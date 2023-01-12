|Color
BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband -Black- With Super Strong Magnets Holds Screws, Nails, Drill Bit. Unique Wrist Support Design Cool Handy Gadget Gifts for Fathers, Boyfriends, Handyman, Electrician
- 🧲 SUPER STRONG MAGNETS - 9 neodymium magnets that hold strongly to your metal parts and can easily hold small tools such as pliers, cutters and wire crimper. you can move and shake your hand and nothing will fall
- ✔️ WRIST SUPPORT DESIGN – Highly comfortable and adjustable, helps to secure your wrist during hard work and much simpler and easier to dress it on with the thumb loop
- ✔️ PERFECT GIFT - Your love once will love it, ideal for Father’s Day or Birthday of your handyman or father, Your boyfriend also will love it
- ✔️ HOLD IN PLACE - This new and original design prevents rotation of the strap and prevents it from sliding up and down your arm. Once you've placed your staff on the magnets they will stay in place without having to adjust it all the time
- ✔️ BREATHABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT - Main material is a perforated neoprene fabric, comfortable and flexible, hypoallergenic, excellent for wrist support. perforated texture allows for your skin to breath, weight only 1.85 OZ
Product Description
BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wrist Support
The revolutionary magnetic wristband with super-strong neodymium magnets. The unique, original, innovative, and smart design as a wrist support shape helps secure your wrist while straining. The thump loop solution gives the multi-functionality features which make it much more convenient to use.
A professional handyman knows how to choose the right tool for the task, BinyaTools magnetic wrist support is one of these tools.
Front view
Side view
Back view
When fold
The perfect gift to your loved ones
PERFECT gift for your handyman, father, boyfriend, girlfriend, or anyone into DIY projects. They'll surely love the features of lightweight, breathable, and comfy to wear, they'll forget they're wearing it while working, High versatility, and use it in a variety of situations. One size fits most.
A Handyman's Multi-Purpose Tool
Support your wrist
Daily use of heavy tools can be a burden on your wrist.
Help your wrist survive the day!
Our product is made of neoprene fabric, a material used for body joint support products.
We use a 3 mm thickness of neoprene, it is durable and strong.
You will be able to wear it tight or loose depending on your need.
Compact tool belt - Excellent versatility
Wearing it on your belt is another good way to use it.
The magnetic wrist support serves as a portable toolbox, allowing you to quickly reach all your screws and nails.
Our product is so versatile that you can find a wide variety of ways to use it.
A lightweight tool only 2.3 OZ
No one needs extra weight on the hands during a hard-working day, your hands are busy at work anyway.
By using extreme light materials, our product reached a meager weight of 2.3 oz.
It's less than the weight of a small screwdriver. That way, you can use it all day without feeling a load on your hand.
