AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings Car Truck Bicycle Backlit LCD Non-Slip Grip, Silver (1 Pack)

by AstroAI
4.5 out of 5 stars 6,286 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Analog Tire Pressure Gauges
Silver
  • Check out our VIDEO on the left side and take a quick tour of AstroAI tire gauge! Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle for visibility in dimly light areas
  • Designed to maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life; digital display reading instantly and clearly being shown, no longer do the guesswork of analog gauges
  • Nozzle easily forms a seal with the valve stem on schrader valves, giving quick and accurate readings in 0.5 increments; 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA
  • Simply press "ON/UNIT/OFF" button to turn on the tool, select the range, and automatically shut off in 30-40 seconds to save the power; Non-slip texture makes it easy to hold onto and the ergonomic design is both suitable for men and women's hands
  • 1 Year Warranty and battery included; Perfect car accessories gifts for men; Versatile use for cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles etc but not compatible with presta stems
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Color:Silver

Product description

Color:Silver

The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge helps you maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life. The Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle are for visibility in dimly light areas and the accurate and easy-to-read digits help you easily measure your vehicle's tire pressure.

The tool provides 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA and the ergonomic design and non-slip texture are both suitable for men and women's hands. Versatile use for cars, trucks, motocycles, bicycles etc.

Specifications
Measurement Ranges: PSI: 0-150, Bar: 0-10, KPA: 0-1000, Kg/cm: 0-10
Minimum Increment: 0.5 PSI
Power: 3V Lithium Coin Cell, Battery Included
Display: 8.3 x 4 inches LCD display
Operating temperature: 23-122 ℉

Useful note:
In order to get a good seal, please put the tire's air nozzle up or off to the side. It's the best when the nozzle is around 6 or 7 o'clock position so that you can firmly press the guage straight down which means you have to crane your head a little bit for reading. Always remember the most important thing for you is to be able to press down straight & hard onto the tire's nozzle.

Package Included
1 x AstroAI Tire Gauge

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
6,286 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
6%

4,255 customer reviews

meee
5.0 out of 5 stars Something so cheap and plasticky but yet so good.
November 28, 2017
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
375 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Erin
5.0 out of 5 stars Accurate, precise, and easy to use
October 22, 2017
Color: Silver
Read more
review image
296 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JJ
1.0 out of 5 stars Accurate while it worked.
April 16, 2018
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
144 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gym Rat
5.0 out of 5 stars Convenient and Works Great!!
November 16, 2017
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
157 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
wdoctortexas
1.0 out of 5 stars ... dad gave me 30 years ago works so much better. Gives different readings each time I put it ...
April 7, 2018
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
88 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Textbook Reader
1.0 out of 5 stars No accuracy specifications whatsoever
September 27, 2018
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
57 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J
3.0 out of 5 stars The tire gauge works as expected. It is a ...
December 9, 2017
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
66 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Handy Dandy Helper
September 1, 2017
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Read more
63 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
