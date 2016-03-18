Facebook Twitter Pinterest
$33.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Only 10 left in stock - order soon.
Sold by OFFICIAL USA DISTRIBUTOR and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
BERYL Pixel Front and Rea... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

BERYL Pixel Front and Rear in-one Light - Two Colours - Front or Rear Light - Cycling and Running Light - 10 Hours on a Single Charge - Helmet and Bag Clip Included

by BERYL
Price: $33.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ONE LIGHT, TWO COLOURS - With just a press of the button, you can alternate between a red or a white light. No need to carry two back up bike lights; Pixel can be either a front or rear bike light.
  • ATTACH ANYWHERE - We designed the Pixel bike light to be your most versatile bike light yet. Light as a feather (18g), with a multi-attach clip, this small-yet-powerful light can be attached to your bike, helmet, bag, or even your clothes. Make sure you are visible from every angle, and adjust the light’s colour accordingly.
  • WATERPROOF FOR ALL WEATHER - Manufactured to withstand even the worst of the English rain, the Pixel bike light is waterproof, not just water-resistant.
  • STANDARD MICRO-USB RECHARGEABLE - No need for a bespoke cable, you can recharge your bike light anywhere so you never run out of battery.
  • UP TO 10 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE ON A SINGLE CHARGE - In just 1.5 hours your Pixel will be fully charged and ready to go for up to 10 hours

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product Description

Meet Pixel, a two-in-one light that can be either red or white. It offers complete flexibility and can be used on your bike as a front or rear light, or mounted to your bag, helmet or even arm for walking and running.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product details

  • Item Weight: 0.64 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 2.4 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B07HH6DPLT
  • Item model number: BL-PIX-01AA
  • Batteries 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: Be the first to review this item
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #84,267 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

No customer reviews

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.