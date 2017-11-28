|Brand
|AstroAI
|Model
|Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
|Item Weight
|1.76 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.3 x 7.9 x 1.2 inches
|Item model number
|Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
|Batteries
|4 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
|Manufacturer Part Number
|ATG150
|Folding
|No
|Cover Included
|AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI
|Special Features
|The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge helps you maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life, The Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle are for visibility in dimly light areas and the accurate and easy-to-read digits help you easily measure your vehicle's tire pressure
|Vehicle Service Type
|All of the above
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings Car Truck Bicycle Backlit LCD Non-Slip Grip, Silver (1 Pack)
|List Price:
|$12.99
|Price:
|
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 4-5 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 3 day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
|You Save:
|$2.81 (22%)
|Join Prime to save $1.02 on this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Check out our VIDEO on the left side and take a quick tour of AstroAI tire gauge! Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle for visibility in dimly light areas
- Designed to maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life; digital display reading instantly and clearly being shown, no longer do the guesswork of analog gauges
- Nozzle easily forms a seal with the valve stem on schrader valves, giving quick and accurate readings in 0.5 increments; 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA
- Simply press "ON/UNIT/OFF" button to turn on the tool, select the range, and automatically shut off in 30-40 seconds to save the power; Non-slip texture makes it easy to hold onto and the ergonomic design is both suitable for men and women's hands
- 1 Year Warranty and battery included; Perfect car accessories gifts for men; Versatile use for cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles etc but not compatible with presta stems
There is a newer model of this item:
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Compare with similar items
|
|
Milton (S-921) Single Chuck Head Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge - Passenger Car
|
AstroAI ATG150 2 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
|
TireTek Premium Car Tire Pressure Gauge 60 PSI - Heavy Duty Tire Gauge ANSI Certified Accurate
|
AstroAI Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge (10-75PSI) Metal Made Nozzle for Small Vehicles (2 Pack)
|
JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge - 100 PSI
|Customer Rating
|(6286)
|(1473)
|(1461)
|(2595)
|(30)
|(2069)
|Price
|$10.18
|$5.99
|$17.49
|$13.99
|$6.99
|$19.90
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|AstroAI Corporation
|Amazon.com
|AstroAI Corporation
|OdyseaCo
|AstroAI Corporation
|JACO Superior Products
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge helps you maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life. The Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle are for visibility in dimly light areas and the accurate and easy-to-read digits help you easily measure your vehicle's tire pressure.
The tool provides 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA and the ergonomic design and non-slip texture are both suitable for men and women's hands. Versatile use for cars, trucks, motocycles, bicycles etc.
Specifications
Measurement Ranges: PSI: 0-150, Bar: 0-10, KPA: 0-1000, Kg/cm: 0-10
Minimum Increment: 0.5 PSI
Power: 3V Lithium Coin Cell, Battery Included
Display: 8.3 x 4 inches LCD display
Operating temperature: 23-122 ℉
Useful note:
In order to get a good seal, please put the tire's air nozzle up or off to the side. It's the best when the nozzle is around 6 or 7 o'clock position so that you can firmly press the guage straight down which means you have to crane your head a little bit for reading. Always remember the most important thing for you is to be able to press down straight & hard onto the tire's nozzle.
Package Included
1 x AstroAI Tire Gauge
From the manufacturer
|AstroAI 4 Gauge 20 Ft Jumper Cables
|AstroA Tire Pressure Gauge 150PSI Compact Black
|AstroAI ATG230 Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
|AstroAI RV Deluxe Tire Pressure Gauge 230 PSI
|AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Gauge, 250 PSI
|AstroAI Heavy Duty Tire Pressure Gauge 60 PSI
|Maximum Range
|20 Feet Long
|150PSI
|230PSI
|230PSI
|250 PSI
|60 PSI
|Settings
|4 Gauge 20Ft
|0-150PSI 0-10Bar 0-10Kgf/cm² 0-1000KPA
|0-230 PSI / 0-16 Bar / 0-16 Kg/cm2 / 0-1585 Kpa
|0-230PSI
|0-250 PSI 0-17.2 Bar 0-1724 Kpa 0-17.5 kg/cm²
|0-60 PSI
|Type
|Emergency Car Jumpe Starter
|Digital Tire Gauge
|Digital Tire Gauge
|Mechanical Tire Pressure Gauge
|3-in-1 Digital Tire Inflator Gauge
|Mechanical Tire Pressure Gauge
|Power Supply
|3xAG13 batteries; 1xCR2032 lithium coin cell
|2 AAA Batteries
|2 x AAA Batteries
“For All of Life’s Adventures” is more than a slogan for us; it’s a lifestyle and core philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope.
We don’t choose products based on market interests or fancy analytics. We develop tools and products for ourselves and our customers based on real-world needs and expectations
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge helps you maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life. The Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle are for visibility in dimly light areas and the accurate and easy-to-read digits help you easily measure your vehicle's tire pressure.
- The tool provides 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA.
- Ergonomic design and non-slip texture are both suitable for men and women's hands.
- Versatile use for cars, trucks, motocycles, bicycles etc.
- Operating temperature: -5℃-50℃ (23℉- 122℉).
Easy to Use
|
|
|
|
Ultra-Slim and Portable
Easy to tuck away into any pocket.
|
Suitable for Hold
Fits nicely in cars glove compartment; Perfect car accessories gifts for men.
|
Light at Night
Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle for visibility in dimly light areas help you easily measure your vehicle's tire pressure.
|
|
|
|
|
'On/Unit/Off' Button
Simply press to turn on the tool, select the range.
|
Lighted Nozzle and Backlit LCD Display
For visibility in dimly light areas.
|
Ergonomic Design
Non-slip texture makes it easy to hold onto and the ergonomic design is both suitable for men and women's hands.
|
Automatically Shut Off
Automatically shut off in 30-40 seconds to save the power.
Amazon's ChoiceCustomers also viewed these Amazon's Choice items
Customer reviews
Customer images
4,255 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
When it first arrived, I tested it out and everything was fine and it was more accurate than my old stick gauge and simple to use.
However, a week later my low pressure light came on and was going to use my new AstroAI gauge to find which tire was low. Only it refused to turn on, so I had to use my old gauge to find the low tire. Tried the Astro again when I got back to the house and it came on this time but the screen just kept flashing off and on and would not read a pressure.
The fact that this is a digital gauge does not make it accurate at all. What makes something accurate is that it is calibrated against a known standard and has quality control measures to ensure that the accuracy is repeatable.
Unfortunately I have no know standard to test this gauge, but the fact that there is no published accuracy is extremely telling in iteself.