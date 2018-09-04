This banana bed is super cute and seems well constructed so I'm not unhappy with my purchase but if I had to do it again I would probably order a size smaller. I've got some husky cats so thought the largest size would allow them room to stretch or possibly snuggle up together but... it's big. Bigger than I expected. There's no missing it, that's for sure. Also, my cats only nap in it if it's the middle of the night and they think I can't see them. When I've surprised them in the banana, they look embarrassed. I'm hoping with time they'll get used to it and view it as whimsical and fun rather than undignified because it does feel sturdy and comfortable.