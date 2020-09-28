$67.65
Audew Upgraded Car Jump Starters, Jump Box 2000A Peak 20000mAh Battery Charger Automotive(up to All Gas and 8.5L Diesel), 12V Battery Booster with 3 Modes LED Flashlight and Dual QC USB Ports

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,030 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Jump Starters
  • 【SUPER CAPACITY AND PEAK】Audew Upgraded Car jump starter used High-speed polymer battery instead of normal starter. With the super 2000A peak and 20000mah capacity, it is easy to start a 12V vehicle (any gas engine or up to 8.5L diesel engine) , RV, tractor, lawn mower or speedboat up to 40 times.Never need to charge often.
  • 【MULTI- FUNCTION】 The Car battery jump starter with 3 lighting modes containing stable, strobe and SOS, it can be used as a torch, a life-saving signal light and traffic warning light.Dual USB outputs(5V/2A and 5V/9V/12V) and a Type-C output(5V/3A) for fast charging. The car jumper could also used as a cigarette lighter and power bank.As a must-have for your daily life, it can ensure the safety of your travel and driving.
  • 【LCD DISPLAY SCREEN AND DURABLE MATERIALS】 Audew battery charger automotive used ABS resistant fuel casing and Acrylic high transparent lens which is more durable than the ordinary plastic material. LCD screen is used to show the precise remain percentage of power and the status of input or output of the auto battery booster, avoid not charging in time.
  • 【IMPROVED SAFETY TECHNOLOGY】Audew auto battery booster used advanced intelligent IC technology to protect your safety.Improved terminals could provide reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection.Just feel free to jump your car.
  • 【INTIMATE AFTER-SALES SERVICE】 Audew car jump box offers a 12-month 100% free manufacturer warranty and a 45-day replacement without human damage.You could contact with us by e-mail:Audew_service@vip.163.com, if there are any further problems.We will always be with you and offer you satisfying response.Thank you for your understanding and support.
Audew Upgraded Car Jump Starters, Jump Box 2000A Peak 20000mAh Battery Charger Automotive(up to All Gas and 8.5L Diesel), 12V Battery Booster with 3 Modes LED Flashlight and Dual QC USB Ports
Battery Starter for Car, TOPVISION 2200A Peak 21800mAh Portable Car Power Pack with USB Quick Charge 3.0 (Up to 7.0L Gas or 6.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Portable Auto Battery Booster
Audew Jump Starter, 1500A Peak 17200mAh Portable Jump Starter (Up to 8L Gas or 6.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Auto Battery Booster with Quick Charge, Built-in LED Light
Audew 1000A Peak Portable Car Jump Starter (Up to 6.0L Gas or 4.5L Diesel Engine) Auto Battery Booster, 12V Car Jumper, Power Bank Power Pack with Dual USB Ports and Flashlight
DBPOWER 2500A 21800mAh Portable Car Jump Starter for up to 8.0L Gas/6.5L Diesel Engines, 12V Auto Battery Booster, Portable Power Pack with Smart Charging Port
Product Description

Car Jump Starters

Car Jump Starters

A Must Have For Every Car!

Never get stranded on road again. No need to wait for other people to help you or call for towing service. Get this and jump start your dead car battery in seconds.

Super Powerful

With 2000A peak current and 20000mAh capacity, the car jumper is powerful enough to start most 12V vehicles (any gas or 8.5L diesel) or motorcycles , RV, tractor, lawnmower, speedboat, etc.

Ultra-bright Flashlight with SOS

Whether you need light to change a tire, inspect an engine, or need to warn oncoming traffic that you are broken down on the side of the road, the ultra-bright LED flashlight will have you covered. It has 3 modes LED light (high, strobe and SOS).

Convenient Package & Ultra Compact

The unit is supplied in a high quality case. Unlike traditional bulky jump starter packs, it's small enough to store in your glovebox and light enough to carry around.

6 in 1 Multi-Function

Emergency jump starter + portable charger + LED Flashlight + S.O.S Lighting Signal for help + dual USB quick charge +for the vehicle electrical supply. It can help you In any case when you are adventure, outdoor, daily, emergency, high and low temperature.

Specification:

  • Peak Current: 2000A
  • Capacity: 20000mAh
  • Dimension: 8.5 x 3.5 x 1 in
  • Weight: 1.3lb

Audew Battery Charger Automotive Tire Inflator Audew car jump starters car cover portable power station patio furniture covers
Audew 2000A Peak 20000mAh Car Jump Starter Audew Portable Air Compressor Tire Inflator with Gauge DC 12V 150 PSI Audew 1000A Peak Portable Car Jump Starter Audew Car Cover SUV Protection Cover Waterproof All Weather Audew 300Wh Portable Power Station, 250W LiFePO4 Generator with AC/DC/USB Output Audew Patio Furniture Covers Blcak 90.5''x64.5''x28.5''

