I just bought this and I am already in love with it.. I love almost all card games.. but some are just downright fun.. and Guillotine is really a fun and easy to learn game.



There are tons of reviews already on this game so I won't go into the game play, other than to say that if you need to, you can go to Youtube and find many reviews and tutorials on how to play. One game is about all you need to learn how to play and if not..and you need more than the instruction sheet.. then go watch a video. sometimes it is easier to watch a video the first time around, the the directions make more sense, though the cards themselves tell you what to do.



Object of the game is to collect as many Nobles as you can with the highest points... but it is not as easy as it seems for their are obstacles lurking in your way..you have two sets of cards, one set is the Nobles you are going to try to obtain and the Action cards which have all sorts of different instructions on them for what you can or can't do.



Pros: its fun.. it is different.. it is easy but yet you need to use strategy to win... and you learn a bit about the Nobles as they are called... box says 12+ ,but I think if your child can read well that a child a bit younger could easily play this.



Cons: Not many cons..though I wish they had a couple of inserts showing you the cards lined up and ready for play... and this is really not a con.. just a fact of life.. the print is small on the cards so if you wear reading glasses.. you are going to need the to read the directions on the action cards.



All in all.. a really fun game.. you will laugh and you will groan but if you enjoy card games, you will probably love this game.



I am enclosing photos of the game set up for two... and some closeup of the cards so you can understand what I meant when I said directions were on the cards.