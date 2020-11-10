Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition with free upgrade to the digital PS5 version

  • Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.
  • Dual-wield powerful weapons and relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings.
  • Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin's Creed.
  • Shape the growth of your character and your clan's settlement with every choice you make.
  • Explore a Dark Age open world, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England.

Product description

Upgrade to PlayStation 5 Version: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 game on Blu-Ray Disc must be kept inserted in a PlayStation 5 console to play the corresponding Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.

Requires a PlayStation 5, the game Blu-Ray Disc, a PlayStation Network registration, additional storage & Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England's Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power.

Pre-purchase now for early access to the bonus mission The Way of the Berserker.

From the manufacturer

