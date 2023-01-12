$19.97
BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband -Black- With Super Strong Magnets Holds Screws, Nails, Drill Bit. Unique Wrist Support Design Cool Handy Gadget Gifts for Fathers, Boyfriends, Handyman, Electrician

4.5 out of 5 stars 948 ratings
Black

Enhance your purchase

Color Black
Brand BINYATOOLS
Material Neoprene
Item Dimensions LxWxH 17.9 x 3.9 x 0.2 inches
Item Weight 1.85 Ounces

About this item

  • 🧲 SUPER STRONG MAGNETS - 9 neodymium magnets that hold strongly to your metal parts and can easily hold small tools such as pliers, cutters and wire crimper. you can move and shake your hand and nothing will fall
  • ✔️ WRIST SUPPORT DESIGN – Highly comfortable and adjustable, helps to secure your wrist during hard work and much simpler and easier to dress it on with the thumb loop
  • ✔️ PERFECT GIFT - Your love once will love it, ideal for Father’s Day or Birthday of your handyman or father, Your boyfriend also will love it
  • ✔️ HOLD IN PLACE - This new and original design prevents rotation of the strap and prevents it from sliding up and down your arm. Once you've placed your staff on the magnets they will stay in place without having to adjust it all the time
  • ✔️ BREATHABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT - Main material is a perforated neoprene fabric, comfortable and flexible, hypoallergenic, excellent for wrist support. perforated texture allows for your skin to breath, weight only 1.85 OZ
Customer ratings by feature

Comfort
4.5 4.5
Giftable
4.4 4.4
Durability
4.3 4.3
Compare with similar items


BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband -Black- With Super Strong Magnets Holds Screws, Nails, Drill Bit. Unique Wrist Support Design Cool Handy Gadget Gifts for Fathers, Boyfriends, Handyman, Electrician
Spider Tool Holster - Magnetic Wrist Wrap - Ergonomic support strap embedded with high strength magnets for carrying screws, nails, drill bits, washers, sewing needles - Great gift for father, DIY
Magnetic Wristband For Holding Screws | Wrist Magnetic Screw Holder | Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws | Magnetic Band For Screws | Wrist Band Tool Magnet | Tool Wristband (Yellow)
Gifts for Men/Dad, Cool Gadgets for Men, Calmsen Magnetic Wristband with LED Flashlight Gloves, Stocking Stuffers for Men, tool for Husband/Boyfriend/Grandpa on Christmas Day , Father Day，Birthday
Mob Armor Mag Band Magnetic Wrist Tool Holder - Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws, Nails, Fasteners, and More, Magnetic Wristband for Mechanic, Handyman, Electrician, Tech Geek, 13" x 3.25"
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (948) 4.8 out of 5 stars (32) 4.8 out of 5 stars (20) 4.4 out of 5 stars (756) 4.5 out of 5 stars (71)
Price $19.97 $18.00 $7.99 $16.99 $9.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By ASF goods Spider Tool Holster Maige Co. BY-US Solve-It Companies
Brand Name BINYATOOLS Spider Maige CALMSEN Mob Armor
Closure Type Magnetic Strap,Magnetic,Velcro Magnetic Velcro,Magnetic Magnet,Magnetic
Color Black Yellow Black Black
Item Weight 1.85 ounces 2.47 ounces 4.20 ounces
Material Neoprene Neoprene Neoprene Premium Elastic Material and Plastic & 100% premium 1680D ballistic Polyester Metal
Size 17.9 Length X 3.9 Width X Thickness 0.2 One Size one size 13" by 3.25"
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
948 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

fairpilot
5.0 out of 5 stars Make my job easier
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Bryan
5.0 out of 5 stars Game Changer
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 6, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Alvin K
4.0 out of 5 stars Magnets aren't strong enough. Useable if not super active work.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Ramsses Reyes
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy bueno
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 9, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Carolina
5.0 out of 5 stars Un artículo exelente y practico
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 26, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
J N KY
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool little gadget
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 25, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Duane platt
4.0 out of 5 stars It's super comfy and functional.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 12, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for Piping
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on August 13, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for Piping
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on August 13, 2022