- Product Dimensions: 23 x 1.3 x 1 inches ; 0.64 ounces
- Shipping Weight: 2.6 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
- ASIN: B0757WVSN8
- Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
- Average Customer Review: 33 customer reviews
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank:
#18,510 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
- #647 in Electronics > Accessories & Supplies > Cell Phone Accessories > Bluetooth Headsets
- #14188 in Electronics > Cell Phones & Accessories
Back Bay™ 2-in-1 Wired & Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Sweatproof Wireless Stereo Headphones with Microphone, 6 Earphone Tips, Aux Cable and Carrying Case.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- WIRELESS + WIRED: Enjoy the freedom of wireless Bluetooth audio, then plug right into a phone, in-flight entertainment or a treadmill TV. If you ever forget to charge your earbuds, wired mode works without battery power.
- CLASSIC AMERICAN HI-FI SOUND: We tune all our headphones in our Boston headquarters to produce the classic “American Hi-Fi Sound”- strong bass, a relaxed, natural midrange and crisp highs.
- SWEATPROOF: Completely unaffected by sweat or rain, the American EQ 40 headphones use internal nano-coating to create IPX-5 water resistance.
- CUSTOMIZED FIT: With 6 sizes of earphone tips and 3 sizes of ear stabilizers, you can mix and match for a perfect fit.
- HANDS-FREE PHONE CALLS: Take phone calls and control your music without ever touching your iPhone or Android phone. The in-line microphone uses CVC noise cancellation, so your voice will be loud and clear on the phone.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers also shopped for
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(33)
|(1192)
|(3256)
|(356)
|(3094)
|Price
|$32.99
|$29.99
|$26.99
|$39.95
|$25.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Back Bay Audio
|TAIR Direct
|SoundPEATS Audio
|Amazing Deals Online
|Sunvalley Brands
|Item Dimensions
|1.26 x 23 x 0.98 in
|3.54 x 3.54 x 1.57 in
|0.98 x 23 x 1.26 in
|0.5 x 0.75 x 0.75 in
|1.26 x 23 x 23 in
|Item Weight
|0.6 ounces
|2.5 ounces
|0.48 ounces
|0.4 ounces
|0.48 ounces
Product description
Wireless+Wired
The Back Bay American EQ 40 headphones can be used either wirelessly or wired so you’ll never have to choose between the two. If you forget to charge the headphones, just plug in the aux cable and you can listen to music as long as you want. Now you'll never be stranded without music on a plane or in the gym!
Enjoy wireless freedom in the airport terminal, then plug right into the in-flight entertainment. You can even use Bluetooth when you lift weights, then plug into the treadmill TV. These are the perfect headphones for any situation.
Classic American Hi-Fi Sound
Sound quality is our passion at Back Bay. In the American EQ 40 headphones, we dialed in the warm, vocal tone of Classic American Hi-Fi. That means strong bass, a relaxed midrange and crisp highs. Our custom-voiced preamplifier circuitry lets us emphasize bass fullness while making sure that the vocals and high notes are natural and detailed.
Hands-Free Phone Calls
The built-in microphone allows you to easily talk on the phone. CVC noise cancellation allows the microphone to reduce road noise, wind noise and other ambient sounds, so your voice is crystal clear on the other end!
In the Box
• American EQ-40 Bluetooth Earbuds
• 6 Dual-Density Earphone Tips
• 6 ‘Comfort’ Earphone Tips
• 6 Ear Stabilizer Wings
• 1 Charging Cable
• 1 AUX Cord
• 1 Pocket-Sized Carrying Bag
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Important information
Seller Warranty DescriptionBack Bay offers a 1 Year Warranty on all products
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I like them a lot- they seem sturdy and the batteries last a lot longer than expected.
note: try out all the different combinations of earpieces that are offered. a great fit makes a big difference in the sound.
Great buy, especially considering the price.
I showed my friends now they all want to buy!
Paul
Morton il.