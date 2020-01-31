Add to your order

  Plan starts on the date of purchase. Product breakdowns and malfunctions are covered after manufacturer's warranty.
Price
AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire Pump with Digital Pressure Gauge, 100PSI with Emergency LED Light for Car, Bicycle, Balloons and Other Inflatables

4.5 out of 5 stars 30,673 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "tire inflator portable air compressor"
Price: $32.49 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Extra Savings Promotion Available. 4 Applicable Promotion(s)
View all 4 promotions
Yellow

Enhance your purchase

Brand AstroAI
Model Name A220B
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.4 x 6.8 x 3.9 inches
Voltage 12 Volts
Item Weight 1 Kilograms

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  FAST INFLATION & ADVANCED ACCURACY: High-quality materials were sourced for this tire inflator as it can pump up your car's tires with 35 L/Min, it can inflate the 195/55/R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi under 5 minutes. Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1.5% of the pressure of your tire. Please NOTE that after 10-15 minutes of continuous use, let the air compressor rest and cool for an equal amount of time at a minimum before continuing use
  PROGRAMMABLE INFLATION: Use the "M" button to set your desired pressure unit, and then press the "+" and "-" buttons to set the desired pressure. The air compressor will automatically shut off when it reaches the pre-set pressure (Please make sure the pressure you set is higher than the current pressure of your tire).
  PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS: One-click to change pressure units among PSI, kPa, BAR and KG/CM; Large white backlight LCD screen makes it easy to read even in the dark; Equipped with integrated LED flashlight with independent switch control for emergency use; 12V 120W 10ft (3.05 meters) long heavy-duty car cigarette lighter cord makes it convenient to use;NOT 110V AC plug. It needs a 10A or 15A converter to use in a wall plug.
  WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS: 3 Nozzles and Extra Fuse Included. Inflates any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles; the included accessories quickly inflate balls, air pillows, cushions, balloons and mattresses. NOTE: This pump is NOT intended for use with high pressure or large volume applications like pools and Inflatable canoe
  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Gifts for men women. Easily stow the compressor away in your car or garage and it will be ready to use at a moment's notice. Package includes 1* digital air compressor, 1* Replacement Fuse, 3* Nozzle Adapters, 1* Valve Extender, 1* Quick Connector, 1* Screw Rotation Attach, 1* User Manual; If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us.
AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire Pump with Digital Pressure Gauge, 100PSI with Emergency LED Light for Car, Bicycle, Balloons and Other Inflatables

Frequently bought together

  AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire Pump with Digital Pressure Gauge, 100PS
  • +
  AstroAI AC to DC Converter, 10A/110Vto12V DC/120W/7.78FT, Car Cigarette Lighter Socket AC/DC Power Supply Adapter Transformer
  • +
  AstroAI Cigarette Lighter Extension Cord, 12Ft/12V/120W/15A, Compatible with Air Compressor Pump and Tire Inflator
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
  2. AstroAI

    "For All of Life's Adventures" is more than a slogan for us. It's a lifestyle and the core of our business philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope. We develop tools and products we want and need for our own adventures, then we go out and use them to make sure everyone can enjoy our products. We make our products for ourselves, based on real life needs and expectations.

Compare with similar items


AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire Pump with Digital Pressure Gauge, 100PSI with Emergency LED Light for Car, Bicycle, Balloons and Other Inflatables
VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator, DC 12V Portable Air Compressor, Auto Tire Pump with LED Light, Digital Air Pump for Car Tires, Bicycles and Other Inflatables, Model: ATJ-1166, Yellow (VL701)
EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump, Digital Tire Inflator
FORTEM Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, Bike Tire Pump, 12V Electric Air Pump for Car Tires and Bicycles w/LED Light, Digital Tire Pressure Gauge w/Auto Pump/Shut Off, Carrying Case (Red)
VacLife Tire Inflator for Home (110V) and Car (12V), AC/DC Portable Air Compressor, Bicycles and Other Inflatables, Digital Air Pump with LED Light & Long Power Cords, Model: ATJ-1666, (VL708)
TEROMAS Tire Inflator Air Compressor, Portable DC/AC Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC and Other Inflatables at Home 110V AC, Digital Electric Tire Pump with Pressure Gauge (Green)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (30673) 4.5 out of 5 stars (24435) 4.5 out of 5 stars (27904) 4.5 out of 5 stars (18475) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1568) 4.5 out of 5 stars (5877)
Price $32.49 $29.99 $32.47 $29.99 $39.99 $49.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By AstroAI Corporation VacLife EPFamily Direct FORTEM STORE VacLife teromas
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
30,673 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
16%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

AJA
5.0 out of 5 stars Best air compressor I have EVER used. Everyone needs this particular unit.
Reviewed in the United States on January 31, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Best air compressor I have EVER used. Everyone needs this particular unit.
By AJA on January 31, 2020
Okay...OMGosh! Awesome. I'm in the dark with a flat tire. I use a flashlight to read tire needs 44 psi. I unwrap this new item and simply attach this device to my tire...it immediately reads 11. I push the "+" button until it reads 44. I turn it on. 3 minutes later the device automatically turned itself off after reaching 44. My tire perfectly inflated. It was so easy I did the rest of the tires which were all low. I wish I was famous I could properly endorse this product. It is amazing. I have used so many like it which were terrible but this one is so lightweight and so freaking easy. I simply cannot recommend this unit enough.
Customer image
Customer image
833 people found this helpful
HP
3.0 out of 5 stars I guess it's OK, as long as you know its quirks
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
ShineBright
5.0 out of 5 stars No More Quarters and Broken Air Machines
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Trexyn Anteros
5.0 out of 5 stars Powerful Little Unit
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2019
Color: YellowVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Andrew M
1.0 out of 5 stars Nope, doesn't work on trailer, won't pump more than 44psi
Reviewed in the United States on February 24, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
D...
4.0 out of 5 stars Could be better
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Color: YellowVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Could be better
By D... on August 4, 2019
It works good very light weight made well, but there is no storage compart for the hose or cords so I had to just wrap everything around the compressor to store it. Also you can only run the thing for 15 min at the most. If you run it longer it will burn out from over heating so says the manual.
Customer image
Customer image
Cara
5.0 out of 5 stars Compact, Lightweight, Efficient
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Kelly Kuo
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
By Kelly Kuo on January 3, 2020
The perfect tire inflator that I've been looking for! Been using this product for a couple weeks on my auto tire and as well as the smaller cart tire that I have at home for fishing. It checks the tire pressure for you and adjust the pressure to the appropriate level. Very happy with the purchase and highly recommended. Definitely worth the price.
Customer image
Customer image
Top reviews from other countries

Bear
5.0 out of 5 stars I'll huff, and I'll puff, and blow your tyres up
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 22, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars I'll huff, and I'll puff, and blow your tyres up
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 22, 2020
Looking round at compressors was a nightmare. You can read the reviews on each one and find a reason to worry. I'll tell you what I know so far. This item seems well put together. It has a lead long enough to reach all the tyres on my car or caddy van. You set the pressure you want it to achieve and once you turn it on, it pumps it to just slightly beyond that pressure to allow for the little bit you lose when you take the hose off the valve (clever). It has a little light, good enough for setting your wheel in the dark. It comes with several adapters to blow up footballs etc. It took my low tyre up 10psi to the pressure it needs to be in under a minute.

I've used it a few times in the past month of ownership and so far no problems. I just wish it had a storage bag. I put it back in its box, but the box won't last forever.

I feel this is good value for money and does just what I want it to do, pump up tyres.

I've used it a few times in the past month of ownership and so far no problems. I just wish it had a storage bag. I put it back in its box, but the box won't last forever.

I feel this is good value for money and does just what I want it to do, pump up tyres.
Customer image
Customer image
KBirdi
5.0 out of 5 stars Very useful little portable device
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2019
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Very useful little portable device
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2019
I bought this after spending last winter filling up my tires at the gas stations with fluctuating temperatures.

My observations
1. Very easy to use.
2. Connect power cable to car charger. It is long enough to fill tires on one side.
3. Set the specified pressure (pressure units can be designated in various formats)
4. Connect the original cable to the tire (it came with a bunch of adapters but I could directly screw it on the tires of 2 different cars Dodge and Hyundai)
5. Once the cable is secured, the display will give you the current pressure in the tire - then hit the on switch.
6. Tires get inflated to the set pressure and pump stops automatically.

Conclusion
- One tire was significantly deflated, it took around 4 minutes to pump it
- Other tires were deflated enough for the car sensors to go off, took around 90s to full each. I'm not a F1 driver and these numbers are good for me.
- Device is small and handy with an inbuilt led torch which would be handy when pumping at the road side. The flashing option is well thought of.
- It's light and does topple a little before one sets its right after connecting to the tires. So just needs a little getting used to.
- Some users might find it noisy but in the greater scheme of things its not a big deal.

Attached are pictures of the pump including when attached to the 2 cars.

Note : In terms of accuracy, I believe it must be very accurate because the car sensors have indicated the same pressure as it was designated to pump to.
Yikes !
5.0 out of 5 stars Bye bye hassle .
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 19, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
BigDaddyJohnson
4.0 out of 5 stars A decent portable compressor with caveats
Reviewed in Canada on August 14, 2020
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Andrew
1.0 out of 5 stars No 'superior quality' fittings supplied-AT ALL!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 21, 2021
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
