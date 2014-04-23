-
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones
- Advanced build quality and engineering.Designed for studio tracking and mixing
- 40 mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
- Tune for enhanced low-frequency performance
- Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
- Convenient single-side cable exit
From the manufacturer
Features
Durable Design
Cutting-edge engineering and robust construction.
For Studio Tracking & Mixing
Tuned for enhanced low-frequency performance.
Offers Excellent Sound Isolation
Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments.
Affordable Price Point
Makes the ATH-M20x a popular tracking headphone for multi-station studio sessions.
Convenient Single-Side Cable Exit
3.0m (9.8’) straight cable for professional applications.
Accessory Included
6.3 mm (1/4") snap-on adapter.
ATH-M20x
ATH-M30x
ATH-M40x
ATH-M50x
ATH-M70x
|Application
|Tracking, mixing
|Tracking, mixing
|Mixing, tracking, DJ
|Mixing, tracking, DJ, personal listening
|Mixing, tracking, FOH, DJ, mastering, personal listening
|Driver Size
|40 mm
|40 mm
|40 mm
|45 mm
|45 mm
|Sensitivity
|96 dB
|95.5 dB
|98 dB
|98 dB
|97 dB
|Maximum Input Power
|700 mW
|1300 mW
|1600 mW
|1600 mW
|2000 mW
|Impedance (Ohms)
|47W
|47W
|35W
|38W
|35W
|Weight (HP w/o Cable)
|6.7 oz.
|7.8 oz.
|8.5 oz.
|10 oz.
|9.9 oz.
|Frequency Response
|15-20,000 Hz
|15-20,000 Hz
|15-24,000 Hz
|15-28,000 Hz
|5 - 40,000 Hz
|Earcup Swivel
|15° Both Directions
|15° Both Directions
|15° In / 90° Out
|90° Both Directions
|90° Both Directions
|Collapsible
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Cable
|3.0 m (9.8'), straight, left-side exit
|3.0 m (9.8'), straight, left-side exit
|Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable and detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable
|Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9') straight cable
|Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9') straight cable
|Customer Rating
|(732)
|(1195)
|(643)
|(789)
|(3341)
|(344)
|Price
|$49.00
|$69.00
|$39.99
|$39.99
|$54.95
|$29.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|DBROTH
|Edifier Online Store
|Amazing Dealzzz
|OneOdio USA
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Silver
|black
|Fit Type
|Circumaural
|Circumaural
|Over-Ear
|Over-Ear
|Circumaural
|Over-Ear
|Item Dimensions
|10 x 11.4 x 4.1 in
|10 x 11.4 x 4.1 in
|—
|2.76 x 6.69 x 7.09 in
|4 x 9.5 x 7 in
|5.51 x 7.09 x 3.94 in
|Item Weight
|6.7 ounces
|7.76 ounces
|0.65 lb
|6.74 ounces
|1 lb
|0.66 lb
|Additional Features
|Output Sound Pressure Level 96Db/Mw
|Model Sealed Dynamic Type
|Great session recording headphones, Very natural sound, Soft earpads makes it very comfortable, Enhanced Bass
|Folds flat for travel or storage, Comfortable earpad, lightweight
|lightweight
|Tangle-free-cord, Stereo Monitor, Studio Monitor & Mixing.
Product description
The ATH-M20x professional monitor headphones are a great introduction to the critically acclaimed M-Series line. Modern design and high-quality materials combine to deliver a comfortable listening experience, with enhanced audio and effective isolation. An excellent choice for tracking and mixing.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
First to give you some context, I have tested and listened to many, different brand of headphones around this price point such as Sennhesier, Sony, Creative and so on so I have a very good idea of what you can get quality, comfort and sound wise at different price points. I am also very familiar with the ATH-M50's which I already own as well.
These are impressive! They have that same wonderful sound signature of the ATH-M50's (though not quite as good) but at much lower cost. You get the great detail, clarity and imagery that the ATH-M50's are known for.
In my video review I cover:
1. Why these make great DJ headphones
2. Durability & Build Quality
3. Comfort
4. Sound Quality
One thing to note is that these have a straight cable whereas the previous model (ATH-M20) has a coiled cable. Also the ATH-M20x is lighter at 190 grams compared to the previous version the ATH-M20 which is 320 grams. It's very comfortable to wear these headphones whether around your neck or on you head. The fact that they're lighter then the previous version makes them that much better in my opinion :)
These are the perfect budget friendly pair of headphones. Whether you're looking for a budget friendly pair of headphones or something that you can use for any genre of music to hear all the wonderful details your music provided, then these are about as good as it gets at this price point.
I may not have a terribly sophisticated ear, but the headphones play music very clearly and are really comfortable to wear.
I also really like the long cord; It is ideally suited for my setup.
My only beef is with the included 1/4" Male x 1/8" Female stereo adapter. It just won't stay connected.
Would be 5 stars if adapter worked.
Positives: the sound is amazing and they’re incredibly comfortable.Read more