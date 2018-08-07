$14.38
FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Aug 30 - 31
Fastest delivery: Thursday, Aug 27
Order within 8 hrs and 53 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$14.38
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: A-Z Warehouse Deals
Add to Cart
$11.36
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: Grizzly Games
Add to Cart
$15.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Caged Gorilla Games
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Asmadi Games We Didn't Playtest This at All - with Chaos Pack

4.3 out of 5 stars 1,427 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "asmadi games"
Price: $14.38 FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Basic pack
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • For 2-15 players
  • Takes 1-5 minutes to play
  • Great party game
Inspire a love of reading with Prime Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Frequently bought together

  • Asmadi Games We Didn't Playtest This at All - with Chaos Pack
  • +
  • We Didn't Playtest This Either Card Game
  • +
  • Exploding Kittens Card Game - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games for Adults, Teens and Kids
Total price: $47.92
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Size: Basic pack
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more

Product description

Size:Basic pack

Product Description

The most aptly named game ever. In this exceptionally silly and awesome game, your objective is to win. Simple enough. Sadly, all of your opponents have the same simple goal and they are trying to make you lose. Between rock paper scissors battles, being eaten by a random dragon or saved by a kitten ambush, there are many hazards to avoid. Games last between 30 seconds and 5 minutes (if you play slow) and specifically engineered to fit in maximum fun. Any number can play, though we recommend between 2 and 15. Rumors of 20 person games swirl around the Internet. The chaos pack expansion is included and contains a side deck of 15 new cards you can use alongside your copy of the full game. Every game, you randomly draw one chaos card and it becomes a rule that must be followed for the entire game. The 2 blank chaos pack rule cards are also included.

From the Manufacturer

The most aptly named game ever. In this exceptionally silly and awesome game, your objective is to win. Simple enough. Sadly, all of your opponents have the same simple goal and they are trying to make you lose. Between rock paper scissors battles, being eaten by a random dragon or saved by a kitten ambush, there are many hazards to avoid. Games last between 30 seconds and 5 minutes (if you play slow) and specifically engineered to fit in maximum fun. Any number can play, though we recommend between 2 and 15. Rumors of 20 person games swirl around the Internet. The chaos pack expansion is included and contains a side deck of 15 new cards you can use alongside your copy of the full game. Every game, you randomly draw one chaos card and it becomes a rule that must be followed for the entire game. The 2 blank chaos pack rule cards are also included.

Product information

Size:Basic pack

Important information

Safety Information

Not for children under 3 yrs old

Compare with similar items


Asmadi Games We Didn't Playtest This at All - with Chaos Pack
Czech Games Codenames: Duet - The Two Player Word Deduction Game
Czech Games Codenames
Monopoly Socialism Board Game Parody Adult Party Game
Betrayal At House On The Hill
Hive- A Game Crawling With Possibilities
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (1427) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1418) 4.8 out of 5 stars (9497) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1135) 4.8 out of 5 stars (4928) 4.7 out of 5 stars (606)
Price $14.38 $15.99 $15.32 $14.70 $29.49 $21.28
Shipping FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Are batteries required? No No No No No No
Item Dimensions 8.00 x 8.00 x 2.00 inches 6.38 x 2.13 x 9.13 inches 2.80 x 6.30 x 9.00 inches 1.61 x 12.01 x 10.51 inches 10.50 x 3.20 x 10.50 inches 12.00 x 8.00 x 1.50 inches
Item Weight 3.36 ounces 1.00 lbs 0.98 lbs 1.55 lbs 2.87 lbs 1.00 lbs
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,427 customer ratings
5 star
67%
4 star
14%
3 star
8%
2 star
5%
1 star
7%
How are ratings calculated?
Preston Davis
3.0 out of 5 stars Fun game, better in concept
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2018
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nellie
5.0 out of 5 stars Quickest, craziest game to play with families
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2016
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Will
1.0 out of 5 stars No one wants to play this.
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2018
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mika
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for all ages! Quick and fun!
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Elethia Hart
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun game
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2016
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
A. Thomas
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun, fast game but it can lose some of the fun once you know all the cards
Reviewed in the United States on April 3, 2016
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

PL
5.0 out of 5 stars Surprising
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 29, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mr. D Hardy
5.0 out of 5 stars A 1-Minute Game!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 8, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Hugh Boorman
4.0 out of 5 stars A Great Utterly Ridiculous Game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 19, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Karyn Connor
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for a super quick pointless game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 11, 2020
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Moof
4.0 out of 5 stars Great party game. Not so great for smaller groups.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 27, 2016
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
theThought
4.0 out of 5 stars 20 games in 10 minutes, it can be quick when played in a small group.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 16, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
giftiger_wunsch
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic game, going to buy the sequel.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 19, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Tammy K
4.0 out of 5 stars Good stuff
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 16, 2019
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Stuart
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic fun was had with friends
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 23, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Alan Paul Underwood
5.0 out of 5 stars Must buy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2017
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mushroom King
2.0 out of 5 stars Not a hit with my friends...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 23, 2018
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
James Gretton
5.0 out of 5 stars Quick and quirky
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 27, 2019
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Teddy
5.0 out of 5 stars Everyone’s Favourite
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 20, 2018
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Such fun
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 8, 2020
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Jamie
5.0 out of 5 stars A good game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 18, 2019
Size: Basic packVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: 1 player card games, chaos card, game for groups, two person games, 2 person game, 2 person board games

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.