Guillotine
|Age Range (Description)
|Teen,Adult
|Brand
|Avalon Hill
|Included Components
|Cards
|Number of Players
|5
|Style
|Classic
About this item
- 30 minute playing time
- Fast paced and fun
- 100 playing cards, rules
- Easy to learn
- Tons of replay value
Description
The revolutionary card game where you win by getting a head. This irreverent and humorous card game takes place during the French Revolution. Players represent rival guillotine operators vying for the best collection of noble heads over three rounds. Each round twelve nobles are lined up for the guillotine. The nobles are worth varying points depending on their notoriety. During your turn you play action cards to change the order of the line so you can collect the best nobles. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. Will you be skillful enough to bribe the guards to collect Marie Antoinette? Or will you lose points for beheading the Hero of the People? Heads are going to roll!
The revolutionary card game where you win by getting a head. This irreverent and humorous card game takes place during the French Revolution. Players represent rival guillotine operators vying for the best collection of noble heads over three rounds. Each round twelve nobles are lined up for the guillotine. The nobles are worth varying points depending on their notoriety. During your turn you play action cards to change the order of the line so you can collect the best nobles. The platter with the most points at the end of the game wins. Will you be skillful enough to bribe the guards to collect Marie Antoinette? Or will you lose points for beheading the Hero of the People? Heads are going to roll.
This irreverent and humorous card game takes place during the French Revolution. Players represent rival guillotine operators vying for the best collection of noble heads over three rounds. You want top bragging rights, so you’d better collect the most prestigious noggins. Will you be skillful enough to bribe the guards and collect Marie Antoinette? Or will you lose points for beheading the Hero of the People.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2015
There are tons of reviews already on this game so I won't go into the game play, other than to say that if you need to, you can go to Youtube and find many reviews and tutorials on how to play. One game is about all you need to learn how to play and if not..and you need more than the instruction sheet.. then go watch a video. sometimes it is easier to watch a video the first time around, the the directions make more sense, though the cards themselves tell you what to do.
Object of the game is to collect as many Nobles as you can with the highest points... but it is not as easy as it seems for their are obstacles lurking in your way..you have two sets of cards, one set is the Nobles you are going to try to obtain and the Action cards which have all sorts of different instructions on them for what you can or can't do.
Pros: its fun.. it is different.. it is easy but yet you need to use strategy to win... and you learn a bit about the Nobles as they are called... box says 12+ ,but I think if your child can read well that a child a bit younger could easily play this.
Cons: Not many cons..though I wish they had a couple of inserts showing you the cards lined up and ready for play... and this is really not a con.. just a fact of life.. the print is small on the cards so if you wear reading glasses.. you are going to need the to read the directions on the action cards.
All in all.. a really fun game.. you will laugh and you will groan but if you enjoy card games, you will probably love this game.
I am enclosing photos of the game set up for two... and some closeup of the cards so you can understand what I meant when I said directions were on the cards.
The only minor complaint I have is that the action cards that give you specific point benefits/deductions, especially those related to colors are a little muddled in their presentation. It would be much nicer if the artwork would make it a little clearer exactly what's being affected so you could tell what's going on at a glance rather than having to read every card. Super minor complaint though for a fantastic game.
The only problem I see with this game is the durability. It is a card game, and as such, I can see the cards wearing over time. There is also a little cardboard (of sorts) guillotine that definitely wears down after many many uses. The good news is that the cardboard piece is not a necessity for gameplay, it is just there as a fun little crutch.
I have owned this game for over a year now, and it continues to be fun after hundreds of games. The games go so quickly that it is easy to play five games in one sitting. This is nice because you can do the 'best out of three' or 'best out of five' thing. Regardless of age and gaming experience, this is a great game. Pick this one up since it is relatively inexpensinve, you'll be glad you did!
This is one of those gems that you can play over and over again.
In Staatsland, we have five rules for good games.
One, you have to be able to learn the basics in five to ten minutes.
Two, skill should matter. Someone who has been playing a long time should generally win when playing against complete novices, but ...
Three, there should be some element of luck involved so that there is a chance that the new player can win.
Four, there should be something interesting and different from other games in the mechanics.
Finally, it should allow for multi-player (more than just two people) participation.
This one hits all of the criteria.
You can easily learn the basics in five to ten minutes, and there is some strategy involved. Still, what you are dealt and what you draw does affect how well you do.
This is a Staats family favorite, and it will be in your house too.
In service,
Rich
the Original Dr. Games since 1993