Everything arrived A-OK for me, not to discredit the folks whose packages were damaged. It's my first time having any of the candies, except Pelon Pelo Rico--I had some as a kid--, and I found the product when searching for different packages of snacks / candy from various countries. This was a good value, and I liked the candy a lot; the lollipops are all great. The strength of the chili surprised me at first (it would be so much more toned down in American candy), but it still tastes great. You acclimate to it quickly.

That's what appealed to me most: there's a lot of bold flavors across spicy, sweet, salty, savory and sour, which is a

world of difference from a lot of American candy. Most of my interest in foreign snacks / candy is looking for more interesting tastes (or textures) than American candy typically offers, and Mexican candy delivers in spades! It's great! The only one that hasn't entirely clicked for me is the Lucas Gusano, but I never even knew about chamoy before, so I still liked trying it.

If you're looking for some variety in candy, I recommend giving it a go!