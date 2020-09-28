This fits your .

【SUPER CAPACITY AND PEAK】Audew Upgraded Car jump starter used High-speed polymer battery instead of normal starter. With the super 2000A peak and 20000mah capacity, it is easy to start a 12V vehicle (any gas engine or up to 8.5L diesel engine) , RV, tractor, lawn mower or speedboat up to 40 times.Never need to charge often.

【MULTI- FUNCTION】 The Car battery jump starter with 3 lighting modes containing stable, strobe and SOS, it can be used as a torch, a life-saving signal light and traffic warning light.Dual USB outputs(5V/2A and 5V/9V/12V) and a Type-C output(5V/3A) for fast charging. The car jumper could also used as a cigarette lighter and power bank.As a must-have for your daily life, it can ensure the safety of your travel and driving.

【LCD DISPLAY SCREEN AND DURABLE MATERIALS】 Audew battery charger automotive used ABS resistant fuel casing and Acrylic high transparent lens which is more durable than the ordinary plastic material. LCD screen is used to show the precise remain percentage of power and the status of input or output of the auto battery booster, avoid not charging in time.

【IMPROVED SAFETY TECHNOLOGY】Audew auto battery booster used advanced intelligent IC technology to protect your safety.Improved terminals could provide reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection.Just feel free to jump your car.