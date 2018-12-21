Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
BOOZY SOAP - Great Gift for Wine, Whiskey, and Beer Drinkers -Made in USA- (3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer))

4.6 out of 5 stars 1,572 ratings
Price: $24.99 ($24.99 / Count)
3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer)

Enhance your purchase

Scent 3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer)
Brand Swag Brewery
Skin Type Dry
Item Weight 1.19 Pounds
Package Type Box

About this item

  • ALL-NATURAL, QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Our soap is phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and is made with great ingredients like crushed oats, apricot seeds, rosemary leaf extract, and REAL WHISKEY, WINE, and BEER!
  • SHOWER, SHAMPOO, SHAVE - Our soap lathers super well, cleans as good (or better) than anything you've used before, and it doesn't dry out your skin! Use it on your face, body, and in your hair!
  • MADE IN THE USA - This stuff is made in small batches with real whiskey, wine, and beer, and real quality ingredients, right here in the USA - and it smells AMAZING!
  • A PERFECT GIFT FOR WHISKEY + WINE + BEER LOVERS - Our soap is a perfect gift for just about anyone who has ever enjoyed a bourbon, scotch, cabernet, chardonnay, ale, or lager. But it's also great for people who simply enjoy great scents, artisan soaps, and fun American-made goods.
  • ACTUALLY SMELLS GOOD - This isn't some stinky local artisan handmade soap from the hipster down the street that you purchased out of obligation. The scent is derived from the whiskey, wine, and beer themselves and are made to please your nostrils.
Shop the top subscription boxes on beauty and skincare Shop the top subscription boxes on beauty and skincare

Special offers and product promotions

Product description

Scent:3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer)

What you need to know about our Boozy Soap 3-Pack:

It contains three soaps: Hoppy IPA, Kentucky Bourbon, and Vintage Merlot.
It is handcrafted in the USA with quality ingredients including REAL BEER and REAL HOPS!
It's great for washing, shampooing, and shaving (it lathers well).
Each great-smelling 5oz soap comes in a nifty 4 x 2.5 x 1.5" box.
It's perfect for craft beer lovers, wine drinkers, and whiskey sippers.
Though you may be tempted to do so, you should not eat this soap!

Satisfaction guaranteed - We're a small business that prides ourselves on unique gifts and happy customers. If something's not right, let us know and we'll fix it.

Cheers!

Product details

Scent:3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer)
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Package Dimensions : 8.07 x 6.42 x 4.61 inches; 1.19 Pounds
  • UPC : 753677409408
  • Manufacturer : Swag Brewery
  • ASIN : B07N44XGL1
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,572 ratings

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,572 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
14%
3 star
7%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Stephanie
5.0 out of 5 stars Whimsical but practical
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2018
Scent: Vintage Merlot (Wine)Verified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sara
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome gift for a guy who loves whiskey
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2018
Scent: Kentucky Bourbon (Whiskey)Verified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Johanna I.
5.0 out of 5 stars The texture is really nice; it lathers well
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2018
Scent: Kentucky Bourbon (Whiskey)Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cassie B.
4.0 out of 5 stars Smells lovely
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2018
Scent: Vintage Merlot (Wine)Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
C.
3.0 out of 5 stars not impressed
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2018
Scent: Kentucky Bourbon (Whiskey)Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Richie
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked great. When returning to my car then proceeded to ...
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2018
Scent: Vintage Merlot (Wine)Verified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Patrick
5.0 out of 5 stars great soap
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2019
Scent: Hoppy IPA (Beer)Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sarah Frederick
1.0 out of 5 stars Smelled like play dough
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2020
Scent: Kentucky Bourbon (Whiskey)Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

