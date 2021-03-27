Kids were really excited about receiving this game after seeing the advert on TV, and I was too to be honest as I loved super mario as a kid,



The game is good quality and fun to build, easy to set up, the big problem is the game is over pretty quick, the ball balances on top of the castle and kids have to place figures on ledges, you need a really steady hand, I have a 2 year old and 5 year old who are quite heavy handed and the ball gets knocker off after just a few goes,



Maybe it would work better for older kids?



After a good few games the novelty quickly wore off and they got fed up with setting it up,



The mario figure included are really good and they do get played with as figures on there own,

The ball often gets used for bowling over small figures so all was not lost, 😂



The game is good quality and well made, definitely not one for younger children, and most kids would have fun but novelty will most likely wear off quick,



Good quality,, Good idea just over to quick,