Cute Banana Cat Bed House , Pet Bed Soft Cat Cuddle Bed, Lovely Pet Supplies for Cats Kittens Bed, Yellow

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,285 ratings
Size Large
Material Plush
Brand · Petgrow ·
Color Banana
Fill Material Sponge

About this item

  • LARGE SIZE: About 26.7*9.8*7 Inch(L*W*H). Perfect for cats/kittens Rabbits and other pets within 10 lbs. Weight(about): 12oz.Your pet would grow fast,recommended you to choose large size for use long time.
  • CUTE BANANA SHAPE CAT BED-Adorable banana shape designed, looks like a real big banana, very novel and lovely.
  • SEMI OPEN WITH LID DESIGNED-Offers your pet a private and cozy place.
  • COZY & COMFORTABLE: Soft Plush with elastic sponge- Super cozy to touch and sleep. Create a feeling of safety and a deep sleeping spot for your pet's snuggling and nesting.
  • DEVOTED CUSTOMER SERVICE - For Amazon customers, this comfy cat bed comes with 1-Month free trial. Satisfaction Guaranteed! If not, we shall issue a free replacement or a full refund.

Customer ratings by feature

Softness
4.7 4.7
Durability
4.5 4.5
Comfort
4.5 4.5
Easy to clean
4.2 4.2
Product Description

Banana cat bed is ideal for cat rabbit or small dog and other pets, Medium ,Large, Extra Size three size give you choose, gives your furry friend a sublime sleeping space to call her own. Lovely pet bed works well in a bedroom, living room, office, or any other comfortable living space.

99

IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. Please measure your pet's weight before you purchasing to make sure you can get the suitable size.
  2. Size is for reference only, an allowable discrepancy (1 inch) exits depending on your manual measurement.
  3. Color & Style representation may vary by monitor. Seller only provide good quality products to customers.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 26.7 x 9.8 x 7 inches; 11.04 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ PG-2023
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ February 12, 2018
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ · Petgrow ·
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B079RDCHBD
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 2,285 ratings

· Petgrow · Cute Banana Cat Bed House , Pet Bed Soft Cat Cuddle Bed, Lovely Pet Supplies for Cats Kittens Bed, Yellow
LUCKITTY Cat Bed,Soft Velvet & Waterproof Oxford Two-Sided Cushion, Easy Washable,Oval Geometric Pet Beds for Indoor Cats or Small Animas
LUCKITTY Cat Bed,Soft Velvet & Waterproof Oxford Two-Sided Cushion, Easy Washable,Oval Geometric Pet Beds for Indoor Cats or Small Animas
WarmShe Pet Cat Bed House Cute Banana, Warm Soft Punny Dogs Sofa Sleeping Playing Resting Bed, Lovely Pet Supplies for Cats Kittens
WDXIN Cute Banana Cat Bed Covered Fancy Dog Bed, Warm Soft Unique Cat Couch Pet Supplies for Cats Kittens Rabbit Small Dogs(M,Yellow)
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (2285) 4.7 out of 5 stars (111) 4.7 out of 5 stars (111) 4.2 out of 5 stars (462) 3.5 out of 5 stars (10)
Price $27.89 $29.99 $29.99 $15.98 $16.33
Sold By Petgrow LUCKITTY LUCKITTY lbqnmadcn DONGPACHUSHANGMAO
Color Banana Yellow Yellow
Size Large 25 Inch 25 Inch Medium (For Small pets within 6 lb) Medium
Top reviews from the United States

robyn
5.0 out of 5 stars XL Perfect for XL Cat - Must Buy - Fave 2018 Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2018
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
robyn
5.0 out of 5 stars XL Perfect for XL Cat - Must Buy - Fave 2018 Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2018
This is the best purchase I've ever made. Arthur is a 23lb cat and finding a bed with a cover that fits him has proved challenging. This is fabulous material/quality and he loves it. Took a day and a little cat nip to get used to but now you can see it's his favorite. There's a video of him maneuvering inside of it on his Instagram @kingarthurtheblackcat
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
182 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
amelia
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute.
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2019
Size: LargeColor: Banana
131 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amanda
5.0 out of 5 stars my cats only nap in this when they think I'm not around
Reviewed in the United States on October 23, 2018
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
99 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
SD
5.0 out of 5 stars unsure if my cat likes it yet? but I like it.
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2018
Size: LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
SD
5.0 out of 5 stars unsure if my cat likes it yet? but I like it.
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2018
i ordered a large. it is massive! but my kitten is 6-8 months, I assume she will grow into it... maybe I'd go with a medium if I ordered it again but it probably depends on your cat. feels soft to me. I like it. my cat better use it... or else. (-__-)
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KELDOO
5.0 out of 5 stars Real cute & sturdy!
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2018
Size: LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
KELDOO
5.0 out of 5 stars Real cute & sturdy!
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2018
It's really neat & is serving as more of an art piece as my cats are jerks & would rather sit in the Amazon box it was shipped in...but otherwise, we love it!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chickadee
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute! My cat likes her banana bed
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2018
Size: LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
Chickadee
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute! My cat likes her banana bed
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2018
My cat likes it, and it's really cute. She crawls in sometimes, lately is enjoying it hammock style... Like, a banana hammock. The flap velco isn't very strong, I'll stitch something on to help with that.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
LadyStrangler
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute but a tad small for adult cats
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2018
Size: LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
LadyStrangler
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute but a tad small for adult cats
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2018
Decent and fun to look at but more floppy than photos show. Not sure if it's worth the money so I'm debating on returning it. I got the large and it was a tad small for my average sized cats. They aren't really interested in it but I'm trying to use cat nip to lure them in because, well... banana!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
57 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Elsa
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this bed & my little cat loves it too
Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2018
Size: LargeColor: Banana
Customer image
Elsa
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this bed & my little cat loves it too
Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2018
I love this bed & my little cat loves it too.The banana cat bed is so so so cute and soft!My cat Nickle jumped into it right away when he saw the banana cat bed and he likes to jump in and out.And the cat bed is easy to carry. It is can be folded in the luggage.I can take it with us for a travel.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
59 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

G M Robinson
2.0 out of 5 stars Overpriced and poor service when I complained. Avoid at all costs.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 5, 2019
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Lorna
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute banana bed XL
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 17, 2022
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
Report abuse
Katie
3.0 out of 5 stars Too Small!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2022
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
Report abuse
Jam
5.0 out of 5 stars Its big enough for two cats!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2022
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy cat!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 12, 2019
Size: X-LargeColor: Banana
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse