|Manufacturer
|AstroAI
|Part Number
|ASIA220B-AU
|Item Weight
|2.2 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|8.4 x 6.8 x 3.9 inches
|Item model number
|A220B
|Color
|Yellow
|Voltage
|12 Volts
|Wattage
|120 watts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Type of Bulb
|LED
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
- Save 3% on 1 AstroAI Dual Head Air Chuck For every 1 Qualifying items you purchase offered by AstroAI Corporation. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on Glow Dial Tire Inflator when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by AstroAI Corporation. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on 1 AstroAI Infrared Thermometer 550 For every 1 AstroAI Air Compressor 12V you purchase offered by AstroAI Corporation. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on 1 AstroAI 380 Laser Infrared Thermometer For every 1 AstroAI Air Compressor 12V you purchase offered by AstroAI Corporation. Here's how (restrictions apply)