  • List Price: $27.95
  • Save: $12.61 (45%)
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Bad Blood: Secrets and Li... has been added to your Cart
FREE Shipping on orders over $25.
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by LuxuryMerchandise (Veteran Owned)
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Ships directly from Amazon's warehouse with tracking, 24/7 customer service and no-hassle returns. May qualify for free same-day delivery, Prime Two-Day Shipping and/or free standard shipping.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$11.59
+ $4.28 shipping
Sold by: wozifre
Add to Cart
$16.22
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: 10,000 Books
Add to Cart
$11.07
+ $5.25 shipping
Sold by: Clarisse T. Mefotso
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See this image

Follow the Author

John Carreyrou

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup Hardcover – May 21, 2018

by
John Carreyrou (Author)
Visit Amazon's John Carreyrou Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
John Carreyrou (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,068 ratings
See all 11 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$13.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$15.34
$11.07 $6.92
Paperback
$11.99
$11.99
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
$13.29
$13.01 $11.65
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Prime Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new customers receive 15% off your first box. Sign up now
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup
  • +
  • Educated: A Memoir
  • +
  • Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man's Fight for Justice
Total price: $39.82
Buy the selected items together

From the Publisher

Read more

Editorial Reviews

Amazon.com Review

Read more

Review

Read more

About the Author

Read more

Excerpt. © Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved.

Read more

Product details

  • Hardcover: 352 pages
  • Publisher: Knopf; 1 edition (May 21, 2018)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 152473165X
  • ISBN-13: 978-1524731656
  • Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 1.3 x 9.5 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 1.5 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.8 out of 5 stars 2,848 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #666 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?

Important information

Ingredients
Example Ingredients

Directions
Example Directions

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
3,068 customer ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
10%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

2,848 customer reviews

DB Cooper
5.0 out of 5 stars Impossibly too good to be true
May 21, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
689 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Todd Adams
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating, horrifying, and richly detailed account of corporate ambition gone awry.
May 22, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
399 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
carilynp
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars I wish I could give this book 10 stars
May 27, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
270 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: High Supplies, Tech Gifts, Technology Gifts, Orange Books, Corporate New Year Gifts, true crime gifts

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.