Asmadi Games We Didn't Playtest This at All - with Chaos Pack
- For 2-15 players
- Takes 1-5 minutes to play
- Great party game
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
The most aptly named game ever.
In this exceptionally silly and awesome game, your objective is to win
Simple enough. Sadly, all of your opponents have the same simple goal and they are trying to make you lose. Between rock paper scissors battles, being eaten by a random dragon or saved by a kitten ambush, there are many hazards to avoid.
Games last between 30 seconds and 5 minutes (if you play slow) and specifically engineered to fit in maximum fun. Any number can play, though we recommend between 2 and 15. Rumors of 20 person games swirl around the Internet.
Games last between 30 seconds and 5 minutes (if you play slow) and specifically engineered to fit in maximum fun. Any number can play, though we recommend between 2 and 15. Rumors of 20 person games swirl around the Internet.
The chaos pack expansion is included and contains a side deck of 15 new cards you can use alongside your copy of the full game. Every game, you randomly draw one chaos card and it becomes a rule that must be followed for the entire game. The 2 blank chaos pack rule cards are also included.
- 2-10 players needed
- 10 minute play time
- Ages: 12+
- Great party game
Product description
Product Description
Safety Information
Not for children under 3 yrs old
Now, where I find fault with it. There are two major issues I have with this product. One is the amount of content. it comes in a fairly small box, and has a deck of cards not much larger than a standard deck of playing cards. This means that games with upwards of 5 people tend to reuse cards after only a short time of playing it (say, 30 minutes or so) and thus can end up making each game feel same-y. The cards are not hard to come up with, so double the amount of cards and this issue is fixed. Second issue is the build quality. The cards are definitely thicker than the average paper, but only just. I play this game in constant fear of ruining a card if held too tightly, or it getting torn in a particularly rough game. Then, the box. it is once again fairly thin cardboard, at risk of falling apart, and it isn't sized properly so the top fits very loosely on the bottom, and I have spilled the cards all over the floor once already because of it.
Once again, a good game that has a lot of potential for fun that is being held back by just a few issues.
We played this a few times and encouraged others to try it. No one likes it. I'll probably use the cards in the fire pit as a new game. Just kick back and give everyone an equal amount of cards to toss in the fire. Whoever burns the most wins.
Also, in general, my group didn't enjoy the Chaos deck that comes with this set. It includes random things like having to say a letter of the alphabet each turn before you go or having an imaginary friend get cards as well. It only added a bit of fun to the game sometimes and more often than not we found the new rules frustrating and unenjoyable. Though I really think that would depend on the group of people you were playing with. Overall we had fun with it and it's not a bad price for what it is. But I don't think this will be a mainstay game in our gaming group.
Rounds can last from one player's turn to a chaotic mess 5-10 rounds that everyone but one player wins (who can surprise everyone by making it so they win instead).
The rules are very simple and require 2-3 games (they last from 30 seconds to 10 minutes).
There are geek references from the past few years however they may become a bit dated in a few years if the game is still in circulation in its current print.
There are also several blank cards for you to had rules that are group specific or something totally unbalanced to troll everyone (the cards obviously are not balanced to begin with hence the games name), it's up to you.
I have not played the expansion but from friends I have heard it certainly requires this base game for it to function well.
Comic Sans is Awesome.