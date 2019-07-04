- Save 5% on ★ ★ Water Alarm ★ ★ when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Future Day. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code OOD6EOLD. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Automatic Spring Fishing Rod Holder 2 Pack - Stainless Steel for Ground Support Brackets, Adjustable Sensitivity & Folding Fish Pole Rack
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACK
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Finish Type
|Stainless steel
|Mounting Type
|Ground mount
|Shelf Type
|Bracket Shelf
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【Full Auto】Shackcom auto spring rod holder sensitively detects the fish bites lures, in the meanwhile, the fishing rod holder automatically pull up the fishing pole immediately. You just only wait on chair, relax in nature, free your hands, enjoy the time!【NOTICE: The bank fishing rod holder is required to be tested with fishing pole】
- 【Super Automatic Design】Fishing pole stand with single spring loaded tip-up action sets your hook automatically. Line trigger activates tip-up only when fish hits the hook - no misfires. Super sensitive and 4 levels sensitivity adjustable, Low and High Spring Tension adjustable, help you catch small or big fish easily
- 【Rust Corrosion Resistance & Portable】Automatic fishing pole holder is made of 304 stainless steel and rubber construction, Rust- Proof, Strong and Abrasive Resistance. Compact folding, small packed, ideal for store and transport. Great for Bank Fishing, Lakes, Ponds, River and Streams. 【NOTICE: The bank fishing rod holder is required to be tested with fishing pole. Please operate this fishing rod holder referring to the instruction, a video on the left of the product page to show how to test】
- 【Universal Fit】12cm/4.7inch adjustable rubber strap, adapting to general most fishing rods. Rubber coated bracket will not hurt your fishing pole. Prevent your fishing rod from slip away and protect your rod to avoid scratching. 【Guarantee】If you are not happy with it or it doesn't work for you, feel free to contact us, we will happy to help and reply you within 24 hours
- 【Easy to Use】9.8 inch long tapered shape drill rod construction easily goes into mud, sand, rock cracks and stands sturdy and strong, will not spin. Set your rods off the ground and wait for bite, fish in ease and relax. Be able to withstand maximum tension to 110 pounds. Include a manual, show you how to install it easily. Package include: 2 X fishing rod holder, 1 X manual
Product Description
Are you tired of continuously looking on your rods to check if fish is biting? Not sure when to pull when it bites?
You don’t need to worry about it anymore. Our auto fishing rod holders knows when to pull the fishing pole when fish bites. This Automatic Ground Support Stand Hook Setter can pull up the rod automatically when it detects fish bytes.
Feature
- Full 304 Stainless Steel, rust-proof
- Super-sensitive and 4 levels sensitivity adjustable, Low and High Spring Tension adjustable
- Line trigger activates tip-up only when fish hits the hook - no misfires.
- Great for Bank Fishing, Lakes, Ponds, River and Streams
- Suitable for various saltwater & freshwater conditions and size of fish
Free your hand and Enjoy a leisurely fishing trip
Put this fishing rod bracket insert the ground, install your fishing pole, hang the line on the trigger, no need to hold your pole all the time, just wait on the chair and relax with fresh air, enjoy the time
NOTICE
Can not touch the spring area when the holder is working. Please place it out of the reach of children.
Package Include
- 2 X stainless steel fishing rod holders
- 1 x manual
- Can be folded when you not using it
Color:Fishing Rod Holder 2 PACK
- Date First Available : May 7, 2019
- Manufacturer : Shackcom
- ASIN : B07RLXF6T1
Best Sellers Rank:
#12,311 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #10 in Fishing Rod Holders
