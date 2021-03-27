Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Epoch Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower Balancing Game, Tabletop Skill and Action Game with Collectible Super Mario Action Figures

4.6 out of 5 stars 2,807 ratings
Color Multi
Material Plastic
Brand EPOCH
Age Range (Description) Kid
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.5 x 10.25 x 10.25 inches

About this item

  Super Mario Tabletop Blow Up! Shaky Tower Balancing Game, Multiplayer Family Game for Ages 4+
  Game includes easy-to-assemble Shaky Tower, 7 unique Super Mario Action Figures including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Yellow Toad, Goomba and Boo and game die.
  Roll the die to determine how many ﬁgures each player must place on or take off the Tower. Take turns, and be careful not to make the Tower shake, or Mario and his friends will fall!
  Collectible Action Figures are compatible with other Super Mario Games including Balancing Games and Piranha Plant Escape! Collect all games and expand your collection of ﬁgures!
  Great indoor family activity and game night favorite for Super Mario fans!
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product Description

High quality games from Epoch and iconic Super Mario Action Figures come together in the newest line of tabletop action games from Epoch Games. Blow Up! Shaky Tower includes easy-to-assemble Tower with 7 unique Super Mario Action Figures and die. Classic game play starts when one player rolls the die to determine how many characters to place on or take off from the Tower. Be careful, and don't shake the Tower or Mario and his friends will fall! Epoch Games Link System allows Super Mario Action Figures from Blow Up! Shaky Tower to play across the range of games including Balancing Games, Piranha Plant Escape and more! Epoch Games are suitable for girls and boys ages 4 and above. Not suitable for children under age 3 due to small parts.

Safety Information

Choking Hazard! Small Parts - Not for Children Under 3 Years Old.

Top reviews from the United States

JRR
1.0 out of 5 stars Unable to play and poor customer service
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
Rachel Benson
3.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the cost.
Reviewed in the United States on April 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
Margaret
3.0 out of 5 stars NOT THAT GREAT
Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
mesh
TOP 500 REVIEWER
2.0 out of 5 stars Game cheaply made
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
2.0 out of 5 stars Game cheaply made
By mesh on October 21, 2021
My 5yo Grandson loves Mario & this was on his Christmas gift list. I took everything out of the package to put the game together to see how it works to prep to play with him. It's cheaply made & doesn't stay in one piece very well. The red markers the characters go on don't securely stay in place once a character is put on the red marker. Briefly but not well enough to actually get a game going. It's not sturdy period. The actual game itself has little purpose. For a 5yo he will play with it his own way with the characters & the small ball. The characters are cute & accurate to Mario & his friends. $20 for this is overpriced. I wouldn't suggest this if you're looking for an actual game to play with your little one.
tammy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great game!
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Kari_r05
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy game for kids
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy game for kids
By Kari_r05 on July 18, 2021
I bought this game for my 4 year old because he LOVES Mario. It was easy to put together and an easy concept. He played the game several times but mostly likes playing with the little figures. The game works well and I'm sure we'll play it more in the future, and it's a plus that he can play with the figures as well. Overall I'm happy with the purchase.
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun game for family night
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
TC
4.0 out of 5 stars ..ok
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Sonluca Explora
3.0 out of 5 stars Good game but novelty wore off quick 🙈
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Emma
5.0 out of 5 stars Figures are great not so much the tower
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Melson
5.0 out of 5 stars Simple but fun
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Chrisfloyd1982
2.0 out of 5 stars No challenge, quickly gets boring.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Marie r
2.0 out of 5 stars Unable to play
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
