Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones

4.4 out of 5 stars 732 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice for "monitor headphones"
  • Advanced build quality and engineering.Designed for studio tracking and mixing
  • 40 mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
  • Tune for enhanced low-frequency performance
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
  • Convenient single-side cable exit
From the manufacturer

ATH-M20x
ATH-M30x
ATH-M40x
ATH-M50x
ATH-M70x
Application Tracking, mixing Tracking, mixing Mixing, tracking, DJ Mixing, tracking, DJ, personal listening Mixing, tracking, FOH, DJ, mastering, personal listening
Driver Size 40 mm 40 mm 40 mm 45 mm 45 mm
Sensitivity 96 dB 95.5 dB 98 dB 98 dB 97 dB
Maximum Input Power 700 mW 1300 mW 1600 mW 1600 mW 2000 mW
Impedance (Ohms) 47W 47W 35W 38W 35W
Weight (HP w/o Cable) 6.7 oz. 7.8 oz. 8.5 oz. 10 oz. 9.9 oz.
Frequency Response 15-20,000 Hz 15-20,000 Hz 15-24,000 Hz 15-28,000 Hz 5 - 40,000 Hz
Earcup Swivel 15° Both Directions 15° Both Directions 15° In / 90° Out 90° Both Directions 90° Both Directions
Collapsible No Yes Yes Yes No
Cable 3.0 m (9.8'), straight, left-side exit 3.0 m (9.8'), straight, left-side exit Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable and detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9') straight cable Detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9') straight cable

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones
Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Monitor Headphones
LyxPro HAS-10 Closed Back Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor & Mixing Headphones, Newest 45mm Neodymium Drivers for Wide Dynamic Range - Lightweight
Edifier H840 Audiophile Over-the-ear Headphones - Hi-Fi Over-Ear Noise-Isolating Audiophile Closed Monitor Stereo Headphone - Black
Sennheiser HD 201 Lightweight Over Ear Headphones
OneOdio Adapter-free Closed Back Over-Ear DJ Stereo Monitor Headphones, Professional Studio Monitor & Mixing, Telescopic Arms with Scale, Newest 50mm Neodymium Drivers- Glossy Finsh
Product description

The ATH-M20x professional monitor headphones are a great introduction to the critically acclaimed M-Series line. Modern design and high-quality materials combine to deliver a comfortable listening experience, with enhanced audio and effective isolation. An excellent choice for tracking and mixing.

Product information

Technical Specification

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Lance
5.0 out of 5 starsBEST Budget Friendly Headphones for DJ or Home Use!
April 23, 2014
Verified Purchase
Charles Passarell
5.0 out of 5 starsHands down, my favorite headphones. Loyal buyer.
January 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
hoosier friend
4.0 out of 5 starsEverything I Ever Wanted In A Headphone.
December 31, 2017
Verified Purchase
Muzic Man
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat headphones-Clear sound!
December 9, 2015
Verified Purchase
Cadnr
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat but too warm
October 17, 2015
Verified Purchase
Deborah R.
5.0 out of 5 starsQuality Headphones at a Great Price
September 27, 2015
Verified Purchase
BigPapa
5.0 out of 5 starsQuality Headphones at an Affordable Price
April 23, 2017
Verified Purchase
yourdogfarted
4.0 out of 5 starsbut it's fine with my phone so I'm not sure what the ...
June 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
