Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed... has been added to your Cart
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Thermal Carafe (CP307)

by Ninja
4.5 out of 5 stars 765 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "ninja cp307"
Amazon's Choice for "ninja cp307"
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options
  • Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes
  • Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options
  • Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate
  • 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker
  • 5 brew styles: Choose your strength with classic, rich, over ice, cold brew, or specialty
  • Brew directly into a cup with the coffee brewer: Use any brand of coffee or tea, loose leaf or bagged
Show more
From the manufacturer

CP307, Hero, Comparison Coffee Maker, Tea Maker Coffee Maker Ninja specialty coffee maker, iced coffee, ninja coffee, coffee brewer, hot coffee, espresso Ninja specialty coffee maker, iced coffee, cold brew, ninja coffee, tea, coffee brewer, hot coffee
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP307) Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP301) Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer (CE251) Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker (CM401) Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker (CM407)
Coffee Brew Styles Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty Classic & Rich Classic, Rich, Over Ice & Specialty Classic, Rich, Over Ice & Specialty
Tea Brew Styles Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew & Specialty - - -
Tea Brew Types Herbal, Black, Oolong, White & Green Herbal, Black, Oolong, White & Green - - -
Serving Size Options Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe Brew up to 12 cups or use the Small Batch function for 4 cups or less Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe & Full Carafe
Type of Carafe 50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe 50 oz. (10-Cup) Glass Carafe 60 oz. (12-Cup) Glass Carafe 50 oz. (10-Cup) Glass Carafe 50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe
Programmable Delay Brew
Built-In Fold-Away Frother -
Removable Water Reservoir
Permanent Filter Coffee & Tea Coffee & Tea
Ninja Scoop with Onboard Storage

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Thermal Carafe (CP307)
AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Glass Carafe (CP301)
Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother (CM401) Coffee Maker, Single Serve to 10 Cup (50 oz.), Glass Carafe
Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 DCC-3200CP Perfectemp Coffee Maker, 14 Cup Progammable with Glass Carafe, Stainless Steel
BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker, Black/Silver, CM2035B
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (765) 4.3 out of 5 stars (2599) 4.6 out of 5 stars (916) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1210) 4.3 out of 5 stars (10505) 4.0 out of 5 stars (4053)
Price $179.99 $21.99 $169.99 $139.99 $74.99 $45.14
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon Warehouse
Color BLACK Frother Glass Carafe Stainless Steel Black with Thermal Carafe
Item Dimensions 11.81 x 10.01 x 15.00 inches 7.87 x 7.48 x 10.47 inches 11.81 x 10.01 x 15.00 inches 11.99 x 8.75 x 15.04 inches 7.75 x 9.00 x 14.00 inches 9.50 x 8.00 x 13.00 inches
Material Plastic, Metal, Rubber Glass carafe Plastic, Metal, Rubber Plastic Plastic
Go beyond the coffeehouse with the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System. This brewing system gives you the ability to brew hot, flavorful cups of coffee and tea or over ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto iQ. 2 Ways to Enjoy Over Ice Coffee and Tea – Choose between smooth, naturally sweet Cold Brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored Hot Brewed iced coffee or tea that's never diluted. Specialty Coffee and Tea Favorites – Combine super rich coffee and tea concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse style drinks. Removable water reservoir. Wash the water reservoir, carafe, removable filter holders, and permanent filters in warm, soapy water with a soft cloth. Rinse all parts, and dry thoroughly. Before first use, prime the system by running two Full Carafe, Classic Brew cycles with water only. After each cycle is complete, discard the water

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
765 customer ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
Colorgirl
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars OMG! OMG!! O. M. G. !!!--My New Favorite Toy (BE AWARE OF IMPORTANT CAUTION)
Reviewed in the United States on October 23, 2018
612 people found this helpful
Pamela Oppenheimer
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing machine!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2018
review images
154 people found this helpful
Shari
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2018
review image
97 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Coffee tates like Plastic and chemicals
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2018
84 people found this helpful
David
4.0 out of 5 stars Absoutely incredible.....but
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2019
57 people found this helpful
ArkTree
4.0 out of 5 stars Great, wish there was a hot plate
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2018
49 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Eti
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice Ninja coffee machine
Reviewed in Canada on August 18, 2019
7 people found this helpful
RRF
3.0 out of 5 stars Leaking.
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2019
review images
6 people found this helpful
Dusty
3.0 out of 5 stars Cheaper cup but It is longer to wait for that cup-o-joe than with Kcups or Tassimo
Reviewed in Canada on September 3, 2019
5 people found this helpful
Jalp
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely love this coffee maker
Reviewed in Canada on January 7, 2020
One person found this helpful
Pickster
4.0 out of 5 stars Good Machine. Worth the extra money.
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2020
Mark Ellison
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic!
Reviewed in Canada on August 11, 2019
2 people found this helpful
KerriLynn R Grasley
5.0 out of 5 stars Terrific coffee pot!
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2019
3 people found this helpful
Chris
1.0 out of 5 stars Didn't work right out of the box.
Reviewed in Canada on January 30, 2020
One person found this helpful
Erin O.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!
Reviewed in Canada on June 13, 2019
One person found this helpful
Nat H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Very happy
Reviewed in Canada on January 9, 2020
Lil
4.0 out of 5 stars Good product
Reviewed in Canada on January 22, 2020
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Great machine
Reviewed in Canada on December 12, 2019
One person found this helpful
davemcl
5.0 out of 5 stars We love it
Reviewed in Canada on March 14, 2020
Emma-jane Miller
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic machine
Reviewed in Canada on August 9, 2019
Pia Maso
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent machine
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2020
