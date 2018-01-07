Wireless+Wired

The Back Bay American EQ 40 headphones can be used either wirelessly or wired so you’ll never have to choose between the two. If you forget to charge the headphones, just plug in the aux cable and you can listen to music as long as you want. Now you'll never be stranded without music on a plane or in the gym!



Enjoy wireless freedom in the airport terminal, then plug right into the in-flight entertainment. You can even use Bluetooth when you lift weights, then plug into the treadmill TV. These are the perfect headphones for any situation.



Classic American Hi-Fi Sound

Sound quality is our passion at Back Bay. In the American EQ 40 headphones, we dialed in the warm, vocal tone of Classic American Hi-Fi. That means strong bass, a relaxed midrange and crisp highs. Our custom-voiced preamplifier circuitry lets us emphasize bass fullness while making sure that the vocals and high notes are natural and detailed.



Hands-Free Phone Calls

The built-in microphone allows you to easily talk on the phone. CVC noise cancellation allows the microphone to reduce road noise, wind noise and other ambient sounds, so your voice is crystal clear on the other end!



In the Box

• American EQ-40 Bluetooth Earbuds

• 6 Dual-Density Earphone Tips

• 6 ‘Comfort’ Earphone Tips

• 6 Ear Stabilizer Wings

• 1 Charging Cable

• 1 AUX Cord

• 1 Pocket-Sized Carrying Bag

