Golf Net Golf Nets for Backyard Driving-Golf Practice Net Golf Nets for Indoor Use-Golf Hitting Nets-Home Driving Range with Target and Carry Bag|Styles Optional
Product Description
Gagalileo Golf Net Golf Hitting Nets 10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W) for Backyard with Target Carry Bag (White Net-Without Bottom)
10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W) Golf Net by Galileo Sports
Item Code: GG-0016-BW
Golf Net open size is10'(W)x7'(H)x6'(D).
IDEAL GIFT FOR LOVERS: Match the Gagalileo Golf Game with your families, friends or colleagues, making your Golf Practice Net more interesting than just hitting shots.Your Pop-up Golf Hitting Net is also a perfect choice for golf lovers.This Golf Backyard Net is really a perfect Home Driving Range Golf for your loved ones on Halloween,Christmas or Birthday to provide years of Golf Driving.
Durable Golf Target
The heavy material and high-impact printing make the target clearer to aim.
Sturdy S Hook
Each Gagalileo Golf Net has 6 sturdy S-hooks hanging on the target for comfortable hitting.
Stainless Steel Pins
The anti-corrosion pins can stabilize the structure and adapt to indoor and outdoor.
High-strength Fiberglass Rods
Use the high quality fiberglass rod in the industry to effectively extend the life of the golf net.
NEW DESIGN
This Golf Net is perfect for backyard outdoor without bottom net to protect the grass.The favorite things about the Galileo Golf Net is that it takes just two minutes to set up and another two minutes to pack it away. Easy setup Golf Hitting Net would save your precious personal time much better so that there is more time to enjoy Golf Game Indoor or Outdoor!
STABILITY MATERIAL DRIVING RANGE
The Gagalileo Golf Backyard is made from a mixture of Oxford polyester and nylon netting. This Hitting Net is really designed for practicing low-intensity shots (like chip shots) but you could pull the nine iron out and give it a hammering. It will last forever.
PERFECT FOR ALL LEVELS
The Gagalileo Golf Net is ideal for beginner and intermediate golfers which offers a largely open Golf Net that reduces the chance of you missing and hitting the ball through a window. In the middle of the netting is a large Golf Net target, perfect for practicing chip shots and more. Anyone who regularly practices Backyard Golf anything will know that you don’t want a complicated setup process getting in the way of your progress.
Gagalileo Golf Net 10x7x6FT White-New
Gagalileo Golf Net 10x7x6FT White-Classic
Gagalileo Golf Net 10x7x6FT White Netwithout Bottom
Gagalileo Golf Net 10x7x6FT Black without Bottom
Brand
|Gagalileo
|Gagalileo
|Gagalileo
|Gagalileo
New Item
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Practice Size
10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W)
|10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W)
|10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W)
|10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W)
Replacement Promise
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Net Color-Item Style
White Net-New Design
White Net-Classic Style
White Net without Bottom
Black Net without Bottom
Various Venues Suitable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product Code
GG-0016
GG-0003
GG-0016-WW
GG-0016-BW
Product detailsStyle Name:Golf Net 10x7x6FT Black-New
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Date First Available : April 28, 2021
- Manufacturer : Galileo Sports LLC
- ASIN : B093PKYJP8
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#9,981 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #6 in Golf Hitting Nets
- Customer Reviews:
