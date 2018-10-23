4 Year Kitchen Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Thermal Carafe (CP307)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options
- Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes
- Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options
- Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate
- 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker
- 5 brew styles: Choose your strength with classic, rich, over ice, cold brew, or specialty
- Brew directly into a cup with the coffee brewer: Use any brand of coffee or tea, loose leaf or bagged
From the manufacturer
5 brew styles
Classic and Rich
Start your morning with a smooth, balanced cup of Classic Brew or a more intense-flavored rich brew.
Over ice
Designed to brew hot over ice at double strength for a vivid, authentic flavored iced coffee or tea that's never watered down.
Fresh 10 minute* cold brew
Brewed over ice at an accelerated lower temperature to deliver smooth, naturally sweet cold brew flavor.
Specialty
Pair super-rich coffee and tea concentrates with frothed milk to create delicious coffee house-style favorites, ranging from frothy chai lattes to cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more.
Coffee and tea making features
Choose your size, with six brew sizes
Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to half or full carafe. The best part? You can brew your favorite blend of ground coffee or tea—no pods required.
Individual coffee and tea baskets
Keep flavors separate with two specially designed brew baskets for ground coffee and loose leaf or bagged tea.
A fold-away hot and cold frother
Transform hot or cold milk into silky, rich micro foam that can be paired with any of our coffee or tea brews. Perfect for cappuccinos, matcha tea lattes, flat whites, and more.
No pods required
Pod-free brewing means unlimited variety, customized brew, and less plastic waste.
|Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP307)
|Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP301)
|Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer (CE251)
|Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker (CM401)
|Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker (CM407)
|Coffee Brew Styles
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty
|Classic & Rich
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice & Specialty
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice & Specialty
|Tea Brew Styles
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty
|Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty
|-
|-
|-
|Tea Brew Types
|Herbal, Black, Oolong, White & Green
|Herbal, Black, Oolong, White & Green
|-
|-
|-
|Serving Size Options
|Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe
|Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe
|Brew up to 12 cups or use the Small Batch function for 4 cups or less
|Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe
|Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe
|Type of Carafe
|50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe
|50 oz. (10-Cup) Glass Carafe
|60 oz. (12-Cup) Glass Carafe
|50 oz. (10-Cup) Glass Carafe
|50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe
|Programmable Delay Brew
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Built-In Fold-Away Frother
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|Removable Water Reservoir
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Permanent Filter
|Coffee & Tea
|Coffee & Tea
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Ninja Scoop with Onboard Storage
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Go beyond the coffeehouse with the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System. This brewing system gives you the ability to brew hot, flavorful cups of coffee and tea or over ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto iQ. 2 Ways to Enjoy Over Ice Coffee and Tea – Choose between smooth, naturally sweet Cold Brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored Hot Brewed iced coffee or tea that's never diluted. Specialty Coffee and Tea Favorites – Combine super rich coffee and tea concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse style drinks. Removable water reservoir. Wash the water reservoir, carafe, removable filter holders, and permanent filters in warm, soapy water with a soft cloth. Rinse all parts, and dry thoroughly. Before first use, prime the system by running two Full Carafe, Classic Brew cycles with water only. After each cycle is complete, discard the water
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
When I sent for this, I had no idea how much fun we were going to have with this. There are only a handful of things in any given year that make me THIS excited, so I must control myself from gushing too much. Let's see what our experience has been with this unit!
WHAT IS THIS LIKE?
This unit is not too large, but nor is it small. It takes up some room on the counter, but it is compact considering what it does!
MEASUREMENT
15 high by 9 1/2 deep by 10 wide is approximately what you need as a minimum area to place this unit on. In order to run all of it, however, you need about 8 inches of clearance minimum on each side to run the frother on one side and replace the water container on the other comfortably.
SET UP
The set up is well thought out. You put about a half gallon or so of water in the tank on the right side of the unit. There is a thermal carafe that you can use with it that is stainless steel of you want a pot of coffee or tea. The screen on the front is dark until you push the power button and it lights up.
You use the top dial to choose what you want to make and what strength, and then you can opt for tea and those settings as well.
MILK FROTHER
The milk frother is on a retractable arm which you can put warmed or cold milk in a cup on the side and power it up to froth the milk. It works decently and does foam up. You can remove the unit for cleaning.
MEASURE CUP
The measure cup has coffee settings on one side and tea on the flip side. There is a large and small cup on each end. This fits onto the side of the unit out of the way when not in use.
TEA OR COFFEE FILTERS
These clue the machine into which you are making. It is easy to put on and tuck into the unit.
RECIPE BOOK
Again well laid out and thought out- this is inspirational and gets the creative juices flowing on what you can do with this great machine.
HOW DOES IT PERFORM?
I will break down each of the creations we have made with this:
COLD BREW COFFEE
We have done cold brew coffee several ways from Kyoto method to the Gourmia machine which uses a fountain to run the cold water through for up to 40 min to have cold brew ready. We have used other methods as well. This method is what I would call a slightly lukewarm method. The water is barely warmed and sprayed through the coffee. It is done from 15 to 25 minutes depending on how much is made.
The measurements given for all recipes are WAY too strong for us- we cut them in half and they taste better. When cut in half, the coffee is smooth, not bitter, and does taste good hot or cold.
TEA
We have made oolong, black tea, decaf tea, many herbal teas, white tea, and green tea with this unit. ALL OF THEM HAVE BEEN FANTASTIC. The only problem we had was that it calls for WAY TOO MUCH TEA. When cut in half, the tea tastes really nice.
HOT BREW
Even the hot brew coffee has been wonderful. We are not big hot brew fans of coffee, but this is a good option if that is what you like.
WHAT IS THE CARAFE LIKE?
OMG this is amazing. We made a pot of tea and up to two hours later, it is still HOT. Same with coffee. This is a really amazing unit. It does not have a heating plate under it- does not need one. This baby stays hot a long while.
CAUTION
IF YOU HAVE WELL WATER THIS SAYS IN THE INSTRUCTIONS THAT IT WILL NOT WORK WITH WELL WATER. This does say it works with FILTERED water, and we have used a blend of filtered and distilled water just to be sure to keep it clear.
CLEANING
We have not had to deep clean yet, but if you avoid using tap or well water and opt for filtered or a blend of filtered and distilled water, it will not need cleaning as often.
The filters are easy to clean and fast too.
If it needs to be descaled, there is a recipe for using vinegar (white) to clean the unit.
SIZES USED
Another feature I forgot to mention is that there is a little shelf that flips down so you can make a mug of tea or coffee. You can also make a travel mug direction under the machine even up to XL size. Then if you want to make the carafe you can flip up the shelf and put the carafe in there.
THE BOTTOM LINE
This truly is a machine that does almost anything we could want for coffee or tea. It is a wonderful unit and we love the ability to make plain or frothy drinks. The recipes are inspiring, and the layout of this unit was well thought out. Use caution if you have well water.
MY RATING
Five stars. I just LOVE this thing. We use it all of the time and each of us loves exploring new ways to make tea and coffee that we never thought of before. This would make a spectacular Christmas, Wedding, Birthday, Graduation, or Special Occasion, etc present to someone you know who loves coffee and/or tea.
Top international reviews
I use mostly the coffee options.
I love that I can fill the water reservoir and machine decides how much water it needs based on the coffee size Selection. it was something I dislike in my old coffee machine.
The only thing worth pointing out is the height. If you want a machine that fits under the shelves, you should check your height before buying because this machine is high.
Anyway, since the stream is coming on top of the machine, you might not want to keep it under your shelves when used...
Water is leaking from the bottom of the reservoir where it sits inside the unit. The reservoir is not cracked so I do not understand why it has decided to leak after only two months of use.
2.) You can make a ½ to full carafe when you wish ( ½ for breakfast - full for company) but recognize that if not poured immediately, taste will deteriorate with time - just like it always did. On the bright side makes great cappuccino but with a lot more effort than a Tassimo machine. Yet to try any cold beverages. Makes better tea than any K-Cup or Tassimo