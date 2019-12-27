- Amazon Business : Save 25% off first $200 of business supplies. Register a free business account
Subscribe & Save:
Unlock 10% savings
Choose how often it's delivered
From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any time
We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
5%
10%
$22.75
($0.36 / Count)
$21.56
($0.34 / Count)
First delivery on Aug 12
First delivery on Aug 13
Unlock 10% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Unlock 10% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Mexican Candy Mix (90 Count) Assortment of Spicy, Sour and Sweet Premium Candies,Includes Luca Candy, Pelon, Pulparindo, Rellerindo, by Ole Rico
- 🍭The Mexican Candy Mix has a great 90 count assortment of (SPICY, SWEET, SOUR) candies and snacks. It makes a great gift idea for friends and family or all occasions.
- 🍭Each delicous candy is hand picked from the most popular dulces and popular brands of candies fom Mexico.
- 🍭This product will come in a custom variety packged bag labeled "Mexican Candy Mix ". Inside you will find multiple candy makers brands as this is not a manufacturer created variety pack. It will be shipped in an Mexican Candy Mix heat sealed bag (as pictured in the listing). Every item is individually wrapped in individual manufacturers' packaging.
Frequently bought together
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
More to consider from our brands
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
★Only The Most Popular Mexican Candy★
🍭The Most Popular Assortment of Mexican Candy / Dulces Mexicanos will surely bring you back your childhood filled with all the flavors you know and love. Also is great if you would like to try a great mix of Mexican Candies for the first time. Make a great gift for children, families, office co-workers, care packages, college candy box, birthdays and holidays.
★What's Included★
🍭The Mexican Candy Mix is packed full with an assortment of 84 individual Mexican candies or Dulces Mexicanos snacks. These are a delicious variety of the most popular favorites candy choices from Mexico that you know and love. Each bag contains over 2 pounds of popular favorites: Pelon Pelo Rico, Muecas Chamoy, Pulparindo Yellow, Pulparindo Red Hot, Salsagetti, Rokaleta Lollipop, Lucas Gusanos, Rebanadta Sandia Lollipop, Vero Mango Lollipop, Canel's, Elotes Lollipop, Bombazos, Gomi Pina Loca, Hormiguitas, Gomi Pica Mangote, Limon 7
★Note:★
Some candies are may change based on availability.
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Important information
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Now it is time to enjoy it :) EXCELLENT CANDY CHOICES!
That's what appealed to me most: there's a lot of bold flavors across spicy, sweet, salty, savory and sour, which is a
world of difference from a lot of American candy. Most of my interest in foreign snacks / candy is looking for more interesting tastes (or textures) than American candy typically offers, and Mexican candy delivers in spades! It's great! The only one that hasn't entirely clicked for me is the Lucas Gusano, but I never even knew about chamoy before, so I still liked trying it.
If you're looking for some variety in candy, I recommend giving it a go!
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.