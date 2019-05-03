Don't get me wrong. This is actually a pretty good golf net. The instructions are worthless, but once you figure it out, you're about home free. The mistake I made with my last net was leaving it out in the weather. The sun destroyed the nylon through which you insert the poles (think modern two-man tent with break-down flexible poles). So now, I break down the net after each use. Takes me less than five minutes tops. I leave the poles in their nylon slips and disconnect the poles at the very top which allows them to straighten out. I then roll up the whole thing and put it in the garage. Takes less than 5 minutes to set it up. The key is to color code the pole ends with their respective receivers. The target is a great addition. It serves two functions: 1) you see direct and offline shots and 2) it absorbs the blow of the golf ball so the net behind it doesn't take a beating. It takes about 47 attempts to figure out how to get the target to stay hooked up, but once you figure it out, you're good to go. My only complaint is a small tear appeared in the bottom fabric for no reason I can find. I fixed it with two inches of duct tape on top and bottom. A similar tear appeared where the net meets the bottom material. Again, no reason that I can find. I fixed it the same with duct tape and have had no issues since. I'm pretty sure this material would succumb to the sun's rays and disintegrate but I've made that a non-issue. All in all, I get a lot of use out of it and like it.