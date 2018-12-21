This is a large bar of soap...I cut it into smaller pieces to fit in my soap dish and use as hand-washing soap in the bathroom. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this bar. The texture is really nice; it lathers well, feels silky and has flecks of something a tiny bit exfoliating. I don't feel like it's drying my hands out at all, and might be even a little bit more moisturizing than other bar soaps I've used for hand-washing. It also smells great. I think the oatmeal and vanilla scents really comes through. At first I was disappointed to see "fragrance" on the ingredients list because I think all ingredients should be disclosed on labels, but I was able to find out from the company that the fragrance is phthalate-free, so I'm happy to give 5 stars.