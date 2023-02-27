Add an Accessory:
AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0, 6 Liter/8 Cans Skincare Fridge 110V AC/ 12V DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerators for Bedroom, Beverage, Cosmetics (Black)
|Product Dimensions
|9.84"D x 7.28"W x 12.2"H
|Brand
|AstroAI
|Capacity
|6 Liters
|Configuration
|Compact Freezerless
|Color
|Black
|Special Feature
|Adjustable Shelves
|Installation Type
|Countertop
|Number of Doors
|1
|Voltage
|12 Volts (DC)
|Finish Type
|Glossy
About this item
- Practical and Stylish: The compact fridge has a futuristic aesthetic , plenty of features, and a low-noise system. The upgraded AstroAI 6L Skincare Fridge is the first choice for bedrooms, offices, dormitories, trips, and more.
- Suitable Capacity: Its upgraded interior readily stores up to 8*355ml cans or 4*20oz bottles of water. The detachable shelf lets you easily store beverages, cosmetics, and foods at varying heights
- Warming and Cooling Functions: Cools up to 32-40℉(18-22℃) below ambient temperature, keeps warm up to 150°F (66°C). With upgraded technology like an enhanced refrigeration chip and improved insulation, the AstroAI mini fridge delivers superior temperature control and performance. NOTE: The refrigerator needs to be powered on to actively cool. In order to ensure efficient cooling, avoid frequently opening the doors
- Home & Car Use: Includes 2 power cords, 1 AC and 1 DC. Connect the 110V AC power cord to any standard wall outlet for easy at-home use. For use on the go, connect the 12V DC power cord to a vehicle cigarette lighter. Make your trip more convenient!To ensure the safety of electricity, this product is only used in countries and regions with 110v voltage
- Intuitive Design: Unique silicone pads on the base prevent slippage, while the hidden hinges protect against scratches. This design makes the fridge easier to handle while protecting furniture and vehicles. NOTE: If the door doesn’t snap shut when closed, press the handle to fully secure it
Customer ratings by feature
For small spaces
5.0
Energy efficiency
4.5
Noise level
4.3
Temperature Control
4.2
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.