Worked once when I first got it but failed to work a week later when I needed to use it.



When it first arrived, I tested it out and everything was fine and it was more accurate than my old stick gauge and simple to use.

However, a week later my low pressure light came on and was going to use my new AstroAI gauge to find which tire was low. Only it refused to turn on, so I had to use my old gauge to find the low tire. Tried the Astro again when I got back to the house and it came on this time but the screen just kept flashing off and on and would not read a pressure.