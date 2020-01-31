Probably 2.5 stars, but I'll be generous....



This portable compressor is not an accurate gauge; however, you can work around that if you know its quirks. I'll start with the cons. Everyone is here to see the cons, after all.



1) The gauge reads ~2.5 psi high. It is consistently 2.5 psi high, so you can at least know how to offset.

2) The compressor will inflate your tires to 1.5 psi higher than you set it to. This combo of 2.5 and 1.5 psi high means that if you want the end result to be inflation to 35 psi, for example, you should set the compressor to inflate to 31 psi. Or you can set it a little higher and bleed air off. I have seen these digital inflators add 0.5 psi to the entered poundage to allow for leakage when disconnecting, but 1.5 is a bit excessive. Again, if you know this is the case, you can plan for it. Still, it should be more accurate than that. (I checked the pressures with a high-quality analog gauge, that I have compared against other high-quality analog gauges and know it is accurate within 0.5 psi.)

3) I seemed to have trouble making a perfect connection in the 12V DC port. The compressor's light was in the on position, and it flashed on and off several times until I got the plug seated to its satisfaction. By contrast, I do not have a problem getting a solid connection with my radar detector's plug.

4) The unit got warm after adding ~7 psi to each tire, but it was not hot, and the fact that it is plastic vs. metal is nice, so you won't burn yourself.

5) It would have been really nice if this had come with some sort of carrying case, as my Jaco did.



Pros:

1) Once you know the quirks, you can set the psi and walk away while the tire fills (in contrast to my analog portable compressor that you have to watch and/or count if you know how many psi per second you get).

2) The connector to the valve stem (which I'm sure has a name.. sorry!) is pretty good. It locks on tight and comes off quickly, so I experienced minimal leakage.

3) The package includes an extra fuse, which is nice.



I paid $23.99 for this, so at that price I will not return it, as it is good enough. It is the low price that makes me bump the 2.5 stars up to a 3, versus down to a 2. I'm glad I did not pay more. I think anything above $29.99 is a little too high.



Interestingly enough, I have an Astro AI digital pressure gauge arriving tomorrow. I am curious to see if it is also off.



I will update this review if anything changes. I have only used it the one time.