music making

How did you come up with the idea for this product?

Over five years ago, we started exploring a few questions: how can we create an instrument that adapts to the way people want to play? One that connects easily to apps, letting people create any sound they can imagine with any technique they like. The result is the INSTRUMENT 1: a flexible and fun multi-instrument with which people all over the world are doing incredible things.

What makes your product special?

The Artiphon INSTRUMENT 1 can become many different instruments at the touch of a button, and even lets you design your own unique combinations of techniques and sounds. This patented multi-instrument brings together an ergonomic form, custom interface technology, intuitive software, and direct connections to mobile devices and computers. We focused on streamlining the tech so you can start playing instantly.

What has been the best part of your startup experience?

While developing the product, our goal was to design a creative toolkit for a wide variety of styles, techniques, and sounds. We didn’t want to build an instrument only for a specific genre, age group, or skill level; instead, we just wanted to see where people’s imaginations led them. Now that thousands of people around the world are playing it, it’s amazing to hear the music being made — and it’s only the beginning.

Product information

Color: White
Technical Details
BrandArtiphon
ModelINSTRUMENT 1 (White)
Item Weight1.61 pounds
Product Dimensions23.5 x 3.2 x 2.2 inches
Item model number900-00002
UPC869302000107
Batteries:1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
ColorWhite
Item Package Quantity1
Batteries Included?Yes
Batteries Required?Yes
Battery Cell TypeLithium Ion
  
Additional Information
ASINB01N1I8NYK
4.0 out of 5 stars 43 customer reviews
Best Sellers Rank #5,558 in Amazon Launchpad (See top 100)
Shipping Weight4.6 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
Domestic Shipping Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
International Shipping This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
Date First AvailableNovember 21, 2016
  
Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

SCOTT H.
5.0 out of 5 starsA new kind of MIDI controller with an excellent form factor
July 26, 2017
Color: Black
36 people found this helpful.
Adam Gaynor
3.0 out of 5 starsI had such high hopes.
January 31, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful.
Cliente Amazon
5.0 out of 5 starsCustomize it and you'll open up a new world
February 3, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful.
Cinemind
5.0 out of 5 starsA totally unique (and satisfying) musical experience
February 14, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews
