This is a video review from my YouTube ChannelFirst to give you some context, I have tested and listened to many, different brand of headphones around this price point such as Sennhesier, Sony, Creative and so on so I have a very good idea of what you can get quality, comfort and sound wise at different price points. I am also very familiar with the ATH-M50's which I already own as well.These are impressive! They have that same wonderful sound signature of the ATH-M50's (though not quite as good) but at much lower cost. You get the great detail, clarity and imagery that the ATH-M50's are known for.In my video review I cover:1. Why these make great DJ headphones2. Durability & Build Quality3. Comfort4. Sound QualityIf you want to see the sound leak test then refer to my original YouTube video [...] as I wasn't able to keep the full length here.One thing to note is that these have a straight cable whereas the previous model (ATH-M20) has a coiled cable. Also the ATH-M20x is lighter at 190 grams compared to the previous version the ATH-M20 which is 320 grams. It's very comfortable to wear these headphones whether around your neck or on you head. The fact that they're lighter then the previous version makes them that much better in my opinion :)These are the perfect budget friendly pair of headphones. Whether you're looking for a budget friendly pair of headphones or something that you can use for any genre of music to hear all the wonderful details your music provided, then these are about as good as it gets at this price point.ENJOY the video!