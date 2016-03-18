BERYL Pixel Front and Rear in-one Light - Two Colours - Front or Rear Light - Cycling and Running Light - 10 Hours on a Single Charge - Helmet and Bag Clip Included
- ONE LIGHT, TWO COLOURS - With just a press of the button, you can alternate between a red or a white light. No need to carry two back up bike lights; Pixel can be either a front or rear bike light.
- ATTACH ANYWHERE - We designed the Pixel bike light to be your most versatile bike light yet. Light as a feather (18g), with a multi-attach clip, this small-yet-powerful light can be attached to your bike, helmet, bag, or even your clothes. Make sure you are visible from every angle, and adjust the light’s colour accordingly.
- WATERPROOF FOR ALL WEATHER - Manufactured to withstand even the worst of the English rain, the Pixel bike light is waterproof, not just water-resistant.
- STANDARD MICRO-USB RECHARGEABLE - No need for a bespoke cable, you can recharge your bike light anywhere so you never run out of battery.
- UP TO 10 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE ON A SINGLE CHARGE - In just 1.5 hours your Pixel will be fully charged and ready to go for up to 10 hours
Product Description
Meet Pixel, a two-in-one light that can be either red or white. It offers complete flexibility and can be used on your bike as a front or rear light, or mounted to your bag, helmet or even arm for walking and running.
Features
- Two colours in one
- Multifunctional clip
- Up to 10 hours runtime
- Micro-USB charging
- 48x32x15mm. 18 gm.
- Waterproof design
Pixel
Red or white. Attach anywhere.
The Pixel light can be attached securely to clothes and bags with a multi-use mount. It also has a dual-light functionality: press once for a red light, press again for a white light, and each colour also comes with two modes: 100% brightness and a heartbeat pulse. Waterproof and lightweight, Pixel is the most versatile light for active urban people.
Attach your Pixel anywhere
The velcro strap and multi-mount that comes with your Pixel lets you attach it to helmets, bags, and even directly to your body.
9/10 on Cycling Weekly
"The Pixel from Beryl is great for city use. For me this is the perfect light to get me home from the station or post-race when my commute is well lit and I don't want to carry massive lights." - Symon Lewis for Cycling Weekly
Next-generation COB technology
Pixel uses the latest Chip-On-Board lighting technology to deliver a lightweight, small light that can function as both a red and white light, at just the touch of a button.
Product details
