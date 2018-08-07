I wasn't really sure what to expect of this game except that it would be rather chaotic and random from the start. I wasn't disappointed on that front. This game is silly and quick so don't be expecting something that will you will play for hours and hours per game. We usually play several games of this before we get bored. There are so many random things in this game. Do you want presents? Can you win in Rock, Paper, Scissors? Do you touch your nose or don't you? Those are just a few of the questions that you be immediately faced with when playing. Each of the cards has a counter card in the deck so one time you may want presents because it's a kitten and the next time it might be a poisonous snake that kills you. There is an element of unknown in this game that makes it enjoyable but after a while you get familiar with the cards and can predict what's coming. One of the things we wished this game had was more cards so that it was even more random than it already was.



Also, in general, my group didn't enjoy the Chaos deck that comes with this set. It includes random things like having to say a letter of the alphabet each turn before you go or having an imaginary friend get cards as well. It only added a bit of fun to the game sometimes and more often than not we found the new rules frustrating and unenjoyable. Though I really think that would depend on the group of people you were playing with. Overall we had fun with it and it's not a bad price for what it is. But I don't think this will be a mainstay game in our gaming group.