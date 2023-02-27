Deal is no longer available. See more deals
You have already claimed this deal. See this order
54% claimed
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, March 5
Or fastest delivery Friday, March 3. Order within 10 hrs 34 mins
Quantity: 1
Adding to Cart Please wait. Error, please try again
This deal is now available for you.
You have left to add this to Cart.
Added to cart
You have left to check out
Go to Cart
Failed to claim the deal
Deal quantity is limited to 1 per customer
Waitlist is full
You're on the waitlist for this deal.
We'll notify you on the Amazon site, or you can turn on waitlist notifications in the Amazon App on your phone.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, March 5
Or fastest delivery Friday, March 3. Order within 10 hrs 34 mins
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$49.29","priceAmount":49.29,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"49","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"29","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":null,"locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"LIGHTNING_DEAL"},{"displayPrice":"$57.99","priceAmount":57.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"57","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"7fbQTazrtcKR3SqoPI8MixpRsqpLZ4Xy0IGyXbbq7ATCVyYu2gkAU5wyIrHSkli%2BzKlpR6xuLSd%2FSryYMEa9Y0jn%2Fh4R0%2B2XuISZKBg4YynyqlbK3OjnlVSWZz2ixSJr0bp%2FEmrUGh7CVKp0JMXGENP%2BZfNbaqUBizng3iJL4MadpqC%2BOD6ID6aE1tzlTzCY","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$49.29 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$49.29
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
AstroAI Corporation
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Gift options
Add at checkout
Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
AstroAI Corporation
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon tech support included
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Gift options
Add at checkout
AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0, ... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
AstroAI 12Ft/12V Cigarette Lighter Extension Cord, Male to Female Socket 120W/15A Heavy Duty Extension Cord, Compatible with Air Compressor Mini Fridge Car Vacuum
$13.49
Added to Cart
AstroAI AC to DC Converter 10A/120W/7.78FT/110V to12V Converter, Car Cigarette Lighter Adapter, AC/DC Power Supply Adapter Transformer for Inflator, Car Refrigerator, and Other Car Devices
$23.75
Added to Cart
AstroAI AC to DC Converter, 8.5A /102W/110V to 12V Converter, Car Cigarette Lighter Socket AC/DC Supply Adapter Transformer for Mini Fridge, Car Fan and Other Devices Under 102W
$16.99
Added to Cart
AstroAI AC to DC Converter, 6A/72W/110V to 12V Converter, Car Cigarette Lighter Socket AC/DC Power Supply Adapter Transformer for Car Refrigerator, and Other Car Devices
$13.99
Added to Cart
AstroAI AC to DC Converter, 15A/180W/8.25FT/110V to 12V Converter, Car Cigarette Lighter Socket AC/DC Power Supply Adapter Transformer for Inflator, Car Refrigerator, and Other Car Devices
$39.99
Added to Cart
New & Used (6) from
$50.39  & FREE Shipping.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0, 6 Liter/8 Cans Skincare Fridge 110V AC/ 12V DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerators for Bedroom, Beverage, Cosmetics (Black)

4.4 out of 5 stars 567 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Beverage Refrigerators by AstroAI
Deal
-20% $49.29
Was: $61.49

The Was Price is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Practical and Stylish: The compact fridge has a futuristic aesthetic , plenty of features, and a low-noise system. The upgraded AstroAI 6L Skincare Fridge is the first choice for bedrooms, offices, dormitories, trips, and more.
  • Suitable Capacity: Its upgraded interior readily stores up to 8*355ml cans or 4*20oz bottles of water. The detachable shelf lets you easily store beverages, cosmetics, and foods at varying heights
  • Warming and Cooling Functions: Cools up to 32-40℉(18-22℃) below ambient temperature, keeps warm up to 150°F (66°C). With upgraded technology like an enhanced refrigeration chip and improved insulation, the AstroAI mini fridge delivers superior temperature control and performance. NOTE: The refrigerator needs to be powered on to actively cool. In order to ensure efficient cooling, avoid frequently opening the doors
  • Home & Car Use: Includes 2 power cords, 1 AC and 1 DC. Connect the 110V AC power cord to any standard wall outlet for easy at-home use. For use on the go, connect the 12V DC power cord to a vehicle cigarette lighter. Make your trip more convenient!To ensure the safety of electricity, this product is only used in countries and regions with 110v voltage
  • Intuitive Design: Unique silicone pads on the base prevent slippage, while the hidden hinges protect against scratches. This design makes the fridge easier to handle while protecting furniture and vehicles. NOTE: If the door doesn’t snap shut when closed, press the handle to fully secure it

Customer ratings by feature

For small spaces
5.0 5.0
Energy efficiency
4.5 4.5
Noise level
4.3 4.3
Temperature Control
4.2 4.2
See all reviews

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. AstroAI

    “For All of Life’s Adventures” is more than a slogan for us. It’s a lifestyle and the core of our business philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope. We develop tools and products we want and need for our own adventures, then we go out and use them to make sure everyone can enjoy our products. We make our products for ourselves, based on real life needs and expectations.

  3. white
  4. black
  5. pink
  6. white
  7. Black
  8. Pink
Next page

Product Description

mini fridge IDEA award
personal
How to choose a compact fridge？
Multicolor choice
二代对比
compact

Compare with similar items


AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0, 6 Liter/8 Cans Skincare Fridge 110V AC/ 12V DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerators for Bedroom, Beverage, Cosmetics (Black)
Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge for Bedroom - Car, Office Desk & College Dorm Room - 12v Portable Cooler & Warmer for Food, Drinks, Skincare, Beauty & Makeup - AC/DC Small Refrigerator with Glass Front, Black
CROWNFUL Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Cooler and Warmer Personal Refrigerator for Skin Care, Cosmetics, Beverage, Food,Great for Bedroom, Office, Car, Dorm, ETL Listed (White)
Cooluli Vibe Mini Fridge for Bedroom - With Cool Front Magnetic Blackboard - 15L Portable Small Refrigerator for Travel, Car & Office Desk - Plug In Cooler & Warmer for Food, Drinks & Skincare (Black)
Potiry Mini Fridge, 6 Liter AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge for Bedroom Car Home Travel Mini Refrigerator for Skin Care Foods Medications
FRIGIDAIRE EFMIS462-PINK 12 Can Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge/Cooler for Home, Office or Dorm, Pink
See Details
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (567) 4.3 out of 5 stars (7760) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11095) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1077) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1000) 4.2 out of 5 stars (3056)
Price $49.29 $79.99 $39.99 $99.99 $56.99 $53.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By AstroAI Corporation Amazon.com Nekteck Direct Amazon.com Potiry-fridge Amazon.com
Color Black Black White Black Black PINK
Compare with similar items

Product information

Feedback

AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0, 6 Liter/8 Cans Skincare Fridge 110V AC/ 12V DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerators for Bedroom, Beverage, Cosmetics (Black)

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)