Epoch Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower Balancing Game, Tabletop Skill and Action Game with Collectible Super Mario Action Figures
| $19.99
|Color
|Multi
|Material
|Plastic
|Brand
|EPOCH
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.5 x 10.25 x 10.25 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Super Mario Tabletop Blow Up! Shaky Tower Balancing Game, Multiplayer Family Game for Ages 4+
- Game includes easy-to-assemble Shaky Tower, 7 unique Super Mario Action Figures including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Yellow Toad, Goomba and Boo and game die.
- Roll the die to determine how many ﬁgures each player must place on or take off the Tower. Take turns, and be careful not to make the Tower shake, or Mario and his friends will fall!
- Collectible Action Figures are compatible with other Super Mario Games including Balancing Games and Piranha Plant Escape! Collect all games and expand your collection of ﬁgures!
- Great indoor family activity and game night favorite for Super Mario fans!
WARNING:
Product Description
High quality games from Epoch and iconic Super Mario Action Figures come together in the newest line of tabletop action games from Epoch Games. Blow Up! Shaky Tower includes easy-to-assemble Tower with 7 unique Super Mario Action Figures and die. Classic game play starts when one player rolls the die to determine how many characters to place on or take off from the Tower. Be careful, and don't shake the Tower or Mario and his friends will fall! Epoch Games Link System allows Super Mario Action Figures from Blow Up! Shaky Tower to play across the range of games including Balancing Games, Piranha Plant Escape and more! Epoch Games are suitable for girls and boys ages 4 and above. Not suitable for children under age 3 due to small parts.
Safety Information
Choking Hazard! Small Parts - Not for Children Under 3 Years Old.
Let me clarify, the seller is very good responding on time and will approve the return and everything but his/her approach is not professional at all. So, at the end Amazon can’t do anything and the seller says that is the nature of the game but my kids can’t play. So disappointing.
By mesh on October 21, 2021
By Kari_r05 on July 18, 2021
The game is good quality and fun to build, easy to set up, the big problem is the game is over pretty quick, the ball balances on top of the castle and kids have to place figures on ledges, you need a really steady hand, I have a 2 year old and 5 year old who are quite heavy handed and the ball gets knocker off after just a few goes,
Maybe it would work better for older kids?
After a good few games the novelty quickly wore off and they got fed up with setting it up,
The mario figure included are really good and they do get played with as figures on there own,
The ball often gets used for bowling over small figures so all was not lost, 😂
The game is good quality and well made, definitely not one for younger children, and most kids would have fun but novelty will most likely wear off quick,
Good quality,, Good idea just over to quick,
The most important thing is to check the base is securely attached and to stand the tower on a level surface otherwise it's guaranteed to topple over before the game has even started.