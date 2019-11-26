Bamboozled - The Bluffing Dice Game
- Bluff your way to victory in this hilarious new dice game! Bamboozled is party style bluffing game where players must roll the dice and tie or beat the previous player, but if they don't they have to bluff!
- Each players starts with 3 lives. If you get caught bluffing, you lose a life, but if you get away with a bluff, you get a Bamboozled Card. Cards can help you get out of a bind, change the dice, or even give you a life back.
- Make sure to watch our how to play video! Only takes 3 minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play! Great for a quick game night, but don't be surprised if it lasts all night for those that want to get revenge!
- A fast and fun new game that is great for kids, teens, adults, families, parties, game nights, and pretty much everything in-between. We've even included simplified rules to include players younger than 8
- So, get your family or friends together and start Bamboozling. You might be surprised who can bluff and get away with it. Now go get your game face on, Bamboozled is waiting.
How to BAMBOOZLE!
Step 1 - Roll
Roll the dice! Keep what you rolled hidden so nobody else can see what you rolled. You can choose to score the dice by reading either number first (for example, a 5 and a 1 could be 51 or 15)
Step 2 - To Bluff or not to Bluff?
Decide if you want to tell the truth or try to bluff! If you aren't starting the round, you have to tie or beat the player before you. For example, if the player before you got 34, you would have to get 34 or higher when you passed the dice to the next player. If you rolled something lower, then you MUST bluff, but make sure you're convincing!
Step 3 -
The next player must now decide to accept or attempt to call a bluff! If the next player accepts what was stated, they now must roll and tie or beat the accepted roll. IF they think you are bluffing, they would say "No Way!" and reveal what was rolled.
If you were bluffing and the next player called you on it, you get a strike (If they didn't call you on it, the game goes on). If you weren't bluffing, but they said you were, they get a strike. 3 strikes and your out, last one standing is the winner!
Step 4 - Action Cards
Players start with 1 action card that can be used either before they roll or after they roll. These cards help players to beat a high roll or skip their turn all together and avoid having to roll. Players earn cards by getting away with a bluff (meaning you bluff and the next player accepts).
Now get out there and start BAMBOOZLING!
TLDR; Family friendly version of bar game. Easy to learn and fun for quick games.