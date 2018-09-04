- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Cute Banana Cat Bed House , Pet Bed Soft Cat Cuddle Bed, Lovely Pet Supplies for Cats Kittens Bed, Yellow
|Size
|Large
|Material
|Plush
|Brand
|· Petgrow ·
|Color
|Banana
|Fill Material
|Sponge
About this item
- LARGE SIZE: About 26.7*9.8*7 Inch(L*W*H). Perfect for cats/kittens Rabbits and other pets within 10 lbs. Weight(about): 12oz.Your pet would grow fast,recommended you to choose large size for use long time.
- CUTE BANANA SHAPE CAT BED-Adorable banana shape designed, looks like a real big banana, very novel and lovely.
- SEMI OPEN WITH LID DESIGNED-Offers your pet a private and cozy place.
- COZY & COMFORTABLE: Soft Plush with elastic sponge- Super cozy to touch and sleep. Create a feeling of safety and a deep sleeping spot for your pet's snuggling and nesting.
- DEVOTED CUSTOMER SERVICE - For Amazon customers, this comfy cat bed comes with 1-Month free trial. Satisfaction Guaranteed! If not, we shall issue a free replacement or a full refund.
Product Description
Banana cat bed is ideal for cat rabbit or small dog and other pets, Medium ,Large, Extra Size three size give you choose, gives your furry friend a sublime sleeping space to call her own. Lovely pet bed works well in a bedroom, living room, office, or any other comfortable living space.
FEATURES:
- Lovely yellow Banana designed, It's not just a cat's bedding house, also decorated your home.
- Semi-open Lid designed, give your pet a private and cozy place.
- Provide a soft and cozy place for your pet to rest and relax.
- MEDIUM, LARGE, EXTRA LARGE sizes can be selected, choose one for your pet and give it a wonderful bed.
SIZE& WEIGHT
MEDIUM SIZE: 21.6*7.8*6 Inch, weight(about): 7.5 oz. Perfect for cats/kittens and other pets within 6 lbs.
LARGE SIZE: 26.7*9.8*7 Inch, weight(about): 12 oz. Perfect for cats/kittens and other pets within 10 lbs.
EXTRA LARGE SIZE:35*12*8 Inch, weight(about):1.2Lbs. Perfect for cats/kittens and other pets more than 12 lbs.
SEMI OPEN WITH LID DESIGNED
-Offers your pet a private and cozy place.Soft Plush with elastic sponge- Super cozy to touch and sleep. Create a feeling of safety and a deep sleeping spot for your pet's snuggling and nesting.
COZY & COMFORTABLE:
Soft Plush with elastic sponge- Super cozy to touch and sleep. Create a feeling of safety and a deep sleeping spot for your pet's snuggling and nesting.
GREAT GIFTS for YOUR PETS
Seasons are available! In the summer, the air conditioner is low, the cat is easy to catch cold; the winter weather is cold, cat shrinks into a ball; long-term contact the floor, the cat's stomach and bone is not good.That's OK. We can solve all of the above problems.
Also Perfect for Other Pets
Medium Size
Perfect for small pets: hamster, guinea pig, gigi, hedgehog, chinchillas, snakes, spiders, lizards,kittens, est.
Large Size
Perfect for kittens,cats,rabbits,Teacup dogs, other small dogs,est.
Extra Size
Perfect for extra large cats,teddy other small pets dogs.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
- Please measure your pet's weight before you purchasing to make sure you can get the suitable size.
- Size is for reference only, an allowable discrepancy (1 inch) exits depending on your manual measurement.
- Color & Style representation may vary by monitor. Seller only provide good quality products to customers.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 26.7 x 9.8 x 7 inches; 11.04 Ounces
- Item model number : PG-2023
- Date First Available : February 12, 2018
- Manufacturer : · Petgrow ·
- ASIN : B079RDCHBD
- Best Sellers Rank: #5,139 in Pet Supplies (See Top 100 in Pet Supplies)
- #28 in Cat Beds
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
When it came it was a bit floppy due to being folded in post.
The remedy to this is to stuff it with lots of towels blankets until it’s really tight
and leave it for a day and hey presto it’s fine now.
My kittens love sleeping in it and jumping in and out to play fight with each other.
For £18 you won’t go wrong. If your worried about washing it, well I will be putting
it on the hand cycle in my washing machine on 30 and I’m sure it’s going to be fine as it’s quite sturdy foam.
Really great for novelty fun but didn’t seem practical once received. Returned without using although I still rate it as 5 stars on look, feel and quality. Just not for me.