Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition with free upgrade to the digital PS5 version
- Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.
- Dual-wield powerful weapons and relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings.
- Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin's Creed.
- Shape the growth of your character and your clan's settlement with every choice you make.
- Explore a Dark Age open world, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England.
Product description
Upgrade to PlayStation 5 Version: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 game on Blu-Ray Disc must be kept inserted in a PlayStation 5 console to play the corresponding Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.
Requires a PlayStation 5, the game Blu-Ray Disc, a PlayStation Network registration, additional storage & Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.
Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England's Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power.
Pre-purchase now for early access to the bonus mission The Way of the Berserker.
