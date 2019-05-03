See All Buying Options
Golf Net Golf Nets for Backyard Driving-Golf Practice Net Golf Nets for Indoor Use-Golf Hitting Nets-Home Driving Range with Target and Carry Bag|Styles Optional

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,564 ratings
Golf Net 10x7x6FT Black-New
    This fits your .
  Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 🏌️NEW DESIGN GOLF NET: Golf Net 10'(W)x6.5'(H)x6'(D) Black--without bottom net.This Golf Net is perfect for backyard outdoor without bottom net to protect the grass.The favorite things about the Galileo Golf Net is that it takes just two minutes to set up and another two minutes to pack it away. Easy setup Golf Hitting Net would save your precious personal time much better so that there is more time to enjoy Golf Game Indoor or Outdoor!
  • 🏌️PERFECT FOR ALL LEVELS: The Galileo Golf Net is ideal for beginner and intermediate golfers which offers a largely open Golf Net that reduces the chance of you missing and hitting the ball through a window. In the middle of the netting is a large Golf Net target, perfect for practicing chip shots and more. Anyone who regularly practices Backyard Golf anything will know that you don’t want a complicated setup process getting in the way of your progress.
  • 🏌️GREAT TARGET FOR HITTING: We are testing new target on the market,please contact us if you do not like the new style target.Getting a hole in one will no longer be a dream with the Golf Home Hitting Net.The Galileo Golf Net is designed for practicing chip shots and other low-intensity shots. It’s super easy to assemble with a target in the center for accuracy practice.The durable carry bag equipped for Golf Practice Net allows you to go to your favorite golf practice area freely and easily.
  • 🏌️STABILITY MATERIAL DRIVING RANGE: The Galileo Golf Backyard is made from a mixture of Oxford polyester and nylon netting. This Hitting Net is really designed for practicing low-intensity shots (like chip shots) but you could pull the nine iron out and give it a hammering. It will last forever. The weight of the fiberglass support rod is one third of the traditional iron pipe,which makes the Home Golf Net doesn’t rust or deform.
  • 🏌️IDEAL GIFT FOR LOVERS: Match the Galileo Golf Game with your families, friends or colleagues, making your Golf Practice Net more interesting than just hitting shots.Your Golf Hitting Net is also a perfect choice for golf lovers.This Golf Backyard Net is really a perfect Home Driving Range Golf for your loved ones on Halloween,Christmas or Birthday to provide years of Golf Driving.
Product Description

Gagalileo Golf Net Golf Hitting Nets 10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W) for Backyard with Target Carry Bag (White Net-Without Bottom)

golf hitting net practice

10' (L) X7' (H) X6' (W) Golf Net by Galileo Sports

Item Code: GG-0016-BW

Golf Net open size is10'(W)x7'(H)x6'(D).

IDEAL GIFT FOR LOVERS: Match the Gagalileo Golf Game with your families, friends or colleagues, making your Golf Practice Net more interesting than just hitting shots.Your Pop-up Golf Hitting Net is also a perfect choice for golf lovers.This Golf Backyard Net is really a perfect Home Driving Range Golf for your loved ones on Halloween,Christmas or Birthday to provide years of Golf Driving.

Product details

Style Name:Golf Net 10x7x6FT Black-New
  Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  Date First Available ‏ : ‎ April 28, 2021
  Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Galileo Sports LLC
  ASIN ‏ : ‎ B093PKYJP8
  Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 1,564 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Bill Jeppesen
4.0 out of 5 stars Easy to assemble? No. Well, yes after you've done it many times, but not the 1st-10th time
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2019
Style Name: Golf Net 10x7x6FT ClassicVerified Purchase
46 people found this helpful
Rick Hatfield
4.0 out of 5 stars Works well.
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
52 people found this helpful
Steven B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great initial reaction - having fun!
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
53 people found this helpful
William C Cook Jr
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product at an exceptional price!
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2019
Style Name: Golf Net 10x7x6FT ClassicVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product at an exceptional price!
By William C Cook Jr on March 2, 2019
Arrived on time, easy to set up and put away, exactly what I was looking for in an inexpensive home driving range net, fantastic both indoors and outdoors. Thanks!
44 people found this helpful
Matthew E Reece
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Great
Reviewed in the United States on April 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Great
By Matthew E Reece on April 22, 2019
My husband took it to the fire station & has used it to practice hitting golf balls. He set it up outside, but it would work great inside as well. Easy to assemble. Durable practice net at a great price. Wonderful customer service from the company with a follow up email to make sure we were satisfied with the product which was a nice perk.
34 people found this helpful
tarsal36
4.0 out of 5 stars Pleasantly surprised
Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2018
Style Name: Golf Net 10x7x6FT ClassicVerified Purchase
22 people found this helpful
lotsoshots
4.0 out of 5 stars Decent net at decent price for backyard. Great customer service.
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2019
Style Name: Golf Net 10x7x6FT ClassicVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
BaldyPal
4.0 out of 5 stars Does it's job to save money at the range
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Viva la Vino
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and durable
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
Style Name: Golf Net 12x7x6.6FT White-ProVerified Purchase
