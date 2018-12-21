- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Subscribe & Save:
Unlock 5% savings
Choose how often it's delivered
From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any time
We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
BOOZY SOAP - Great Gift for Wine, Whiskey, and Beer Drinkers -Made in USA- (3-Pack (Wine + Whiskey + Beer))
$24.99
($24.99 / Count)
About this item
- ALL-NATURAL, QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Our soap is phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and is made with great ingredients like crushed oats, apricot seeds, rosemary leaf extract, and REAL WHISKEY, WINE, and BEER!
- SHOWER, SHAMPOO, SHAVE - Our soap lathers super well, cleans as good (or better) than anything you've used before, and it doesn't dry out your skin! Use it on your face, body, and in your hair!
- MADE IN THE USA - This stuff is made in small batches with real whiskey, wine, and beer, and real quality ingredients, right here in the USA - and it smells AMAZING!
- A PERFECT GIFT FOR WHISKEY + WINE + BEER LOVERS - Our soap is a perfect gift for just about anyone who has ever enjoyed a bourbon, scotch, cabernet, chardonnay, ale, or lager. But it's also great for people who simply enjoy great scents, artisan soaps, and fun American-made goods.
- ACTUALLY SMELLS GOOD - This isn't some stinky local artisan handmade soap from the hipster down the street that you purchased out of obligation. The scent is derived from the whiskey, wine, and beer themselves and are made to please your nostrils.
Product description
What you need to know about our Boozy Soap 3-Pack:
It contains three soaps: Hoppy IPA, Kentucky Bourbon, and Vintage Merlot.
It is handcrafted in the USA with quality ingredients including REAL BEER and REAL HOPS!
It's great for washing, shampooing, and shaving (it lathers well).
Each great-smelling 5oz soap comes in a nifty 4 x 2.5 x 1.5" box.
It's perfect for craft beer lovers, wine drinkers, and whiskey sippers.
Though you may be tempted to do so, you should not eat this soap!
Satisfaction guaranteed - We're a small business that prides ourselves on unique gifts and happy customers. If something's not right, let us know and we'll fix it.
Cheers!
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 8.07 x 6.42 x 4.61 inches; 1.19 Pounds
- UPC : 753677409408
- Manufacturer : Swag Brewery
- ASIN : B07N44XGL1
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#28,246 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #487 in Bath Soaps
- Customer Reviews:
