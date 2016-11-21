Other Sellers on Amazon
The INSTRUMENT 1 is a multi-instrument that adapts to the way you want to play. It’s the first MIDI controller that lets you strum, slide, tap, and drum any sound on a single interface.
Choose the way you want to play using a variety of traditional techniques. Strum any sound using the guitar preset or switch to tabletop position and tap for a more natural performance on drums or keys. You can even customize your own tunings for an instrument that is as unique as your music.
Use your guitar, bass, and other string skills to play any sound imaginable with synths or samples. The INSTRUMENT 1’s digital string interface can be fretted or fretless, and can be instantly re-tuned to any scale. It’s even velocity and pressure-sensitive, so you can map effects to your fingertips.
Made for iOS so you can leave your computer at home when you’re traveling light. Connect to the Artiphon iOS app or hundreds of other apps including GarageBand, Animoog, and more.
Play every part of the song on an instrument that adapts to the way you play. Switch to the tabletop position for a more natural performance on drums or keys.
Choose a fretted mode and always be in tune, or slide continuously between notes for maximum expression.
The INSTRUMENT 1 is the first fretted and fretless digital string instrument. When using it as a grid controller, the advanced pressure-sensitive interface and onboard accelerometer offer low-latency, multi-dimensional playing.
Describe your product in 3 words.
Everyday music making
How did you come up with the idea for this product?
Over five years ago, we started exploring a few questions: how can we create an instrument that adapts to the way people want to play? One that connects easily to apps, letting people create any sound they can imagine with any technique they like. The result is the INSTRUMENT 1: a flexible and fun multi-instrument with which people all over the world are doing incredible things.
What makes your product special?
The Artiphon INSTRUMENT 1 can become many different instruments at the touch of a button, and even lets you design your own unique combinations of techniques and sounds. This patented multi-instrument brings together an ergonomic form, custom interface technology, intuitive software, and direct connections to mobile devices and computers. We focused on streamlining the tech so you can start playing instantly.
What has been the best part of your startup experience?
While developing the product, our goal was to design a creative toolkit for a wide variety of styles, techniques, and sounds. We didn’t want to build an instrument only for a specific genre, age group, or skill level; instead, we just wanted to see where people’s imaginations led them. Now that thousands of people around the world are playing it, it’s amazing to hear the music being made — and it’s only the beginning.