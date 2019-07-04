$27.99
Automatic Spring Fishing Rod Holder 2 Pack - Stainless Steel for Ground Support Brackets, Adjustable Sensitivity & Folding Fish Pole Rack

Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACK

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 【Full Auto】Shackcom auto spring rod holder sensitively detects the fish bites lures, in the meanwhile, the fishing rod holder automatically pull up the fishing pole immediately. You just only wait on chair, relax in nature, free your hands, enjoy the time!【NOTICE: The bank fishing rod holder is required to be tested with fishing pole】
  • 【Super Automatic Design】Fishing pole stand with single spring loaded tip-up action sets your hook automatically. Line trigger activates tip-up only when fish hits the hook - no misfires. Super sensitive and 4 levels sensitivity adjustable, Low and High Spring Tension adjustable, help you catch small or big fish easily
  • 【Rust Corrosion Resistance & Portable】Automatic fishing pole holder is made of 304 stainless steel and rubber construction, Rust- Proof, Strong and Abrasive Resistance. Compact folding, small packed, ideal for store and transport. Great for Bank Fishing, Lakes, Ponds, River and Streams. 【NOTICE: The bank fishing rod holder is required to be tested with fishing pole. Please operate this fishing rod holder referring to the instruction, a video on the left of the product page to show how to test】
  • 【Universal Fit】12cm/4.7inch adjustable rubber strap, adapting to general most fishing rods. Rubber coated bracket will not hurt your fishing pole. Prevent your fishing rod from slip away and protect your rod to avoid scratching. 【Guarantee】If you are not happy with it or it doesn't work for you, feel free to contact us, we will happy to help and reply you within 24 hours
  • 【Easy to Use】9.8 inch long tapered shape drill rod construction easily goes into mud, sand, rock cracks and stands sturdy and strong, will not spin. Set your rods off the ground and wait for bite, fish in ease and relax. Be able to withstand maximum tension to 110 pounds. Include a manual, show you how to install it easily. Package include: 2 X fishing rod holder, 1 X manual
Product details

  Date First Available : May 7, 2019
  Manufacturer : Shackcom
  ASIN : B07RLXF6T1
  Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 616 ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Dirtfishing
5.0 out of 5 stars Better than the other ones that are similar
Reviewed in the United States on July 4, 2019
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gabriel McInnis
5.0 out of 5 stars These will catch more fish than you.
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
mr tomasae
2.0 out of 5 stars False triggers all the time in rivers & fast moving lakes.
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Darrin & Heather
5.0 out of 5 stars Fisherman's helper
Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steven
1.0 out of 5 stars THESE ARE JUNK
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Garrison
4.0 out of 5 stars Satisfied
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Walked with a limp
4.0 out of 5 stars Don't stand over it
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2020
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Compact
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2021
Color: Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACKVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
