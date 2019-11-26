Step 1 - Roll Roll the dice! Keep what you rolled hidden so nobody else can see what you rolled. You can choose to score the dice by reading either number first (for example, a 5 and a 1 could be 51 or 15)

Step 2 - To Bluff or not to Bluff? Decide if you want to tell the truth or try to bluff! If you aren't starting the round, you have to tie or beat the player before you. For example, if the player before you got 34, you would have to get 34 or higher when you passed the dice to the next player. If you rolled something lower, then you MUST bluff, but make sure you're convincing!

Step 3 - The next player must now decide to accept or attempt to call a bluff! If the next player accepts what was stated, they now must roll and tie or beat the accepted roll. IF they think you are bluffing, they would say "No Way!" and reveal what was rolled. If you were bluffing and the next player called you on it, you get a strike (If they didn't call you on it, the game goes on). If you weren't bluffing, but they said you were, they get a strike. 3 strikes and your out, last one standing is the winner!